Aberdeenshire farmer’s daughter shines at Crathie Kirk service for King and Queen

Ellen Glennie will always treasure the smiles she got from the King after her scripture reading at a Harvest Thanksgiving service at Crathie Kirk.

She was chosen for the prestigious task by the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS).

Speaking in front of more than 200 people in the Royal Deeside church would have been nerve-racking enough.

But having King Charles and Queen Camilla among those on the pews made it all the more daunting.

‘Had I known there were so many (people), I might not have done it’

The 25-year-old from Keig, near Alford, told The Press and Journal she had no idea there would be so many people watching.

“I thought there would be about 100,” she said, adding: “I didn’t realise until the day there were going to be 204. Had I known there were so many, I might not have done it.”

Ellen’s flawless performance

But she did herself and Young Farmers across Scotland proud by giving a flawless performance. She read six verses from the Bible during the service, which was conducted by Reverend Ken MacKenzie, minister of the parish of Braemar and Crathie.

Mr MacKenzie is the RHASS chaplain for 2025-26

Ellen told us she didn’t get to meet the King personally. But she added: “I got a few smiles from him before he went away.”

Asked about her public speaking nerves, she said: ” I enjoyed it in the end and am very grateful for the opportunity.”

Ellen’s a farmer’s daughter and helps out on the family’s mixed beef, sheep and arable farm at Keig.

But her “day job” sees her working as a quantity surveyor for Aboyne-based AJC Homes Scotland. She was previously with Stewart Milne Group before its shock collapse.

The former Alford Academy pupil boasts a surveying degree from Robert Gordon University. She’s now about halfway through her year as chairwoman of the north regional arm of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs.

Crathie’s Harvest Thanksgiving service was held in partnership with RHASS.

The society’s annual Presidential Initiative is being led in 2025-26 by members in Aberdeenshire.

Paying tribute to Ellen’s starring role at Crathie Kirk last weekend, RHASS president Pat Machray said: “What she delivered for her age in front of the King and Queen was first class. She should be very proud of herself.”