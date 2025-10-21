Tonley herd from Alford tops Aberdeen-Angus sale at 18,000gns

Aberdeen-Angus bulls met a better trade on the year at Stirling, when the 32 cashed in to average £7,656, up £1,589 on the year for nine more sold.

With an 84% clearance, trade reached 18,000gns from father and son duo Neil and Mark Wattie, Mains of Tonley, Alford.

Sale leader was Tonley Errol, one of the first for sale by the stock bull Kilmaluag Eriskay, bought privately for their 100-cow herd.

Bred out of Tonley Evora, by the noted Tonley Jester Eric, he won three championships at local shows this summer.

He sold to Donald and Kerry Graham’s Carruthers herd, Lockerbie.

Fochabers herd sells at 12,500gns

Moray breeder Andrew Shepherd of Orbliston, Fochabers, achieved a record price for his 26-cow herd when he sold Orbliston Prince Columbus, for 12,500gns.

This senior bull is the first son of Orbliston Blacksmith to be sold, while his dam is the Schivas Methlick Boy-sired dam, Orbliston Princess Cheryl.

The buyer was JD Steele, Goddens, Pitroddie Farm, Perth.

William Barnetson and sons from Lynegar, Watten, paid 11,000gns for McCornick North, from Martin McCornick, Newton Stewart.

He is the first son of the 10,000gns Duncanziemere Jupiter to be sold.

Five bulls sold at 10,000gns, including the junior and overall champion from Jonathan and Lisa Doyle’s Drumhill herd, Northern Ireland, to Seafield Pedigrees, Worcestershire.

Also at 10,000gns, was the senior champion and reserve overall winner, from Andrew Hodge, Duns, to FT Walton, Flotterton, Morpeth.

The McCombie family of the 130-cow Auchincrieve herd at Rothiemay, Huntly, sold the first sons of Auchincrieve Lord Incubus, for 10,000gns and 7,500gns.

Auchincrieve herd from Rothiemay tops at 10,000gns

Dearest was Auchincrieve Ethnic, which stood reserve junior inter-breed at Turriff and champion at Keith.

He sold to Orkney with Alistair and Anne Foubister, Netherton Farm, Holm.

Moshall Red Simba, from George and Nikki Taylor, Blackburn, also made 10,000gns to Doug Glass, Deecastle, Dinnet, Aboyne.

Caroline Orr’s Keirsbeath herd at Halbeath Farm, near Dunfermline, sold at 10,000gns.

This was Keirsbeath Proud Juggernaut, a son of the show winning Kilmallie Juggernaut Eric, purchased as a calf from Ewan Campbell, Fort William.

He sold to Tom Strang, Balcalk, Tealing, Dundee.

Jonathan and Lisa Doyle sold at 8,500gns for Drumhill Playin Doubles, to the Scottish Government Bull Stud, Inverness.

David Alexander’s Brotherton herd from Montrose, sold to 8,000gns twice for sons of the 14,000gns Blelack Jumping Jackflash, to the Scottish Government Bull Stud and J Mackay, Wick.