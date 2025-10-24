Harold’s letter from Balmoral says King ‘loves to read a bit of Doric’

Long-retired farmer Harold Murray, 93, continues to be in great demand at livestock sales around the north and north-east.

The north-east nonagenarian told us he’s purchased more than 2,000 sheep on behalf of buyers this year.

And in an average year he selects and buys about 1,500 animals for local cattle owners.

Harold’s two books have raised more than £26,000 for worthy causes

He’s also a dab hand at literature, He’s sold nearly 4,700 copies of his two published compilations of poetry and reminisces about north-east farming.

They’ve raised a whopping £26,170 for Cancer Research UK and Alzheimer’s Research UK.

All proceeds from sales of his first book went to helping find a cure for cancer. Those from sales of his second book are supporting work towards the same goal for Alzheimer’s disease.

As we reported earlier this year, two copies of Harold’s most recent book — Doric, Historic and Humorous — found their way to Balmoral.

Identity of Harold’s fan at Balmoral revealed at last

It was not known at that time who these were for.

We can now reveal it was none other than the King, whose personal secretary in Scotland, Birkhall manager Katrina Farquhar, sent Harold a letter with his thanks.

The letter said: “His Majesty was very touched by your thoughtfulness and would like to congratulate you on the incredible amount of money you have now raised for Alzheimer’s.”

It added: “When a very rare spare moment is available, His Majesty loves to read a bit of Doric. It never fails to bring a smile.”

A well-kent face

The royal recognition brought a smile to Harold, who’s a well-kent face on the north and north-east livestock sales circuit.

He clocks up about 27,000 miles a year driving to and from sales from Lairg to Stirling.

The noted cattle breeder and judge has no plans to give up his involvement in agriculture, which is clearly a passion.

Harold’s farming background

His family initially farmed at Brae of Essie, near Rhynie, but left to farm at Toneburn.

They later moved to Tollophin in the Burn of Craig. They left there in 1913 and went to Timberford on the Beldorney Estate at Glass.

Harold moved to South Briggs, near Turriff, in April 1970 and still lives there today.

He gave up running three family livestock farms about 26 years ago, handing over the reins to sons Eric and Irvine.

Asked whether he must be the most active retired farmer in Scotland, thanks to his ongoing involvement with agriculture, Harold replied: “There’s no argument there.”