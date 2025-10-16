First look at new £8.2 million Hutton Hub in Aberdeen

The James Hutton Institute (JHI) aims to put itself deeper into the heart of Scotland’s energy transition after an £8.2 million investment at its Craigiebuckler campus in Aberdeen.

Bosses at the world-leading research institute — focused on land, crops, water and the environment — gave me a sneak peek at where the cash has been spent.

I was among a group of local businesspeople and others treated to a special preview.

Cutting-edge facilities

JHI has created a cutting-edge “hub” for businesses, academics and members of the public to use as part of the drive towards net-zero.

It’s financed by the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund, Macaulay Development Trust and UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Building the new facility cost £6m, while £1.2m has been spent on the tech and a further £1m on a new access road.

The new Hutton Hub is not fully open yet. There’ll be an official opening soon.

But some of its impressive technology and high-tech facilities are now available for hire.

What’s in new Hutton Hub?

There’s a 360-degree immersive suite — equipped with a media server, games engine and surround sound – where videos, graphics, models and simulated environments can be projected on all four walls.

The Hutton Hub also boasts a new cafe, where members of the public will — once it’s open —be able to grab a coffee and learn more about the Hutton’s research.

Other facilities at the site include:

Virtual and augmented reality headsets

Touch tables

An eye tracker

A video and sound editing suite

A podcasting suite

Break-out areas.

Two spacious lecture theatres for holding conferences and events

Collaborative space

JHI chief executive Colin Campbell said the ambition was to develop high-tech, hireable facilities where “businesses can work together to tackle the most pressing issues presented by the climate and nature crises”.

Helping people visualise complex data using the latest technology is key to this, he said.

The new facilities have replaced tired old laboratory and office space.

“It’s been a fundamental remodelling,” Mr Campbell said, adding: “The ability to bring people in here to share what we have was a big influence in the design and build stage.

JHI’s CEO said the project took nearly five years from vision to completion. The building phase was about a year.

Indoor decor has sustainability at its heart, both in the materials used and end product.

There is extensive use of soundproofing in some areas, while elsewhere the latest AV systems are used to their best effect to create immersive and interactive experiences.

JHI was formed in 2011 from a merger of the Macaulay Land Use Research Institute and Scottish Crop Research Institute. It operates from two main campuses — Craigiebuckler and in Invergowrie, near Dundee.

The Craigiebuckler campus is home to the National Soils Archive, a collection of more than 60,000 samples from around 15,000 locations.