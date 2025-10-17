Farming Gallery: RNAS award winners host open day on farm near Elgin Fellow farmers gathered at Wester Calcots where they learnt about the family's poultry business. Three generations of the Mackay family pictured at Wester Calcots, Elgin. Pictures by Jason Hedges By Katrina Macarthur October 17 2025, 2:19 pm October 17 2025, 2:19 pm Share Gallery: RNAS award winners host open day on farm near Elgin Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/farming/6872899/gallery-rnas-award-winners-host-open-day-on-farm-near-elgin/ Copy Link 0 comment Three generations of the Mackay family welcomed local farmers to their open day at Wester Calcots, Elgin, to celebrate winning the 2024 Royal Northern Agricultural Society good farming practice award. The business – A&A Mackay – is based from the home farm at Brackla, near Nairn, and comprises a large poultry business, arable and finishing cattle. Norvite, Agrivista and Moray Farm Cluster gave informative talks, while son Matthew showed visitors the hens, grading and packing areas. Aberdeen Council provost Judy Whyte opened the event as supporter of the event. Photographer Jason Hedges headed along to capture some of the moments. Left to right, Judy Whyte, provost of Aberdeenshire Council, Matthew Mackay, Alistair Mackay, Cameron Maciver (RNAS past president) and Fiona Davidson (RNAS secretary). From left, Tony Ralph, Alistair McBain, Danny Skinner (RNRS vice-president) and James Maciver. Open day at Wester Calcots, Elgin. Open day at Wester Calcots, Elgin. From left, Robert Craigie, Robbie Craigie, Hugh Barclay and Daisy Barclay-Craigie. Open day at Wester Calcots, Elgin. From left, Alex Mackay, Mirren Coutts, Thomas Mackay and Maeve Coutts. Open day at Wester Calcots, Elgin. Open day at Wester Calcots, Elgin. Open day at Wester Calcots, Elgin. Martin Birse, Forbes Smith, Alan Maitland and Sandy Scott.Joe Frosby, Rupert the dog and Megan Osbaldstone. Joe Frosby, Rupert the dog, and Megan Osbaldstone. Edward Smith of Norvite. Open day at Wester Calcots, Elgin.
