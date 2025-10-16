First look at new £8.2 million Hutton Hub in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

First look at new £8.2 million Hutton Hub in Aberdeen

The James Hutton Institure has developed a high-tech space for net-zero collaboration.

By Keith Findlay
Immersive experience at new Hutton Hub in Aberdeen.
Immersive experience at new Hutton Hub in Aberdeen. Image: James Hutton Institute

The James Hutton Institute (JHI) aims to put itself deeper into the heart of Scotland’s energy transition after an £8.2 million investment at its Craigiebuckler campus in Aberdeen.

Bosses at the world-leading research institute — focused on land, crops, water and the environment — gave me a sneak peek at where the cash has been spent.

I was among a group of local businesspeople and others treated to a special preview.

James Hutton Institute chief executive Colin Campbell welcomes guests at the special preview event
James Hutton Institute chief executive Colin Campbell welcomes guests at the special preview event. Image: JHI

Cutting-edge facilities

JHI has created a cutting-edge “hub” for businesses, academics and members of the public to use as part of the drive towards net-zero.

It’s financed by the Scottish Government’s Just Transition Fund, Macaulay Development Trust and UK Department for Science, Innovation and Technology.

Building the new facility cost £6m, while £1.2m has been spent on the tech and a further £1m on a new access road.

The new Hutton Hub is not fully open yet. There’ll be an official opening soon.

But some of its impressive technology and high-tech facilities are now available for hire.

JHI's Craigiebuckler campus in Aberdeen.
JHI’s Craigiebuckler campus in Aberdeen. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

What’s in new Hutton Hub?

There’s a 360-degree immersive suite — equipped with a media server, games engine and surround sound – where videos, graphics, models and simulated environments can be projected on all four walls.

The Hutton Hub also boasts a new cafe, where members of the public will — once it’s open —be able to grab a coffee and learn more about the Hutton’s research.

Other facilities at the site include:

  • Virtual and augmented reality headsets
  • Touch tables
  • An eye tracker
  • A video and sound editing suite
  • A podcasting suite
  • Break-out areas.
  • Two spacious lecture theatres for holding conferences and events
Preview day guests try out the podcasting facilities
Preview day guests try out the podcasting facilities. Image: JHI

Collaborative space

JHI chief executive Colin Campbell said the ambition was to develop high-tech, hireable facilities where “businesses can work together to tackle the most pressing issues presented by the climate and nature crises”.

Helping people visualise complex data using the latest technology is key to this, he said.

The new facilities have replaced tired old laboratory and office space.

“It’s been a fundamental remodelling,” Mr Campbell said, adding: “The ability to bring people in here to share what we have was a big influence in the design and build stage.

JHI chief executive Colin Campbell.
JHI chief executive Colin Campbell. Image: JHI

JHI’s CEO said the project took nearly five years from vision to completion. The building phase was about a year.

Indoor decor has sustainability at its heart, both in the materials used and end product.

There is extensive use of soundproofing in some areas, while elsewhere the latest AV systems are used to their best effect to create immersive and interactive experiences.

Virtual reality headsets at the Hutton Hub
Virtual reality headsets at the Hutton Hub. Image: JHI

JHI was formed in 2011 from a merger of the Macaulay Land Use Research Institute and Scottish Crop Research Institute. It operates from two main campuses — Craigiebuckler and in Invergowrie, near Dundee.

The Craigiebuckler campus is home to the National Soils Archive, a collection of more than 60,000 samples from around 15,000 locations.

Conversation