Young Orcadian breeder Robbie sets new centre record price of £5,000 for NCC ram

A new centre record price for a ram was achieved at Orkney Auction Mart this week when a North Country Cheviot hill-type sold for £5,000.

The sale, which is held in association with the Orkney Sheep Breeders Association, saw 309 rams sold to new homes.

Robbie Stevenson, who runs 250 ewes at Backakelday, Holm, carried on from a good sale at Lairg, when he set a new centre record price with his one-shear Backakelday Franco.

Another by Tournaig C, which sired this week’s £18,000 and £9,000 tups in Lairg, he is bred out of a home-bred ewe.

The buyer was Ewan Mackay, 139 Skinnet, Talmine, Lairg.

The reserve North Country Cheviot hill ram from J and P Thomson, Garth, South Ronaldsay, made £2,400 to JM Lennie, Nearhouse, Tankerness.

North Country Cheviot park-type rams from Alan Smith, Upper Cornquoy, Holm, sold to £1,800 for the champion to K Williamson, South Grind, Shetland, while the reserve from the same home made £1,200.

Texel shearlings cashed in at £933 and topped at £2,000 from Robbie Stevenson, Backakelday, when sold to J and M Cursiter, Papay.

The regular consignment of Texel shearlings from Douglas Paterson, Veltigar, Tankerness, topped at £1,750.

In the Suffolk breed, shearlings levelled at £761, and sold to £1,550 from GJ & SV Heddle, Westfield, Stromness, to Ingram Stout, Whitehall, Stronsay.

Sheena Coghill from Muce, Birsay, led the Charollais shearlings to £900.

In the pre-sale show, overall judge Liam Muir, Upper Onston, Stenness, tapped out Frazer Leslie’s Blue Texel shearling as champion.

It sold for £850 to Ingram Stout, Whitehall, Stronsay.