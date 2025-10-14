Silent auction worth huge sum opens for bids ahead of Presidential Initiative Ball

Bids can now be made to secure some impressive items in the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland’s (RHASS) silent auction.

The auction is running as part of the society’s President’s Initiative Ball which takes place at Thainstone on Saturday evening.

More than 430 people are expected to turn out for the charity event after tickets sold out within two weeks of its announcement.

Organised by the society’s presidential committee from Aberdeenshire, they are tasked with overseeing an initiative at the Royal Highland Show to promote the region.

The committee will aim to highlight and showcase what Aberdeenshire has to offer at next year’s show through the launch of ‘Explore Aberdeenshire’.

Any surplus funds raised will be used to support RHASS, RSABI and the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs’ (SAYFC) Big Build campaign.

This weekend’s ball will also include a live auction conducted by Aberdeen and Northern Marts’ auctioneer Colin Slessor.

The silent auction features 35 lots including an evening cruise on Loch Ness, Gleneagles Spa Day for 2, two days fishing on the River Deveron, a Land Rover driving experience, a year’s supply of Mackie’s ice-cream, and much more.

On the night, bidding is expected to be fierce for a number of top lots including a stunning painting of Bennachie by Ian Faulkner, a Six Nations Rugby package, a specially made Jamieson & Carry necklace, and a Trump Aberdeen Golf package.

Bids for the silent auction can be made right up until 11.30pm on the evening.

The live auction will commence at 10.15pm.

Tender bids can be accepted by Aberdeen and Northern Marts no later than 5.30pm.

Silent auction bids can be placed here: https://auction.anmarts.co.uk/auctions/catalog/id/2175

LIVE AUCTION

1. John Deere pedal tractor and loader.

2. x4 tickets Scotland v England, Guinness Six Nations 2026

at Murrayfield.

3. Trump Aberdeen Golf Package for 4.

4. Harry Fraser Chef night for 10 people.

5. Two guns driven partridge at Fettercairn.

6. Antique Champagne Cooler.

7. Boxing Hares by David Meredith.

8. Balmaud Distillery – Pedro Ximenez Sherry Hogshead.

9. Braemar Gathering Weekend Package.

10. Lochcarron made in Scotland/Campbell’s of Beauly –

Design & Register your tartan.

11. Ian Faulkner – Painting of Bennachie.

12. Six Nations 2026 Rugby package for 2, Italy v Scotland at

Stadio Olimpico, Rome.

13. RHASS Jamieson & Carry necklace.

14. Douneside House overnight stay & private dining

15. Glenfarclas 50-year-0ld.

16. Highland cow metal sculpture.

17. An Exclusive British Grand Prix Experience

18. Scottish Open Golf 2026 package for 2 at Renaissance Club.

19.“First Timers” painting by Georgina McMaster.

20. 2 guns shooting at Mayen Estate.

21. Hunting, Shooting & Fishing in the Highlands at

Altnaharra Estate.

22. Lovat Mill/Campbell’s of Beauly – Design your own

exclusive tweed.

23. x4 Man Utd Executive season tickets for a game in the

25/26 season.

SILENT AUCTION

1. Gardening Galore.

2. 2 nights accommodation at Bramble Cottage, Turriff.

3. Lochter Activity Centre for 6 people.

4. Premier Ring Feed Saver – cattle or sheep.

5. Rally car test drive day.

6. Golf and lunch at Cruden Bay.

7. Jacobite Cruises – Evening cruise on Loch Ness.

8-11. 100kg Daffodil Bulbs x4 (4 lots).

12. Stihl cordless strimmer

13. Lawn Perfection with Husqvarna 310E Nera Automower.

14. Two days fly fishing for 3 rods on the River Deveron.

15. 10 acres grass seed.

16. Glenkilrie Larder Cook School class: Demo & Dine Experience.

17. 100 acres rape swathing.

18. John Deere tractor hire.

19. Afternoon tea for 10 at The Fife Arms, Turriff.

20-22. Gray & Adams 15-year-old Single Malt Scotch Whisky – 2 bottles.

23. A years supply of Mackie’s ice cream.

24. 1-tonne Galloway & Macleod animal feed.

25. Stalking for 2 rifles for 2 stags at Rannoch.

26. Gleneagles Day Spa for 2 guests.

27. Spring barley seed.

28. Inverurie Locos – hospitality for 10 people at game.

29. 3-weeks Kubota 8-tonne digger hire.

30. Macallan Distillery Tour & Bottle of The Famous Grouse 30-year-old.

31. Land Rover Defender & Lunch at Gleneagles.

32-35. Land Rover Driving Experience Scotland.