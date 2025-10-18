£220,000 fixer-upper on Royal Deeside has ‘makings of a truly special home’

A £220,000 fixer-upper has “excellent” potential to become a “superb” home as part of a smallholding in the heart of Royal Deeside, the selling agent says.

Davan Croft, near Dinnet, is being sold by Dinnet and Kinord Estate.

The three-bedroom farmhouse was let for many years but its last tenant recently moved away. Its owner has, therefore, decided now is the time to sell.

The property, which comes with six acres of grazing land, is described as needing “complete modernisation”. There is also a traditional steading “in need of renovation”.

Property surrounded by ‘natural beauty’ of Cairngorms National Park

Hilary Murray from rural property specialist Galbraith is handling the sale.

She said: “Davan Croft enjoys a superb setting in the heart of Royal Deeside, renowned for its natural beauty, and is within the Cairngorms National Park.

“The property requires complete modernisation but, subject to planning consents, there is excellent potential to create a superb home in this tranquil and scenic area.”

Ms Murray continued: “Along with the farmhouse and garden, there is a traditional steading, also in need of renovation, which offers great flexibility for a variety of uses.

“The land extends to about six acres of grazing land, ideal for horses or to support a smallholding.”

Marketing particulars say the “charming” detached stone farmhouse, with steading and land, offers a “rare opportunity to create a wonderful rural retreat within the Cairngorms National Park”.

Selling agent says Royal Deeside home is ‘superb’ renovation project

Galbraith adds: “The farmhouse, built of traditional stone, retains much of its original character and presents a superb project for renovation.

“The ground floor includes a welcoming hallway, a sitting room with wood-burning stove set within a feature fireplace, and a kitchen with views over the surrounding landscape.

“Upstairs, the accommodation provides two double bedrooms and a further single room, all benefitting from natural light and views across the fields.”

The agent goes on: “With a degree of modernisation, the house has the potential to become a comfortable and inviting family home.

“Alongside the house, the traditional stone-built steading and further outbuildings offer a wealth of potential.

“They provide extensive storage and workshop space and could lend themselves to conversion, subject to the necessary consents, offering a variety of uses including equestrian, smallholding, or lifestyle business ventures.

Galbraith says the land, comprising fields and paddock, is “ideally suited to those with equestrian or farming interests”.

It continues: “This property represents an exciting chance to restore and develop a traditional farmhouse and steading in one of Aberdeenshire’s most beautiful and sought-after areas.

“With its land, outbuildings and striking rural setting, it has all the makings of a truly special home.”

Galbraith is seeking offers over £220,000 for Davan Croft.