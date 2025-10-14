Highland man lands plum role as boss of UK Agri-Tech Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Highland man lands plum role as boss of UK Agri-Tech Centre

Steve McLean's career spans the retail, agriculture and fisheries industries.

By Keith Findlay
Steve McLean, speaking at 2022 ScotBeef event.
Steve McLean, speaking at 2022 ScotBeef event. Image: Steve Brown /DC Thomson

Highlander Steve McLean will take up the reins as chief executive of the UK Agri-Tech Centre early next year.

Steve’s career spans the retail, agriculture and fisheries industries, with deep involvement across the supply chain.

He’s currently head of agriculture and fisheries sourcing at Marks and Spencer (M&S).

Steve’s Wester Ross roots

He grew up in Gairloch, Wester Ross, and went to Achtercairn Secondary School — now Gairloch High School. He moved onto a Higher National Diploma in agriculture at North of Scotland College of Agriculture, which is now part of Scotland’s Rural College.

“I still have folks in Gairloch but now live with my wife on our farm outside Faringdon, Oxfordshire,” the 58-year-old  told us following his appointment as CEO at the part UK-Government funded UK Agri-Tech Centre.”

Steve McLean, head of agriculture and fisheries sourcing for M&S, with supreme champion cattle carcass trophy winner Craig Malone, of Pitcairn Farm, Cardenden, at last year’s Scottish National Fatstock Club’s Premier Meat Exhibition.

The UK Agri-Tech Centre was established last year.

It was formed through a merger of the Crop Health and Protection Centre, Centre for Innovation in Livestock and Agricultural Engineering Precision Innovation Centre.

Phil Bicknell became new organisation’s first CEO but stepped down earlier this year.

Agri-tech entrepreneur Hannah Senior has been at the helm in an interim capacity since April.

‘Pivotal time’ for British agriculture

Steve, who will take over on January 27, said: “I’m honoured to be joining the UK Agri-Tech Centre at such a pivotal time for British agriculture.

“The organisation plays a vital role supporting the development of agri-tech innovation, which helps farmers and food producers meet the challenges of sustainability, productivity and resilience.

“I look forward to working with our partners across the industry to accelerate progress and deliver real impact.”

Steve McLean.

UK Agri-Tech Centre chairman Peter Quinn said Steve’s leadership would be “instrumental” in building on recent progress and driving growth in the sector.

Reflecting on her time as interim CEO, Hannah said: “We’ve taken huge strides to make the business more impactful in supporting innovative companies to develop and commercialise their agricultural technologies.

“I couldn’t be more pleased that in the new year it’s Steve, bringing his deep understanding of the value chain and the sector, who will be leading the organisation forward to an exciting future.”

British Texel Sheep Society pays tribute to its former chief executive

Steve’s also a former CEO at the British Texel Sheep Society, which hailed his “distinguished” career championing innovation and supply chain excellence across the agricultural and retail sectors.

Steve during his time as chief executive of the British Texel Sheep Society.
Steve during his time as chief executive of the British Texel Sheep Society. Image: BTSS

John Yates, the society’s current CEO, added: “Steve’s strategic understanding of both farming and retail supply chains, coupled with his passion for innovation, will be a huge asset to the UK Agri-Tech Centre.

“Everyone at the Texel society congratulates him and wishes him continued success in this exciting new chapter.”

Conversation