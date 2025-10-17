Gallery: RNAS award winners host open day on farm near Elgin

Three generations of the Mackay family welcomed local farmers to their open day at Wester Calcots, Elgin, to celebrate winning the 2024 Royal Northern Agricultural Society good farming practice award.

The business – A&A Mackay – is based from the home farm at Brackla, near Nairn, and comprises a large poultry business, arable and finishing cattle.

Norvite, Agrivista and Moray Farm Cluster gave informative talks, while son Matthew showed visitors the hens, grading and packing areas.

Aberdeen Council provost Judy Whyte opened the event as supporter of the event.

Photographer Jason Hedges headed along to capture some of the moments.