Blackface ram lambs hit £72,000 on day two of Lanark sale

A selective trade saw just 79 lots sell through the ring at the annual sale of Blackface ram lambs at Lanark Mart.

The sale met a 62% clearance, but competition remained strong for the top end.

This resulted in a £72,000 lead price and an average of £6,612 – although that was back by £1,300 on last year’s record average, for 19 fewer sold.

Sale top, at £72,000 came from father and son, Hugh and Alan Blackwood, Auldhouseburn, Muirkirk.

A son of last year’s £60,000 Midlock purchase, out of a ewe by £160,000 Dyke, this one sold to Argyll breeders, Davie and Jock Jackson, for their Pole flock.

The Tinnis team, of Sam McClymont and sons William and Scott, who run 1,200 ewes in their Yarrow-based flock, received a top of £40,000 for their pen number one, a son of a £7,500 Elmscleugh, bought at Dalmally last year.

Out of a ewe by a £9,000 Hartside Lammermuir, he went to four flocks – the Blackwoods at Dalblair; Jimmy and Donald MacGregor, Dyke; Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld and Ian Hunter, Dalchirla.

Another three big flocks teamed up to buy a Nunnerie lamb at £32,000, from Alastair and David MacArthur, Elvanfoot.

Sired by a £26,000 Upper Wellwood ram bought at Lanark last year, this one went to the Dunlops at Elmscleugh, Dunbar; the Campbells at Glenrath, Peebles, and Auldhouseburn.

Thomas Muirhead enjoyed a strong trade for lambs from his Orchilmore flock, based at Blair Atholl.

He topped at £30,000 for a son of a £65,000 Auldhouseburn, which was knocked down to Ian and David MacArthur, Arnicle, Glenbarr.

Not far behind, at £28,000, was one from the Aberuchill flock, managed by Craig Paterson in Crieff.

That son of £65,000 Auldhouseburn, sold in a two-way split to the Auldhouseburn and Elmscleugh flocks.

Making £20,000, was the best from the Ramsay family’s Milnmark flock, Dalry.

Sired by the £60,000 Merkins tup bought at Stirling last year, this one sold to Billy and Andrew Renwick, Blackhouse, Yarrow, and Burncastle Farming, Lauder.

Leading the way for John Harkins’ Loughash flock was an £18,000 bid for a lamb sired by a home-bred son of £55,000 Auldhouseburn, which sold to Auldhouseburn.

Continuing his successful sale season, Alan McClymont, Kirkstead, Yarrow, sold to a top of £17,000, for a lamb by the £13,000 South Cobbinshaw tup bought last year.

He went to Andrew Provan, Parkhall, Lanark, and the Hamiltons, South Cobbinshaw, West Calder.

The Dunlops’ Elmscleugh consignment once again sold well, peaking at £16,000, for a son of a £4200 Dalchirla, which went to the Mitchellslacks flock in Thornhill.

Another, by the £4200 Towiemore, sold to John MacPherson, Balliemeanoch, Dalmally.

Jim and Eoin Blackwood’s Dalblair flock Durisdeer, sold to £14,000, for a son of £40,000 Crossflatt, which went to the Towiemore flock, in Keith.

Another from the same pen, by a home-bred sire, made £13,000, to Kirkstead, buying along with the Crosswoodhill flock, West Calder.

Top for Jimmy and Donald MacGregor, Dyke, Milton of Campsie, was £13,000, for one sired by a home-bred tup, selling to Ian Hunter, Dalchirla, Crieff; Robert Cockburn, Hill of Errol, and Midlock.

The Wights’ own Midlock lambs peaked at £11,000, with that son of £30,000 Crossflatt selling to Chirmorrie at Barrhill and Milnmark.

Best for Richard Carruthers, Merkland, Thornhill, was £11,000, for a son of £70,000 Upper Wellwood, which was knocked down to Ian McLarty, Little Port, St Fillans.