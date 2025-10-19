North-east showdown in Simmental judging as Green family lead the way

It was a north-east showdown in the Simmental judging at Stirling Bull Sales on Sunday.

A number of herds from the region were up against each other for the top tickets.

The Green family of Corskie, Garmouth, came out on top when their senior winner Corskie Rome 24 landed the overall championship.

Daughter Laura, who runs the Garmouth herd, stood reserve overall with Garmouth Robert 24.

‘He’s everything I look for in a bull’ says judge

Judge Geoff Anderson, who is farm manager at Pitgaveny, near Elgin, and runs his own Quarryhill herd, said his champion was everything he looked for in a bull.

“He is a very complete bull, with great power and depth,” said Mr Anderson.

“There was a great show of Simmentals in front of me today and it got tougher nearer the end to choose the winners.”

Taking all the plaudits was Corskie Rome, a January 2024-born bull, which stood second in his class at the Royal Highland Show.

His sire is the €8,300 Rathnashan Magnum, a bull which the family bought online at a society sale in Roscommon.

Former sons have already sold to 20,000gns for the reserve overall champion at Stirling in February.

The dam is the Kilbride Farm Haka-sired, Corskie Kabasha, which is one of 180 pedigree cows in the Corskie herd.

Daughter Laura, who runs 12 cows in her Garmouth herd, took reserve overall with her junior champion Garmouth Robert, born in April 2024.

Overall male champion at this year’s Royal Highland Show, he is another by Rathnashan Magnum.

Bred out of the Bel Dhu Capercaillie-sired Garmouth Glory’s Jessica, his maternal half brother sold for 10,000gns at Stirling in February 2023.

Blackford herd achieves intermediate champion

Anne MacPherson of the Blackford herd at Croy, near Inverness, secured the intermediate championship with Blackford Rob Roy.

This March 2024-born bull is by Blackford Nimrod, a bull which Anne used at home before selling privately to the Boars Head herd.

His dam is the Blackford Galaxy-sired Blackford Jazzy 2.

The Stronach family’s Islavale herd from Berryleys, Keith, also enjoyed a good day, securing the reserve honours in the intermediate and junior championships.

Reserve in the intermediates was Islavale Rocco, a March 2024-born AI son of the €9,200 Curaheen Bandit – one of the most influential bulls used in the herd.

He is bred out of the Corskie Highlander dam, Islavale Miss Money Penny.

Islavale takes reserve honours in junior and intermediate sections

The family’s reserve junior champion was May 2024-born Islavale Rico, one of the first bulls on offer by the junior herd sire Islavale McCoist.

His dam is the Islavale Guy sired, Islavale Lola.

Reserve senior champion went to the Leedham family’s Grangewood Robert The Bruce, a February 2024-born son of Ranfurly Impeccable, out of Grangewood Gretal’s Lyla.

He was male champion at the Scottish National Show and reserve junior champion at Agri Expo.