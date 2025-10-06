Gallery: Highland hens rescued during Storm Amy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Highland hens rescued during Storm Amy

The terrible weather didn't stop people flocking to bird rehoming event near Inverness.

Volunteer Libby Banks with a hen.
Volunteer Libby Banks helped rescued birds find nice new homes. Image: Jasperimage
By Keith Findlay

Storm Amy didn’t get in the way of rescued hens and a few cockerels meeting their new owners at a rehoming event near Inverness at the weekend.

It went ahead, albeit a little later than planned because of the wet and windy weather.

The birds would likely have ended up in the slaughterhouse if the British Hen Welfare Trust hadn’t stepped in to rescue them.

The charity has rehomed more than a million hens throughout the UK since it was launched in 2005.

Hen adoption volunteers

It relies on an enthusiastic band of volunteers who host collection days or help out at them.

Libby Banks, of Ardgay, Ross-shire helped out at Sunday’s rehoming event at Balvraid Farmhouse, Nairnside. She was keen to get involved after getting four hens at a previous event. She now has eight in total.

Jasperimage captured the highlights.

To find out about future rehoming days visit bhwt.org.uk

Hens get carried out to their new owner.
Hens get carried out to their new owner. Image: Jasperimage
Stella and Howard Kyte went home with this rescued hen
Stella and Howard Kyte went home with this rescued hen. Image: Jasperimage
Volunteer Libby Banks was tempted to keep this hen for herself
Volunteer Libby Banks was tempted to keep this cockerel for herself. Image: Jasperimage
Roddy Boyd with rescued hens
Roddy Boyd rehomed 19 hens.
One of more than 350 birds that were being rehomed at the event near Inverness.
One of more than 350 birds that were being rehomed at the event near Inverness. Image: Jasperimage
Pen holding carriers for hens to be collected and rehomed.
Pen holding crates of hens to be collected and rehomed. Image: Jasperimage
Claire and Dean Carroll turned up to give some hens a home.
Claire and Dean Carroll turned up to give some hens a home. Image: Jasperimage
Rhona Buchan is the proud owner of some new hens.
Rhona Buchan is the proud owner of some new hens. Image: Jasperimage
Gordon Brown gets to know one of the rescued birds before taking her home.
Gordon Brown gets to know one of the rescued birds before taking her home. Image: Jasperimage
Sign at the gate during Highland hen rehoming event.
Sign at the gate during Highland hen rehoming event. Image: Jasperimage
Tristan and Maxine Dan collect their new hens.
Tristan and Maxine Dan collect their new hens. Image: Jasperimage
Islander Lisa Hertal was taking her new hens all the way to Lewis.
Islander Lisa Hertal was taking her new hens all the way to Lewis. Image: Jasperimage

