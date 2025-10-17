Record average of £3,987 achieved for Blackface shearlings

Two at £80,000 and a total of 21 at five-figure prices made for a successful sale of Blackface shearling rams at Lanark.

Averages increased by £1,340 per head on the year to £3,987.90 for 248 head.

A week after leading the trade at Stirling, the Dunlop family’s Elmscleugh shearlings from Dunbar soared to £80,000 to the Campbell family at Glenrath, Peebles.

He is a son of a £4,000 Nunnerie tup, bought at Lanark two years ago, while the dam is by a £24,000 Dalchirla.

Second in from Elmscleugh, was a son of a £14,000 Cuil, which sold at £14,000 to Malcolm Coubrough, Hartside, Lamington, and the Wallaces’ Fingland flock at Dalry.

Matching the £80,000 price tag was the best from the Dudlees flock, run by Steven Mackay, in partnership with Jimmy Walton, near Rochester.

Glenrath secure top two tups

Achieving a record price for the 750-ewe flock, was a son of an £11,000 Craigdarroch sire that had been bought at Lanark two years ago.

Out of a ewe by a £3,000 Glenrath, he sold to the Wights at Midlock, Crawford, buying along with the Campbells at Glenrath.

At £12,000, also from Dudlees, was one the same way bred, out of a different ewe by £3,000 Glenrath, which sold to Angus Kennedy, Mitchellhill, Biggar.

The Glenrath team, brought out by Steven Renwick, topped at £35,000, for a son of a £4,200 Elmscleugh, out of a ewe by £75,000 Dalchirla.

He went to Alan McClymont, Kirkstead.

Also from Glenrath, other sons of the £4,200 Elmscleugh sold at £28,000, to the Renwicks at Corsebank, Sanquhar, and £17,000 to Willie and Euan Bennie, Merkins, Gartocharn.

Tinnis flock hits top of £48,000

Sam McClymont, Tinnis, Yarrow, received a great trade later in the sale, topping at £48,000 for a son of a £9,000 Hartside Lammermuir, out of a ewe by £30,000 Dyke.

He was knocked down to the Ramsays, Milnmark, and Malcolm Coubrough, Hartside, Lamington.

Selling at £42,000 was the best from the Wights’ Midlock lot, from Crawford.

A son of £90,000 Dalchirla, out of a ewe by a home-bred grandson of £24,000 Connachan, this one went to Hugh and Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn, Muirkirk.

Archie and John MacGregor’s Allanfauld tups from Kilsyth, sold to £40,000 to the MacArthurs at Nunnerie, Elvanfoot; John Finlay, Blackcraig, Corsock, and Sanny Blackwood, Greenside, Muirkirk.

He’s a son of Kolisi, which is a home-bred son of £48,000 Midlock, while the dam is a daughter of £200,000 Dalchirla.

The Dyke pen from Jimmy and Donald MacGregor, Milton of Campsie, led at £30,000, with a son of £160,000 Dyke making that money to Andrew Kay, Gass, Straiton.

Tups from Alan McClymont, Kirkstead, Yarrow, sold to £20,000, for one by £32,000 Dyke, the same sire that bred his £35,000 Stirling seller.

Out of a ewe by £14,000 Glenrath, he sold to R and M McIntosh, Borthwickshiels, Hawick.

Another from Kirkstead sold at £11,000, to the Hamiltons at Crosswoodhill, West Calder. He is a son of a £7,500 Parkhall, out of a ewe by £9,000 Milnmark.

Ben Cluckie sold the best from his Waterhead flock at £16,000 to Willie Graham, Craigdarroch, and Una Hodge, Kirkland, Sanquhar. He’s a son of a £3,000 Dalchirla.

Glenlivet breeder pays £15,000

The Graham family, from Craigdarroch, Sanquhar, achieved a top of £15,000, for a shearling son of a £4500 Dalchirla.

That one sold north to Stephen Duncan’s Livet flock and the Shearers’ Croughley flock, at Glenlivet.

Andrew Provan’s Parkhall consignment from Lanark peaked at £14,000, with that tup selling jointly to Alan McClymont, Kirkstead, and Sam McClymont, Tinnis.

He is sired by a £2,800 Aikengall.

Another at £14,000 came from the Renwicks’ Corsebank flock, at Sanquhar. A son of a £5,200 Dalblair, he sold to Mairi and Robert Paterson, Dunruchan, Crieff.

Best for the Ramsays’ Milnmark pen from Dalry, was £12,000, for a son of a £30,000 Elmscleugh, to the Dunlops, at Elmscleugh.

Burncastle shearlings from the Lauder-based flock managed by Alan Rogerson, sold to £12,000 twice.

First at that money was a son of £36,000 Dalchirla, which sold to the Campbells’ Easter Happrew flock at Stobo.

The other £12,000 seller from Burncastle was a son of £7,000 Blackhouse, which sold to Sam McClymont, Tinnis, Yarrow.

Selling at £10,000, was the pen leader from Tom Renwick, Williamhope, Clovenfords.

He’s a son of £38,000 Allanfauld, and was another knocked down to Sam McClymont, Tinnis.