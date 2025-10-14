Silent auction worth huge sum opens for bids ahead of Presidential Initiative Ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Silent auction worth huge sum opens for bids ahead of Presidential Initiative Ball

Tender bids can be made through ANM for the live auction while the silent auction closes at 11.30pm on Saturday evening.

Lot 11 in the live auction at the RHASS presidential ball is Ian Faulkner's painting of Bennachie.
By Katrina Macarthur

Bids can now be made to secure some impressive items in the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland’s (RHASS) silent auction.

The auction is running as part of the society’s President’s Initiative Ball which takes place at Thainstone on Saturday evening.

More than 430 people are expected to turn out for the charity event after tickets sold out within two weeks of its announcement.

Organised by the society’s presidential committee from Aberdeenshire, they are tasked with overseeing an initiative at the Royal Highland Show to promote the region.

The committee will aim to highlight and showcase what Aberdeenshire has to offer at next year’s show through the launch of ‘Explore Aberdeenshire’.

Any surplus funds raised will be used to support RHASS, RSABI and the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs’ (SAYFC) Big Build campaign.

This weekend’s ball will also include a live auction conducted by Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ auctioneer Colin Slessor.

The silent auction features 35 lots including an evening cruise on Loch Ness, Gleneagles Spa Day for 2, two days fishing on the River Deveron, a Land Rover driving experience, a year’s supply of Mackie’s ice-cream, and much more.

On the night, bidding is expected to be fierce for a number of top lots including a stunning painting of Bennachie by Ian Faulkner, a Six Nations Rugby package, a specially made Jamieson & Carry necklace, and a Trump Aberdeen Golf package.

Bids for the silent auction can be made right up until 11.30pm on the evening.

The live auction will commence at 10.15pm.

Tender bids can be accepted by Aberdeen and Northern Marts no later than 5.30pm.

Silent auction bids can be placed here: https://auction.anmarts.co.uk/auctions/catalog/id/2175

LIVE AUCTION

1. John Deere pedal tractor and loader.
2. x4 tickets Scotland v England, Guinness Six Nations 2026
at Murrayfield.
3. Trump Aberdeen Golf Package for 4.
4. Harry Fraser Chef night for 10 people.
5. Two guns driven partridge at Fettercairn.
6. Antique Champagne Cooler.
7. Boxing Hares by David Meredith.
8. Balmaud Distillery – Pedro Ximenez Sherry Hogshead.
9. Braemar Gathering Weekend Package.
10. Lochcarron made in Scotland/Campbell’s of Beauly –
Design & Register your tartan.
11. Ian Faulkner – Painting of Bennachie.
12. Six Nations 2026 Rugby package for 2, Italy v Scotland at
Stadio Olimpico, Rome.
13. RHASS Jamieson & Carry necklace.
14. Douneside House overnight stay & private dining
15. Glenfarclas 50-year-0ld.
16. Highland cow metal sculpture.
17. An Exclusive British Grand Prix Experience
18. Scottish Open Golf 2026 package for 2 at Renaissance Club.
19.“First Timers” painting by Georgina McMaster.
20. 2 guns shooting at Mayen Estate.
21. Hunting, Shooting & Fishing in the Highlands at
Altnaharra Estate.
22. Lovat Mill/Campbell’s of Beauly – Design your own
exclusive tweed.
23. x4 Man Utd Executive season tickets for a game in the
25/26 season.

SILENT AUCTION

1. Gardening Galore.
2. 2 nights accommodation at Bramble Cottage, Turriff.
3. Lochter Activity Centre for 6 people.
4. Premier Ring Feed Saver – cattle or sheep.
5. Rally car test drive day.
6. Golf and lunch at Cruden Bay.
7. Jacobite Cruises – Evening cruise on Loch Ness.
8-11. 100kg Daffodil Bulbs x4 (4 lots).
12. Stihl cordless strimmer
13. Lawn Perfection with Husqvarna 310E Nera Automower.
14. Two days fly fishing for 3 rods on the River Deveron.
15. 10 acres grass seed.
16. Glenkilrie Larder Cook School class: Demo & Dine Experience.
17. 100 acres rape swathing.
18. John Deere tractor hire.
19. Afternoon tea for 10 at The Fife Arms, Turriff.
20-22. Gray & Adams 15-year-old Single Malt Scotch Whisky – 2 bottles.
23. A years supply of Mackie’s ice cream.
24. 1-tonne Galloway & Macleod animal feed.
25. Stalking for 2 rifles for 2 stags at Rannoch.
26. Gleneagles Day Spa for 2 guests.
27. Spring barley seed.
28. Inverurie Locos – hospitality for 10 people at game.
29. 3-weeks Kubota 8-tonne digger hire.
30. Macallan Distillery Tour & Bottle of The Famous Grouse 30-year-old.
31. Land Rover Defender & Lunch at Gleneagles.
32-35. Land Rover Driving Experience Scotland.

