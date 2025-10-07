Record average for NCC breed in Lairg with £20k achieved twice by north breeders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Record average for NCC breed in Lairg with £20k achieved twice by north breeders

Rams produced the dearest average on record of £2,071.92 (+£295.92 on the year).

Graeme MacRae with Kintail Extra Special which sold for the top equal price of £20,000. Picture by Melissa Irvine.
By Katrina Macarthur

The North Country Cheviot breed had a memorable day at Lairg yesterday producing a record sale average across all centres and 11 five-figure prices.

United Auctions sold 254 tups to average £2,071.92 (+£295.92 on the year for 17 less sold) and saw trade reach £20,000 twice, with others at £18,000 and £16,000.

Auctioneer Donald Young said the electric trade was backed by a number of breeders sourcing stock rams for their pure flocks, followed by strong commercial demand.

It was a particularly memorable day for the MacRae family, Kintail, and the Renwick family, Inverbroom, when they both topped at £20,000 for tups by the same sire.

Record average of £2,071.92

The flocks also led the way in the averages when Inverbroom sold five to average £11,200 and Kintail sold the same number to level at £10,100.

Crowds gather for the annual sale in Lairg. Pictures by Brian Smith/DC Thomson.

First at this money was a two-shear ram named Kintail Extra Special from Graeme and Fiona MacRae, together with daughter Issy, and sons Farquhar and Marcus, who both work for United Auctions.

The family run the 200-ewe Kintail flock on their hill croft in the west coast but reside on the family croft at Newton of Ferintosh, Conon Bridge.

This one is by the £12,000 Allanshaws Ben Nevis, bought at Dingwall in a share with the Renwicks, and bred out of a ewe by a Badanloch sire.

He sold to David and James Rock for their Hethpool flock near Wooler.

Two others by the same sire from the MacRae family sold at £16,000 and £10,000.

11 five-figure prices achieved

Dearest was Kintail Eagle to Joyce Campbell, Armadale, Thurso, while Kintail Eye Catcher, sold for £10,000 to Achentoul Farms, Kinbrace.

Relations of the MacRae family – Scott Renwick and son Farquhar, who run 1,100 ewes at Inverbroom, Ullapool – also sold at £20,000, £14,000 twice and £7,000.

Inverbroom Executive made £20,000 for the Renwick family. Picture by Melissa Irvine.

All the more special was the fact that the £20,000 Inverbroom tup was sold by Scott’s nephew and trainee auctioneer Farquhar MacRae, 21, who says his ambition has always been to sell his uncle’s tups at Lairg.

Achieving a personal best for the flock, who previously topped at £7,000, was Inverbroom Executive, another two-shear by Allanshaws Ben Nevis.

Bred out of a ewe by the £3,800 Keppoch King Kong, he was bought by Pete Tweedie of the Buchtrig flock, Jedburgh.

MacRae and Renwick families lead the way

Others by the same sire from Inverbroom sold at £14,000 twice to George Irving, Mountbenger, Yarrow, and Norman and David Douglas, Catslackburn, Yarrow.

At £7,000, was Inverbroom Earl, to AJ Beaton, Gesto Farm, Skye.

Young Orcadian breeder Robbie Stevenson, of the Backakelday flock, Holm, also had a memorable day selling at £18,000 and £9,000.

Leading the way for his 250-ewe flock was one-shear Backakelday Frontier, by Tournaig C, to Andrew Elliot, Balnakeil, Durness.

A packed ringside watches on to the sale of females.

The other at £9,000 was Backekelday Foreman, by the same sire, to Badanloch Estate, Kinbrace.

Tup from Orkney sells for £18,000

Hughie Mackenzie, who is farm manager at Badanloch, topped at £13,000 and sold 10 3-shear tups to average £5,670.

Dearest, when sold to Martyn Cook for his Dorrery flock, Halkirk, was Badanloch Dynamo, by the £24,000 Stouphill Ambassador, bought at Lairg in 2021.

At £10,000, was another Ambassador son, this time Badanloch Dazzler, which stood male champion at the Black Isle show this year.

He sold to Bob and Kay Adam, Newhouse of Glamis, buying for their Auldallan flock.

Meanwhile, Badanloch Double Diamond, by North Lochnaver Burgular, sold for £9,000 to Robert and Becca Rennie’s Attonburn flock, Kelso.

Marcus MacRae of United Auctions scans the tags of rams ahead of the sale.

The Auldallan flock also took home Badanloch Devilment, by the £7,000 Auldallan Special Blend, for £7,500.

Badanloch and Dorrery flocks produce strong averages

On the other side of the coin, Badanloch paid £9,000 for two-shear Whitehope Einstein, by the £28,000 Attonburn Bonnie Lad, from the Douglas team, Catslackburn.

The Whitehope flock owned by Norman and David Douglas, together with shepherd Matt Carryer, topped at £14,000 for two-shear Whitehope Earthquake.

He is by the £14,000 Suisgill Vanguard, and sold to Sorbietrees Farm, Newcastleton, and Messrs Dunlop, Commonside, Hawick.

Martyn Cook, who runs 1,000 ewes in his Dorrery flock, sold eight two-shear tups to average £6,350, with top prices of £10,000, £8,000 twice and £7,000.

At £10,000, was a son of the £8,000 Badanloch Tourist, to Ted and Harry Fox, St John’s Kirk, Lanarkshire, while Jan MacKenzie, Langdale, Strathnaver, paid £8,000 for one by Inkstack Crask.

All eyes on the rams in Lairg.

Martyn also sold another at £8,000 by the same tup to JS and L Adam and Son, Garraron, Lochgilphead, with Messrs Warden, Skelfhill, Hawick, taking home one at £7,000.

David and Ian Walker, Alticane, Ayrshire, received £8,000 for Alitcane Explorer, by Alticane Cracker, when bought by SJ Harrison, Aimshaugh, Alston.

Gimmers hit £470 from Hollandmake

The Sutherland family’s Brackside flock from Thurso, topped at £6,500 for two-shear Brackside Envision, by Whitehope Apollo, to Achentoul Farms, Kinbrace.

Bob and Kay Adam, together with sons Andrew and James, sold Auldallan tups for £6,500 to Coul Estate, Laggan, and £5,500 to the Renwick family, Inverbroom.

Both tups are by the £7,000 Achentoul Avicii.

Meanwhile, North Country Cheviot gimmers sold to £470 for a pen of five from Michael Kirk’s 20-ewe Hollandmake flock, Barrock.

They are by the £5,500 Mowhaugh Constricter and sold to Messrs Buchanan, Shenavallie, Benderloch.

Ewes reached £250 for a pen from Achentoul shepherd Murdo MacDonald and wife Heather, to Messrs Watson, Souley, Orphir.

