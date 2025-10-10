Princess Anne visits Mackie’s in Aberdeenshire and samples new ice cream flavours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Princess Anne visits Mackie’s in Aberdeenshire and samples new ice cream flavours

And she revealed her absolute favourite is the company's 'traditional' product.

By Keith Findlay
Young Meghan Henshaw hands the princess a bouquet.
The Princess Royal tried a few current and potential future flavours of Mackie’s of Scotland ice cream during a visit to the Aberdeenshire dairy firm today.

And she revealed her absolute favourite is the company’s “traditional” product.

Mackie’s special guest was given a tour of its ice cream production plant, including its development kitchen.

New products in the firm’s development pipeline include whisky and fudge ice cream.

It was Princess Anne’s second time at one of the north-east’s best-known food brands.

She also paid a visit 21 years ago.

Her latest tour of the business, which is based at Westertown Farm, near Rothienorman, included a spot of lunch.

Princess Anne visiting ice-cream firm Mackie's of Scotland.
Well-known for her love of all things farming, she also enjoyed a stroll through the cow byre.

And she got to see how Mackie’s makes its chocolate.

Bosses  told her all about the firm’s reputation for sustainable food manufacturing.

It was a big day for Mac Mackie, the dairy company’s executive chairman, and Stuart Common – the company’s managing director.

They both looked resplendent in their Highlandwear.

One of Mackie's 350-strong herd of cows.
Special day for Meghan Henshaw, aged seven

It was also a very special day for young Meghan Henshaw, who lives nearby and goes to Daviot Primary School.

Seven-year-old Meghan, who was accompanied at the event by her wee sister, Eden, five, had the honour of presenting the princess with a farewell bouquet.

The pair’s dad, Paul Henshaw, is head of operations at Mackie’s.

Princess Anne, 75, also left with a large basket of goodies, including Mackie’s chocolate and merchandise, as well as a voucher for some of the company’s renowned ice cream.

The firm’s growing presence on supermarket shelves south of the border means it shouldn’t be too hard for her lady-in-waiting or one of her other staff to get hold of a tub or two.

The princess with Mackie's managing director Stuart Common, left, and Mac Mackie, the dairy firm's executive chairman
King is partial to some Mackie’s ice-cream too

Mackie’s doesn’t have a royal warrant but perhaps that won’t be far off.

The princess is already a fan and she told bosses her older brother, the King, enjoys Mackie’s ice cream too.

Many of the company’s 116-strong workforce turned out to welcome their royal visitor.

The princess got to meet some of the firm’s apprentices and recent graduate recruits.

She also met Doreen Harper and Lesley Skene — two employees boasting 81 years of service between them.

The princess Anne with some of Mackie's staff.
Aberdeenshire Lord-Lieutenant Sandy Manson was on hand to escort the princess on her tour.

It ended with the special guest unveiling a new plaque to mark her visit, which took place in glorious sunshine.

Princess Anne, who had earlier visited Sinclair Agricultural & Recycling Services, near Ellon, was elegantly dressed in a light olive checked jacket and tartan troos.

She arrived and left Mackie’s to the sound of bagpipes, courtesy of local farmer Norman Fiddes.

Norman welcomed her in with a tune called Rowan Tree, while she left to his perfect rendition of Balmoral Highlanders.

Piping farmer Norman Fiddes
Mackie’s gets ready to celebrate 40 years of making ice-cream

Family-owned Mackie’s is getting ready to start celebrating its 40th year of making ice cream.

With its main output already stocked in more than one-quarter of Scottish households and one in 10 across the UK, the firm continues to expand from its Aberdeenshire roots.

It produces nearly 15 million litres — about three million gallons — of ice cream every year.

All the manufacturing is done on site, using renewable energy generated by four wind turbines and a 10-acre solar farm

The Mackie’s name is well-known throughout Scotland but increasingly so elsewhere in the UK and further afield too. Export markets include Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and US.

The princess unveils a plaque to commemorate her visit. Pictured with her is Mackie's executive chairman Mac Mackie.
Growing sales in England is big target for Mackie’s right now

Growing sales in England is a big focus of the company just now, Mr Common told The Press and Journal.

He added: It was a real privilege to meet Her Royal Highness and showcase the dedication that goes into every scoop we make.”

Mr Mackie said it was an honour to welcome Princess Anne and “share how Mackie’s has grown from a traditional dairy farm into a household name known for quality, sustainability and innovation”.

The firm’s executive chairman added: “She was very complimentary about everything and enjoyed the chance to meet a lot of our people.”

