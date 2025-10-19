Tomintoul breeders win supreme overall in the Charolais at Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Tomintoul breeders win supreme overall in the Charolais at Stirling

Johnny and Raymond Irvine won the show with Inverlochy Vincent.

By Katrina Macarthur
A delighted Johnny Irvine after the family's bull is tapped out supreme overall.
After several near wins, Charolais breeders Johnny and Raymond Irvine from Inverlochy, claimed their first ever overall championship in the Charolais.

The father and son duo have claimed several top tickets at Stirling with their 40-cow herd over the years but yesterday they went all the way to the top to claim the top title.

Tapped out by judge Colin Wight of the Carwood herd near Biggar, was the intermediate winner Inverlochy Vincent.

He is an April 2024-born son of Caylers Napoleon – one of the most influential sires used in the Inverlochy herd, with sons selling to 15,000gns and averaging 10,000gns.

Vincent is bred out of the heifer Inverlochy Sally, which is by Coolnaslee Oreo.

The last bull in the catalogue landed the reserve overall title, Maerdy Victory from Welsh breeder Esmor Evans.

This June 2024-born bull is by Oakchurch Samson, out of Maerdy Pretty.

Mr Evans also stood reserve intermediate champion with Maerdy Voltage, by Maerdy Sahel.

Neil and Stuart Barclay and family’s Harestone Victorious from the herd at Insch, stood senior champion.

He is a January 2024-born son of the French-bred sire Harestone Rabelais, which is a full brother to a past Paris Show champion, Neptune.

Rabelais has already bred a junior champion at Stirling in February 2024 and sons to £18,000.

Perthshire breeder Bill Bruce, Balmyle, stood reserve senior champion with Balmyle Victory.

This one is a March 2024-born son of Balmyle Patrick, which bred the 22,000gns Balmyle Thumper, that stood reserve intermediate champion and is shared with Bombax.

His dam is the Blelack Blackberet sired dam, Balmyle Nectar.

Inverden Victor from Stuart Allan, Goryhill, Glenkindie, Alford, stood reserve in the juniors.

This one is by the 21,000gns Goldies Rocky, out of Inverden Penny.

