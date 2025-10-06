Gallery: Highland hens rescued during Storm Amy

Storm Amy didn’t get in the way of rescued hens and a few cockerels meeting their new owners at a rehoming event near Inverness at the weekend.

It went ahead, albeit a little later than planned because of the wet and windy weather.

The birds would likely have ended up in the slaughterhouse if the British Hen Welfare Trust hadn’t stepped in to rescue them.

The charity has rehomed more than a million hens throughout the UK since it was launched in 2005.

Hen adoption volunteers

It relies on an enthusiastic band of volunteers who host collection days or help out at them.

Libby Banks, of Ardgay, Ross-shire helped out at Sunday’s rehoming event at Balvraid Farmhouse, Nairnside. She was keen to get involved after getting four hens at a previous event. She now has eight in total.

Jasperimage captured the highlights.

To find out about future rehoming days visit bhwt.org.uk