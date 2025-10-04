Aberdeen Fatstock Association appoints its first females at the helm

Organisers of the Aberdeen Christmas Classic – the Aberdeen Fatstock Association – have appointed Sarah Balfour as its first ever female president.

The historic appointment will see Ms Balfour become the first woman to take on the reins of the society since its formation in the mid 1970s.

Ms Balfour, who is a beef consultant with SAC Consulting, has been a committee member of the association for the past five years.

She grew up on a beef and sheep hill farm near Tomintoul, and now farms with her partner Luke Holmes, who is a livestock auctioneer with Dingwall Mart.

‘Honoured and delighted’ says first female president

Along with their young son Harry, they farm 60 acres near Keith, running a commercial flock of ewes, a flock of park-type North Country Cheviots and Sarah’s pedigree British Blue herd.

Over the years, Sarah has been a regular in the north-east show circuit showing commercial cattle alongside her family as well as her own pedigree British Blues and this year Cheviots.

She is also a past winner of the Young Farmers’ cattle and sheep sections at the Aberdeen Christmas Classic.

“I am honoured and delighted to be the first lady president of the Aberdeen Fatstock Association,” said Sarah.

“Myself and my family have a long affiliation with the Christmas Classic as regular exhibitors.

“I very much look forward to this year’s event where no doubt it will attract a strong entry of top-quality prime stock and pedigree sheep.”

In her two-year role, Sarah will be supported by newly appointed secretary Sandra McIntosh, a longstanding member of staff at Aberdeen and Northern Marts.

Sandra is the first female to take on the secretary role in the association and takes over from Leslie Cruickshank, a former employee of ANM.

Over the years, Sandra has been involved in helping with the running of the event and preparing entries.

Female-only judges for Christmas Classic

To mark the milestone of being the first female president, Sarah has appointed a line-up of female-only judges at this year’s event in November.

They are:

Aileen Ingram, East Comalegy, Huntly, for the Young Farmers’ haltered and unhaltered

Louise and Anna Forsyth of WTS Forsyth and Sons Butchers in Peebles, for the open haltered beef cattle and butchers cattle.

Laura Black of Cooper Craft Butchers in Bellshill (first female president of the Scottish Craft Butchers) will judge the open unhaltered beef cattle.

Hannah Wood of Bowland Foods, Preston, will head up the open prime sheep.

The Rising Stars Calf Competition held on the Monday evening will be judged by Jacqueline Strathdee, North Rettanach, Rothiemay.

Entries open for 2025 event

Entries are now being accepted for the Christmas Classic which takes place on Monday 24 and Tuesday 25 November at Thainstone.

The event includes the show and sale of pedigree female sheep held on the Monday afternoon.

It has been running since 1992 when the association came together with Aberdeen and Northern Marts.