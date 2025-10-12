Highland tattie grower says ‘considerable price’ needed to make ends meet

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Highland tattie grower says ‘considerable price’ needed to make ends meet

Good planting and harvesting conditions have been tainted by low commodity prices.

Grewar Farming lifting at West Ardler Farm, Blairgowrie. Picture by Ron Stephen.
Grewar Farming lifting at West Ardler Farm, Blairgowrie. Picture by Ron Stephen.
By Katrina Macarthur

A tattie grower from Tain says producers need to be paid a “considerable price” to make ends meet in an industry with ever increasing input costs.

James Gordon from Bindal, near Tain, grows 250 acres of seed tatties for the UK market, with four acres of Kerr’s Pink sold to Northern Ireland.

He says a grower needs in excess of £4,400 per acre to break even due to the huge costs involved in growing tatties.

In excess of £4,400 per acre needed to break even, says grower

Growers have enjoyed one of the earliest harvests on record this year, with most producers having finished lifting well ahead of their usual start date.

“One tonne of tatties needs to be a considerable price to make ends meet,” said Mr Gordon.

“There are huge costs involved in growing tatties.”

Mr Gordon, who is one of few seed growers to harvest tatties in bulk, said his results have been “remarkable” given the dry weather.

Yields were back as little as 0.5% with quality no worse than usual.

But just as spring barley growers are experiencing, good harvesting conditions have been tainted by low commodity prices, particularly for the export market to the likes of Egypt.

J&D Allison & Son, Ovenstone, Inverarity, Forfar, lifting tatties south of Kirriemuir in 2023. Picture by Ron Stephen.

And similar to malting barley, growers of ware tatties are being told there is an oversupply from last year, pushing prices down.

Across the county, drier weather has resulted in mixed yields, with reports of both record highs and record lows.

‘Unique’ year for growing tatties in Aberdeenshire

In Aberdeenshire, Ryan Torrie, farm manager for Jim Cruickshank, Westerton of Folla, near Inverurie, said it has been a very “unique” year for growing tatties.

The business grows 350 acres of seed tatties of which 80% are sold on contract to the UK market.

“We started planting in mid-April and were finished by mid-May which is very early for us,” said Ryan.

“By the end of September harvest was finished whereas we usually don’t start lifting until October.

“Yields are a little below average depending on variety and the type of field but the quality is good. Our biggest fear with the dry weather was common scab but we are fortunate that it never caused us a problem.”

With virtually all of the crop sold on contract, Ryan said the remainder will be sold on the open market to regular customers.

Confidence in seed sector

He believed there was confidence in high grade seed production.

Jim’s brother Ian, who grows 175 acres of tatties near Inverurie, said this year’s yields were “variable.”

The odd field suffered from common scab but quality was generally quite good.

He also finished his harvest in record time, with lifting complete on October 2 this year, compared to only beginning on October 5 last year.

He said early planting worked well for the seed potatoes and with the dry weather, plants rooted well and gave better access to moisture.

Scott Walker, chief executive of GB Potatoes said: “Quality looks good, and it is reassuring and a testament to the skill of growers that even in a season short on rain, we will produce enough of Britain’s favourite crop to meet demand.”

Mr Walker said he was unable to comment on current prices due to growers having ongoing commercial negotiations.

The Press & Journal contacted growers in Angus but there was no response.

Conversation