Princess Anne visits Mackie’s in Aberdeenshire and samples new ice cream flavours

The Princess Royal tried a few current and potential future flavours of Mackie’s of Scotland ice cream during a visit to the Aberdeenshire dairy firm today.

And she revealed her absolute favourite is the company’s “traditional” product.

Mackie’s special guest was given a tour of its ice cream production plant, including its development kitchen.

New products in the firm’s development pipeline include whisky and fudge ice cream.

It was Princess Anne’s second time at one of the north-east’s best-known food brands.

She also paid a visit 21 years ago.

Her latest tour of the business, which is based at Westertown Farm, near Rothienorman, included a spot of lunch.

Well-known for her love of all things farming, she also enjoyed a stroll through the cow byre.

And she got to see how Mackie’s makes its chocolate.

Bosses told her all about the firm’s reputation for sustainable food manufacturing.

It was a big day for Mac Mackie, the dairy company’s executive chairman, and Stuart Common – the company’s managing director.

They both looked resplendent in their Highlandwear.

Special day for Meghan Henshaw, aged seven

It was also a very special day for young Meghan Henshaw, who lives nearby and goes to Daviot Primary School.

Seven-year-old Meghan, who was accompanied at the event by her wee sister, Eden, five, had the honour of presenting the princess with a farewell bouquet.

The pair’s dad, Paul Henshaw, is head of operations at Mackie’s.

Princess Anne, 75, also left with a large basket of goodies, including Mackie’s chocolate and merchandise, as well as a voucher for some of the company’s renowned ice cream.

The firm’s growing presence on supermarket shelves south of the border means it shouldn’t be too hard for her lady-in-waiting or one of her other staff to get hold of a tub or two.

King is partial to some Mackie’s ice-cream too

Mackie’s doesn’t have a royal warrant but perhaps that won’t be far off.

The princess is already a fan and she told bosses her older brother, the King, enjoys Mackie’s ice cream too.

Many of the company’s 116-strong workforce turned out to welcome their royal visitor.

The princess got to meet some of the firm’s apprentices and recent graduate recruits.

She also met Doreen Harper and Lesley Skene — two employees boasting 81 years of service between them.

Aberdeenshire Lord-Lieutenant Sandy Manson was on hand to escort the princess on her tour.

It ended with the special guest unveiling a new plaque to mark her visit, which took place in glorious sunshine.

Princess Anne, who had earlier visited Sinclair Agricultural & Recycling Services, near Ellon, was elegantly dressed in a light olive checked jacket and tartan troos.

She arrived and left Mackie’s to the sound of bagpipes, courtesy of local farmer Norman Fiddes.

Norman welcomed her in with a tune called Rowan Tree, while she left to his perfect rendition of Balmoral Highlanders.

Mackie’s gets ready to celebrate 40 years of making ice-cream

Family-owned Mackie’s is getting ready to start celebrating its 40th year of making ice cream.

With its main output already stocked in more than one-quarter of Scottish households and one in 10 across the UK, the firm continues to expand from its Aberdeenshire roots.

It produces nearly 15 million litres — about three million gallons — of ice cream every year.

All the manufacturing is done on site, using renewable energy generated by four wind turbines and a 10-acre solar farm

The Mackie’s name is well-known throughout Scotland but increasingly so elsewhere in the UK and further afield too. Export markets include Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and US.

Growing sales in England is big target for Mackie’s right now

Growing sales in England is a big focus of the company just now, Mr Common told The Press and Journal.

He added: It was a real privilege to meet Her Royal Highness and showcase the dedication that goes into every scoop we make.”

Mr Mackie said it was an honour to welcome Princess Anne and “share how Mackie’s has grown from a traditional dairy farm into a household name known for quality, sustainability and innovation”.

The firm’s executive chairman added: “She was very complimentary about everything and enjoyed the chance to meet a lot of our people.”