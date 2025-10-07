Gallery: 41 best pictures from the NCC tup sale in Lairg

It was a memorable for North Country Cheviot breeders in Lairg this week when a record sale average of £2,071.92 was achieved for tups.

A number of breeders produced new personal best prices for their flocks, with 11 tups cashing in for five-figure prices, selling to breeders all over the country.

Trade reached £20,000 on two occasions for tups by the same sire from the MacRae family’s Kintail flock and the Renwick family’s Inverbroom flock.

Young Farquhar MacRae from Kintail, who is a trainee auctioneer with United Auctions, had the pleasure of selling one of the lead priced tups at £20,000 from his uncle Scott Renwick.

Farquhar, who is 21, also sold another tup at £18,000 from Robbie Stevenson, of the Backakelday flock, Holm.

As well as our full sale report on the event, photographer Brian Smith went along to the iconic mart on Monday to capture some of the action.