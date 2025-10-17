Record average of £3,987 achieved for Blackface shearlings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Record average of £3,987 achieved for Blackface shearlings

The Elmscleugh and Dudlees flocks both topped at £80,000.

By Lynsey Clark
The Elmscleugh shearling from the Dunlop family was one of two shearlings to make £80,000 yesterday.
Two at £80,000 and a total of 21 at five-figure prices made for a successful sale of Blackface shearling rams at Lanark.

Averages increased by £1,340 per head on the year to £3,987.90 for 248 head.

A week after leading the trade at Stirling, the Dunlop family’s Elmscleugh shearlings from Dunbar soared to £80,000 to the Campbell family at Glenrath, Peebles.

He is a son of a £4,000 Nunnerie tup, bought at Lanark two years ago, while the dam is by a £24,000 Dalchirla.

Second in from Elmscleugh, was a son of a £14,000 Cuil, which sold at £14,000 to Malcolm Coubrough, Hartside, Lamington, and the Wallaces’ Fingland flock at Dalry.

Matching the £80,000 price tag was the best from the Dudlees flock, run by Steven Mackay, in partnership with Jimmy Walton, near Rochester.

Glenrath secure top two tups

Achieving a record price for the 750-ewe flock, was a son of an £11,000 Craigdarroch sire that had been bought at Lanark two years ago.

Out of a ewe by a £3,000 Glenrath, he sold to the Wights at Midlock, Crawford, buying along with the Campbells at Glenrath.

At £12,000, also from Dudlees, was one the same way bred, out of a different ewe by £3,000 Glenrath, which sold to Angus Kennedy, Mitchellhill, Biggar.

The Glenrath team, brought out by Steven Renwick, topped at £35,000, for a son of a £4,200 Elmscleugh, out of a ewe by £75,000 Dalchirla.

He went to Alan McClymont, Kirkstead.

Also from Glenrath, other sons of the £4,200 Elmscleugh sold at £28,000, to the Renwicks at Corsebank, Sanquhar, and £17,000 to Willie and Euan Bennie, Merkins, Gartocharn.

Tinnis flock hits top of £48,000

Sam McClymont, Tinnis, Yarrow, received a great trade later in the sale, topping at £48,000 for a son of a £9,000 Hartside Lammermuir, out of a ewe by £30,000 Dyke.

He was knocked down to the Ramsays, Milnmark, and Malcolm Coubrough, Hartside, Lamington.

Selling at £42,000 was the best from the Wights’ Midlock lot, from Crawford.

Also at £80,000 was this Dudlees shearling ram from Steven Mackay, in partnership with Jimmy Walton.

A son of £90,000 Dalchirla, out of a ewe by a home-bred grandson of £24,000 Connachan, this one went to Hugh and Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn, Muirkirk.

Archie and John MacGregor’s Allanfauld tups from Kilsyth, sold to £40,000 to the MacArthurs at Nunnerie, Elvanfoot; John Finlay, Blackcraig, Corsock, and Sanny Blackwood, Greenside, Muirkirk.

He’s a son of Kolisi, which is a home-bred son of £48,000 Midlock, while the dam is a daughter of £200,000 Dalchirla.

The Dyke pen from Jimmy and Donald MacGregor, Milton of Campsie, led at £30,000, with a son of £160,000 Dyke making that money to Andrew Kay, Gass, Straiton.

Tups from Alan McClymont, Kirkstead, Yarrow, sold to £20,000, for one by £32,000 Dyke, the same sire that bred his £35,000 Stirling seller.

Out of a ewe by £14,000 Glenrath, he sold to R and M McIntosh, Borthwickshiels, Hawick.

Another from Kirkstead sold at £11,000, to the Hamiltons at Crosswoodhill, West Calder. He is a son of a £7,500 Parkhall, out of a ewe by £9,000 Milnmark.

Ben Cluckie sold the best from his Waterhead flock at £16,000 to Willie Graham, Craigdarroch, and Una Hodge, Kirkland, Sanquhar. He’s a son of a £3,000 Dalchirla.

Glenlivet breeder pays £15,000

The Graham family, from Craigdarroch, Sanquhar, achieved a top of £15,000, for a shearling son of a £4500 Dalchirla.

That one sold north to Stephen Duncan’s Livet flock and the Shearers’ Croughley flock, at Glenlivet.

Andrew Provan’s Parkhall consignment from Lanark peaked at £14,000, with that tup selling jointly to Alan McClymont, Kirkstead, and Sam McClymont, Tinnis.

He is sired by a £2,800 Aikengall.

Another at £14,000 came from the Renwicks’ Corsebank flock, at Sanquhar. A son of a £5,200 Dalblair, he sold to Mairi and Robert Paterson, Dunruchan, Crieff.

Best for the Ramsays’ Milnmark pen from Dalry, was £12,000, for a son of a £30,000 Elmscleugh, to the Dunlops, at Elmscleugh.

Burncastle shearlings from the Lauder-based flock managed by Alan Rogerson, sold to £12,000 twice.

First at that money was a son of £36,000 Dalchirla, which sold to the Campbells’ Easter Happrew flock at Stobo.

The other £12,000 seller from Burncastle was a son of £7,000 Blackhouse, which sold to Sam McClymont, Tinnis, Yarrow.

Selling at £10,000, was the pen leader from Tom Renwick, Williamhope, Clovenfords.

He’s a son of £38,000 Allanfauld, and was another knocked down to Sam McClymont, Tinnis.

