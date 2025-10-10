Moray Simmental breeder gears up to judge at Stirling Bull Sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Moray Simmental breeder gears up to judge at Stirling Bull Sales

The Simmental show will be judged by Pitgaveny farm manager Geoff Anderson.

Geoff and Kate Anderson pictured at the 2024 Scottish Simmental National Show with the male champion winner Islavale Kristoff.
By Katrina Macarthur

Moray Simmental breeder Geoff Anderson is gearing up for his biggest judging job yet at Stirling Bull Sales next week.

Geoff, who is farm manager at Pitgaveny Farm, near Elgin, will head up the Simmental judging on the Sunday afternoon (October 19).

Originally from Keith, Geoff has worked at Pitgaveny for almost 38 years and is responsible for the 180-cow herd.

All females are bred pure on a commercial system and the herd has been closed since 1996 due to the advantage of the Simmental breeding ideal replacements.

‘Honoured to be asked’

Male calves are left entire and finished on a barley beef system, while surplus heifers are sold privately to repeat customers.

The herd includes 15 pedigree females under the Pitgaveny prefix which was founded in 2011 with the purchase of two in-calf heifers from Corskie.

Bulls from the Pitgaveny herd have sold to a top of 13,000gns at Stirling Bull Sales, a price achieved in May for a first prize winner in the pre-sale show.

He is a son of Islavale Kristoff, a stock bull bought for 14,000gns from the Stronach family in 2020.

The entry for next week includes 94 Simmental bulls and 20 draft females.

Kristoff was shown by Geoff at the breed’s Scottish National Show at Turriff in 2024 where he went on to stand male champion.

Geoff and his wife Kate, have also enjoyed great success with their own Quarryhill pedigree herd.

They founded it in 2016 after buying their first female from the Broombrae dispersal.

The first bull taken to Stirling from the Quarryhill herd in 2018 sold for 10,000gns to the neighbouring Delfur herd.

Simmental show at 12 noon

This was Woodhall Instinct, a bull bought as a calf at foot with its mother from the Woodhall dispersal. He also stood junior champion and reserve overall in the pre-sale show.

Other successes for the Quarryhill herd have come from the private purchase of an in-calf heifer named Islavale Jitterbug from the Stronachs.

Her first son stood reserve junior champion at Stirling in October 2023 and sold to another local herd, the Sutherland family at Connachie.

The couple’s dearest purchase yet for their 5-cow herd was Annick Desiree’s Joy and her heifer calf Annick Joy’s Natalie, bought for 12,500gns in 2022.

‘Bulls must be able to walk well’ says Geoff

She was bought in calf that day and went on to produce Quarryhill Pablo, which stood first in his class at Stirling and sold for 9,000gns.

Looking ahead to his judging job next week, Geoff said: “It’s a huge honour to be asked to judge at Stirling Bull Sales.

“I’ll be looking for a bull that has good movement, plenty depth and width, and is square across the plates. Bulls must be able to walk well to do their job out in the field.”

Conversation