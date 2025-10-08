Aberdeenshire farmer’s daughter shines at Crathie Kirk service for King and Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Aberdeenshire farmer’s daughter shines at Crathie Kirk service for King and Queen

Ellen Glennie told us she got a few smiles from his majesty after she gave a scripture reading.

By Keith Findlay
Ellen Glennie with RHASS president Pat Machray, left, and Reverend Ken MacKenzie, who is currently chaplain to the RHASS
Ellen Glennie will always treasure the smiles she got from the King after her scripture reading at a Harvest Thanksgiving service at Crathie Kirk.

She was chosen for the prestigious task by the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS).

Speaking in front of more than 200 people in the Royal Deeside church would have been nerve-racking enough.

But having King Charles and Queen Camilla among those on the pews made it all the more daunting.

‘Had I known there were so many (people), I might not have done it’

The 25-year-old from Keig, near Alford, told The Press and Journal she had no idea there would be so many people watching.

“I thought there would be about 100,” she said, adding: “I didn’t realise until the day there were going to be 204. Had I known there were so many, I might not have done it.”

Ellen’s flawless performance

But she did herself and Young Farmers across Scotland proud by giving a flawless performance. She read six verses from the Bible during the service, which was conducted by Reverend Ken MacKenzie, minister of the parish of Braemar and Crathie.

Mr MacKenzie is the RHASS chaplain for 2025-26

Ellen told us she didn’t get to meet the King personally. But she added: “I got a few smiles from him before he went away.”

King Charles driving to Crathie Kirk with Queen Camilla. Charles is waving.
Asked about her public speaking nerves, she said: ” I enjoyed it in the end and am very grateful for the opportunity.”

Ellen’s a farmer’s daughter and helps out on the family’s mixed beef, sheep and arable farm at Keig.

Ellen Glennie at her home farm near Alford.
But her “day job” sees her working as a quantity surveyor for Aboyne-based AJC Homes Scotland. She was previously with Stewart Milne Group before its shock collapse.

The former Alford Academy pupil boasts a surveying degree from Robert Gordon University. She’s now about halfway through her year as chairwoman of the north regional arm of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs.

What she delivered for her age in front of the King and Queen was first class. She should be very proud of herself.” Pat Machray, president, RHASS

Crathie’s Harvest Thanksgiving service was held in partnership with RHASS.

The society’s annual Presidential Initiative is being led in 2025-26 by members in Aberdeenshire.

Paying tribute to Ellen’s starring role at Crathie Kirk last weekend, RHASS president Pat Machray said: “What she delivered for her age in front of the King and Queen was first class. She should be very proud of herself.”

Conversation