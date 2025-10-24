Harold’s letter from Balmoral says King ‘loves to read a bit of Doric’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Harold’s letter from Balmoral says King ‘loves to read a bit of Doric’

93-year-old retired farmer and author Harold Murray is a regular on the north and north-east livestock sales circuit.

By Keith Findlay
Farming stalwart Harold Murray, 93, holds letter of congratulations sent on behalf of the King
Farming stalwart Harold Murray, 93, holds letter of congratulations sent on behalf of the King. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Long-retired farmer Harold Murray, 93, continues to be in great demand at livestock sales around the north and north-east.

The north-east nonagenarian told us he’s purchased more than 2,000 sheep on behalf of buyers this year.

And in an average year he selects and buys about 1,500 animals for local cattle owners.

Harold’s two books have raised more than £26,000 for worthy causes

He’s also a dab hand at literature, He’s sold nearly 4,700 copies of his two published compilations of poetry and reminisces about north-east farming.

They’ve raised a whopping £26,170 for Cancer Research UK and Alzheimer’s Research UK.

All proceeds from sales of his first book went to helping find a cure for cancer. Those from sales of his second book are supporting work towards the same goal for Alzheimer’s disease.

As we reported earlier this year, two copies of Harold’s most recent book — Doric, Historic and Humorous — found their way to Balmoral.

Identity of Harold’s fan at Balmoral revealed at last

It was not known at that time who these were for.

We can now reveal it was none other than the King, whose personal secretary in Scotland, Birkhall manager Katrina Farquhar, sent Harold a letter with his thanks.

The letter said: “His Majesty was very touched by your thoughtfulness and would like to congratulate you on the incredible amount of money you have now raised for Alzheimer’s.”

It added: “When a very rare spare moment is available, His Majesty loves to read a bit of Doric. It never fails to bring a smile.”

Harold's letter from the King
Harold’s royal seal of approval. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

A well-kent face

The royal recognition brought a smile to Harold, who’s a well-kent face on the north and north-east livestock sales circuit.

He clocks up about 27,000 miles a year driving to and from sales from Lairg to Stirling.

The noted cattle breeder and judge has no plans to give up his involvement in agriculture, which is clearly a passion.

Harold’s farming background

His family initially farmed at Brae of Essie, near Rhynie, but left to farm at Toneburn.

They later moved to Tollophin in the Burn of Craig. They left there in 1913 and went to Timberford on the Beldorney Estate at Glass.

Harold moved to South Briggs, near Turriff, in April 1970 and still lives there today.

Harold with one of his books about north-east farming
Harold with one of his books about north-east farming. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

He gave up running three family livestock farms about 26 years ago, handing over the reins to sons Eric and Irvine.

Asked whether he must be the most active retired farmer in Scotland, thanks to his ongoing involvement with agriculture, Harold replied: “There’s no argument there.”

Conversation