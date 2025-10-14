Dream come true for Highland couple selling supreme champion for 18,000gns

Highland cattle breeders Maureen MacArthur and John Ashton from Strathpeffer led the way at the breed society’s autumn show and sale in Oban.

After 20 years of exhibiting, it was a dream come true for the couple as they not only produced their first ever supreme champion but also achieved their dearest price to date of 18,000gns.

The show took place on Sunday when judged by Colin MacPhail of the Callachally fold on the Isle of Mull, while the sale was held on Monday by United Auctions.

15 three-year-old heifers average £5,999 (+£854 on the year)

A huge crowd of buyers and spectators were forward for the two-day event including more than 150 overseas breeders for the International Highland Cattle Gathering.

Achieving the lead price and winning the blue, white and red sash was Maureen and John’s three-year-old heifer Ellen of Allanfearn from their 12-cow fold at Heights of Inchvannie.

This previously unshown heifer is by Rob Ruadh of Gartchonzie, a now 14-year-old bull which the couple bought privately eight years ago, and out of Rochelle of Allanfearn.

She sold in-calf to Stuart Bheag of Cladich and was bought by Blasta Mhor Highland Cattle – a company which operates between Scotland and Australia to source top semen and embryos for breeders all over the world.

The couple’s previous best price was 4,700gns for a yearling heifer and this was the first time they managed to go all the way to win the overall award.

After the sale, a delighted Maureen said: “We have been going to Oban for 20 years so we are just over the moon with what we have achieved today.

“Never did we ever imagine we would win the show or receive a price like we have. It’s just amazing.”

17 two-year-old heifers level at £4,318.53 (+£506)

Next best, at 10,000gns, was the two-year-old champion from Jon and Queenie Strickland’s Cladich fold at Dalmally.

Brought out by stockman Stuart Campbell, was Princess Mairi 5 of Cladich, an April 2023-born heifer by the 27,000gns Angus 2 of Sorne, bought at Oban in 2022.

Bred out of the Campbell of Tilbouries-sired dam, Princess Mairi 4 of Cladich, she sold to American breeder Dan Parmele, who runs a ranch near Nixa, Missouri.

At 8,000gns, was the second prize winner to the champion from Graeme and Rebecca Easton of the Ranch fold at Letham, near Forfar.

This was Alice of Ranch, a three-year-old heifer which has had huge success in the show ring.

Her sire is Donnachadh Ruadh 4 of Mottistone, while her dam is Claira of Ubhaidh, which was junior female champion at the Royal Highland Show in 2017.

She is in-calf to Magnus of Earn, which has sired many champions including the Great Yorkshire Show in 2023 and this year’s junior champion at the Highland Show.

Alice was knocked down to the Carnegie family for their Balrownie fold at Brechin.

Dexter and Carolyn Logan of the Blairlogan fold at Greenhead Farm, Alva, achieved 7,500gns for Bonnie of Blairlogan, a three-year-old heifer which stood second in her class.

13 yearlings average £2,625 (-£110)

Named appropriately after their daughter Bonnie, she is by Cameron of Sguar Mor, and out of Mairina Ciatach 14 of Glengorm.

She sold in-calf to this year’s Royal Highland Show champion Seamus of Benmore, which sold for 22,000gns in 2023.

The buyer was J and L Hall, Gallabog Croft, Rothienorman, Aberdeenshire.

Second top price in the two-year-old heifers was 6,000gns for Tanya of Sguir Mor from local breeder Willie MacLean.

This third prize winner is by Eoin Mhor 25 of Mottistone, and sold to Highland Genetics based in Princeton, Minnesota.

The reserve champion in the two-year-old heifers was Holly 3 of Corntown, from north breeder Ron MacLean, Conon Bridge, which made 5,500gns to J and L Hall, Gallabog Croft, Rothienorman.

30 heifer calves cash in at £1,781.50 (-£420)

In the three-year-old heifers, the reserve champion winner, Amelia of Rannoch, from Donald and Malcom MacNaughton, Kelty, Fife, sold for 5,200gns to Kilberry Estate, Tarbert.

Biggar breeder Grant Hyslop, Glentewing Farm, Crawfordjohn, sold his yearling heifer champion Carlin 2 of Black Glen, for 5,000gns to Messrs Lamb, Tewet Burns Farm, Keswick.

Perthshire breeders Stuart and Steven Knox and family from Bankhead of Alyth, Blairgowrie, also sold at 5,000gns for the reserve yearling champion, Te Bhan 5 of Innisard.

Dearest in the heifer calves was 5,000gns for Alice of Cladich from Jon and Queenie Strickland.

Selling to Dan Parmele, USA, this February-born calf is by Stan of Glengoyne, out of Alice Gun Duil 1 of Gray Brae.

Stephen and Rosemary Hunter of the Hunters fold near Shotts, took reserve heifer calf champion with Boidheach 6 of Hunters.

She made 2,000gns to Jim Fraser, East Tilbouries, Maryculter.

Kevin and Veronica Thomson from Maud topped at 5,500gns for three-year-old Flora of Congash, to Kilberry Estate, and 4,500gns for two-yearold Gaye Ailis of Clackriach to Gallabog Croft.

At 5,000gns, was two-year- old Julie 8 of Tordarroch from Tordarroch Estates, Inverness, to Holmside Cottage, Durham.