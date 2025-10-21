Tonley herd from Alford tops Aberdeen-Angus sale at 18,000gns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Tonley herd from Alford tops Aberdeen-Angus sale at 18,000gns

Herds from the north produced the leading prices, with the average up £1,589 on the year.

By Katrina Macarthur
Neil and Mark Wattie's sale leader at 18,000gns was Tonley Errol.
Aberdeen-Angus bulls met a better trade on the year at Stirling, when the 32 cashed in to average £7,656, up £1,589 on the year for nine more sold.

With an 84% clearance, trade reached 18,000gns from father and son duo Neil and Mark Wattie, Mains of Tonley, Alford.

Sale leader was Tonley Errol, one of the first for sale by the stock bull Kilmaluag Eriskay, bought privately for their 100-cow herd.

Bred out of Tonley Evora, by the noted Tonley Jester Eric, he won three championships at local shows this summer.

He sold to Donald and Kerry Graham’s Carruthers herd, Lockerbie.

Fochabers herd sells at 12,500gns

Moray breeder Andrew Shepherd of Orbliston, Fochabers, achieved a record price for his 26-cow herd when he sold Orbliston Prince Columbus, for 12,500gns.

This senior bull is the first son of Orbliston Blacksmith to be sold, while his dam is the Schivas Methlick Boy-sired dam, Orbliston Princess Cheryl.

The buyer was JD Steele, Goddens, Pitroddie Farm, Perth.

William Barnetson and sons from Lynegar, Watten, paid 11,000gns for McCornick North, from Martin McCornick, Newton Stewart.

He is the first son of the 10,000gns Duncanziemere Jupiter to be sold.

Five bulls sold at 10,000gns, including the junior and overall champion from Jonathan and Lisa Doyle’s Drumhill herd, Northern Ireland, to Seafield Pedigrees, Worcestershire.

Also at 10,000gns, was the senior champion and reserve overall winner, from Andrew Hodge, Duns, to FT Walton, Flotterton, Morpeth.

The McCombie family of the 130-cow Auchincrieve herd at Rothiemay, Huntly, sold the first sons of Auchincrieve Lord Incubus, for 10,000gns and 7,500gns.

Auchincrieve herd from Rothiemay tops at 10,000gns

Dearest was Auchincrieve Ethnic, which stood reserve junior inter-breed at Turriff and champion at Keith.

He sold to Orkney with Alistair and Anne Foubister, Netherton Farm, Holm.

Moshall Red Simba, from George and Nikki Taylor, Blackburn, also made 10,000gns to Doug Glass, Deecastle, Dinnet, Aboyne.

Caroline Orr’s Keirsbeath herd at Halbeath Farm, near Dunfermline, sold at 10,000gns.

This was Keirsbeath Proud Juggernaut, a son of the show winning Kilmallie Juggernaut Eric, purchased as a calf from Ewan Campbell, Fort William.

He sold to Tom Strang, Balcalk, Tealing, Dundee.

Jonathan and Lisa Doyle sold at 8,500gns for Drumhill Playin Doubles, to the Scottish Government Bull Stud, Inverness.

David Alexander’s Brotherton herd from Montrose, sold to 8,000gns twice for sons of the 14,000gns Blelack Jumping Jackflash, to the Scottish Government Bull Stud and J Mackay, Wick.

