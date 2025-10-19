Tomintoul breeders win supreme overall in the Charolais at Stirling

After several near wins, Charolais breeders Johnny and Raymond Irvine from Inverlochy, claimed their first ever overall championship in the Charolais.

The father and son duo have claimed several top tickets at Stirling with their 40-cow herd over the years but yesterday they went all the way to the top to claim the top title.

Tapped out by judge Colin Wight of the Carwood herd near Biggar, was the intermediate winner Inverlochy Vincent.

He is an April 2024-born son of Caylers Napoleon – one of the most influential sires used in the Inverlochy herd, with sons selling to 15,000gns and averaging 10,000gns.

Vincent is bred out of the heifer Inverlochy Sally, which is by Coolnaslee Oreo.

The last bull in the catalogue landed the reserve overall title, Maerdy Victory from Welsh breeder Esmor Evans.

This June 2024-born bull is by Oakchurch Samson, out of Maerdy Pretty.

Mr Evans also stood reserve intermediate champion with Maerdy Voltage, by Maerdy Sahel.

Neil and Stuart Barclay and family’s Harestone Victorious from the herd at Insch, stood senior champion.

He is a January 2024-born son of the French-bred sire Harestone Rabelais, which is a full brother to a past Paris Show champion, Neptune.

Rabelais has already bred a junior champion at Stirling in February 2024 and sons to £18,000.

Perthshire breeder Bill Bruce, Balmyle, stood reserve senior champion with Balmyle Victory.

This one is a March 2024-born son of Balmyle Patrick, which bred the 22,000gns Balmyle Thumper, that stood reserve intermediate champion and is shared with Bombax.

His dam is the Blelack Blackberet sired dam, Balmyle Nectar.

Inverden Victor from Stuart Allan, Goryhill, Glenkindie, Alford, stood reserve in the juniors.

This one is by the 21,000gns Goldies Rocky, out of Inverden Penny.