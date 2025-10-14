Highland man lands plum role as boss of UK Agri-Tech Centre

Highlander Steve McLean will take up the reins as chief executive of the UK Agri-Tech Centre early next year.

Steve’s career spans the retail, agriculture and fisheries industries, with deep involvement across the supply chain.

He’s currently head of agriculture and fisheries sourcing at Marks and Spencer (M&S).

Steve’s Wester Ross roots

He grew up in Gairloch, Wester Ross, and went to Achtercairn Secondary School — now Gairloch High School. He moved onto a Higher National Diploma in agriculture at North of Scotland College of Agriculture, which is now part of Scotland’s Rural College.

“I still have folks in Gairloch but now live with my wife on our farm outside Faringdon, Oxfordshire,” the 58-year-old told us following his appointment as CEO at the part UK-Government funded UK Agri-Tech Centre.”

The UK Agri-Tech Centre was established last year.

It was formed through a merger of the Crop Health and Protection Centre, Centre for Innovation in Livestock and Agricultural Engineering Precision Innovation Centre.

Phil Bicknell became new organisation’s first CEO but stepped down earlier this year.

Agri-tech entrepreneur Hannah Senior has been at the helm in an interim capacity since April.

‘Pivotal time’ for British agriculture

Steve, who will take over on January 27, said: “I’m honoured to be joining the UK Agri-Tech Centre at such a pivotal time for British agriculture.

“The organisation plays a vital role supporting the development of agri-tech innovation, which helps farmers and food producers meet the challenges of sustainability, productivity and resilience.

“I look forward to working with our partners across the industry to accelerate progress and deliver real impact.”

UK Agri-Tech Centre chairman Peter Quinn said Steve’s leadership would be “instrumental” in building on recent progress and driving growth in the sector.

Reflecting on her time as interim CEO, Hannah said: “We’ve taken huge strides to make the business more impactful in supporting innovative companies to develop and commercialise their agricultural technologies.

“I couldn’t be more pleased that in the new year it’s Steve, bringing his deep understanding of the value chain and the sector, who will be leading the organisation forward to an exciting future.”

British Texel Sheep Society pays tribute to its former chief executive

Steve’s also a former CEO at the British Texel Sheep Society, which hailed his “distinguished” career championing innovation and supply chain excellence across the agricultural and retail sectors.

John Yates, the society’s current CEO, added: “Steve’s strategic understanding of both farming and retail supply chains, coupled with his passion for innovation, will be a huge asset to the UK Agri-Tech Centre.

“Everyone at the Texel society congratulates him and wishes him continued success in this exciting new chapter.”