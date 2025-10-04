Aberdeen Fatstock Association appoints its first females at the helm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Fatstock Association appoints its first females at the helm

Sarah Balfour and Sandra Mcintosh are the first females to take on the president and secretary roles.

Sarah Balfour, left, and Sandra McIntosh, right, pictured at Thainstone Centre. Photographs by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
By Katrina Macarthur

Organisers of the Aberdeen Christmas Classic – the Aberdeen Fatstock Association – have appointed Sarah Balfour as its first ever female president.

The historic appointment will see Ms Balfour become the first woman to take on the reins of the society since its formation in the mid 1970s.

Ms Balfour, who is a beef consultant with SAC Consulting, has been a committee member of the association for the past five years.

She grew up on a beef and sheep hill farm near Tomintoul, and now farms with her partner Luke Holmes, who is a livestock auctioneer with Dingwall Mart.

‘Honoured and delighted’ says first female president

Along with their young son Harry, they farm 60 acres near Keith, running a commercial flock of ewes, a flock of park-type North Country Cheviots and Sarah’s pedigree British Blue herd.

Sarah Balfour, president of the Aberdeen Fatstock Association.

Over the years, Sarah has been a regular in the north-east show circuit showing commercial cattle alongside her family as well as her own pedigree British Blues and this year Cheviots.

She is also a past winner of the Young Farmers’ cattle and sheep sections at the Aberdeen Christmas Classic.

“I am honoured and delighted to be the first lady president of the Aberdeen Fatstock Association,” said Sarah.

“Myself and my family have a long affiliation with the Christmas Classic as regular exhibitors.

“I very much look forward to this year’s event where no doubt it will attract a strong entry of top-quality prime stock and pedigree sheep.”

In her two-year role, Sarah will be supported by newly appointed secretary Sandra McIntosh, a longstanding member of staff at Aberdeen and Northern Marts.

Sandra McIntosh, left, will support Sarah in her presidential role.

Sandra is the first female to take on the secretary role in the association and takes over from Leslie Cruickshank, a former employee of ANM.

Over the years, Sandra has been involved in helping with the running of the event and preparing entries.

Female-only judges for Christmas Classic

To mark the milestone of being the first female president, Sarah has appointed a line-up of female-only judges at this year’s event in November.

They are:

  • Aileen Ingram, East Comalegy, Huntly, for the Young Farmers’ haltered and unhaltered
  • Louise and Anna Forsyth of WTS Forsyth and Sons Butchers in Peebles, for the open haltered beef cattle and butchers cattle.
The Aberdeen Christmas Classic attracts some of the best prime cattle and sheep in the region. Picture by Wullie Marr/DCT Media.
  • Laura Black of Cooper Craft Butchers in Bellshill (first female president of the Scottish Craft Butchers) will judge the open unhaltered beef cattle.
  • Hannah Wood of Bowland Foods, Preston, will head up the open prime sheep.
  • The Rising Stars Calf Competition held on the Monday evening will be judged by Jacqueline Strathdee, North Rettanach, Rothiemay.

Entries open for 2025 event

Entries are now being accepted for the Christmas Classic which takes place on Monday 24 and Tuesday 25 November at Thainstone.

The event includes the show and sale of pedigree female sheep held on the Monday afternoon.

It has been running since 1992 when the association came together with Aberdeen and Northern Marts.

