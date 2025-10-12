Highland tattie grower says ‘considerable price’ needed to make ends meet

A tattie grower from Tain says producers need to be paid a “considerable price” to make ends meet in an industry with ever increasing input costs.

James Gordon from Bindal, near Tain, grows 250 acres of seed tatties for the UK market, with four acres of Kerr’s Pink sold to Northern Ireland.

He says a grower needs in excess of £4,400 per acre to break even due to the huge costs involved in growing tatties.

In excess of £4,400 per acre needed to break even, says grower

Growers have enjoyed one of the earliest harvests on record this year, with most producers having finished lifting well ahead of their usual start date.

“One tonne of tatties needs to be a considerable price to make ends meet,” said Mr Gordon.

“There are huge costs involved in growing tatties.”

Mr Gordon, who is one of few seed growers to harvest tatties in bulk, said his results have been “remarkable” given the dry weather.

Yields were back as little as 0.5% with quality no worse than usual.

But just as spring barley growers are experiencing, good harvesting conditions have been tainted by low commodity prices, particularly for the export market to the likes of Egypt.

And similar to malting barley, growers of ware tatties are being told there is an oversupply from last year, pushing prices down.

Across the county, drier weather has resulted in mixed yields, with reports of both record highs and record lows.

‘Unique’ year for growing tatties in Aberdeenshire

In Aberdeenshire, Ryan Torrie, farm manager for Jim Cruickshank, Westerton of Folla, near Inverurie, said it has been a very “unique” year for growing tatties.

The business grows 350 acres of seed tatties of which 80% are sold on contract to the UK market.

“We started planting in mid-April and were finished by mid-May which is very early for us,” said Ryan.

“By the end of September harvest was finished whereas we usually don’t start lifting until October.

“Yields are a little below average depending on variety and the type of field but the quality is good. Our biggest fear with the dry weather was common scab but we are fortunate that it never caused us a problem.”

With virtually all of the crop sold on contract, Ryan said the remainder will be sold on the open market to regular customers.

Confidence in seed sector

He believed there was confidence in high grade seed production.

Jim’s brother Ian, who grows 175 acres of tatties near Inverurie, said this year’s yields were “variable.”

The odd field suffered from common scab but quality was generally quite good.

He also finished his harvest in record time, with lifting complete on October 2 this year, compared to only beginning on October 5 last year.

He said early planting worked well for the seed potatoes and with the dry weather, plants rooted well and gave better access to moisture.

Scott Walker, chief executive of GB Potatoes said: “Quality looks good, and it is reassuring and a testament to the skill of growers that even in a season short on rain, we will produce enough of Britain’s favourite crop to meet demand.”

Mr Walker said he was unable to comment on current prices due to growers having ongoing commercial negotiations.

The Press & Journal contacted growers in Angus but there was no response.