Home Business Farming

Moray farm ‘hero’ to speak at Nuffield Farming Conference in Aberdeen

Jock Gibson will share insights from his Nuffield-funded research into 100% pasture and forage-based meat production.

Moray farmer Jock Gibson
Moray farmer Jock Gibson will speak at the 2025 Nuffield Farming Conference in Aberdeen. Image: Nuffield Farming Scholarships
By Keith Findlay

From building services engineer to farmer and butcher, Jock Gibson, is no stranger to multi-tasking.

And he’ll soon be taking on a challenge of a different kind when he speaks at a big farming conference in Aberdeen.

Jock and his wife, Fiona, run Edinvale Farm, near Dallas, in Moray.

They have Highland and Shorthorn cattle as well as a small flock of Herdwick sheep.

Family butcher’s shop in Forres

They sell much of their produce through the family’s shop, Macbeth’s Butchers, in Forres. It supplies hotels and restaurants, plus a growing army of people by mail order.

The farm is Pasture for Life-certified and managed with a strong focus on working with nature.

Moray farmer’s a ‘safety hero’

Jock was named a “farm safety hero” in a UK-wide campaign last year.

The dad-of-three is also among a growing band of Scots who’ve benefitted from Nuffield Farming Scholarships.

He used his to research the production of high-quality meat through 100% pasture and forage-based systems.

And he’ll be speaking on that topic at the upcoming 2025 Nuffield Farming Conference.

The event is due to take place at P&J Live, Aberdeen, on November 19 and 20, with pre-conference tours arranged for November 18.

Last year's Nuffield Farming Conference in Belfast.
Last year’s Nuffield Farming Conference in Belfast. Image: Nuffield Farming Scholarships

Pasture-fed beef and lamb are often praised for their environmental and welfare credentials.

Jock wanted to dig deeper into one of the tougher challenges, making sure the quality of the end product is consistently high. Travelling overseas on his scholarship, he was struck by the level of consumer focus there is in countries like New Zealand and Australia.

He said: “They go to the market and ask ‘what do you want?’, then tailor their production to deliver it.”

In Australia, he was particularly interested in the way eating quality is predicted using algorithms built from thousands of taste tests.

Animals don’t have to grow quickly but they do need to keep growing.” Jock Gibson

Jock added: “It means farmers can tailor their system to deliver exactly the quality the market wants. We don’t have anything like that here.”

Insights into beef production

Back home, one of the biggest lessons he’s learned is the importance of steady growth.

He explained: “Animals don’t have to grow quickly but they do need to keep growing.

“If growth stalls or slips back, as it can in some wintering systems, that’s when eating quality really suffers.”

Jock Gibson in front of his shop in Tolbooth Street, Forres.
Jock in front of his shop in Tolbooth Street, Forres. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Jock believes the UK red meat industry needs to reward eating quality in the same way it does for carcass shape or size.

He said: “We’ve got a great story to tell in terms of how we produce beef and lamb.

“But if eating quality is inconsistent, it lets us down.

“Just like wine, there’s room for different products at different price points. They all need to deliver on what the consumer expects.”

Jock Gibson at Edinvale Farm, Moray
Jock Gibson at Edinvale Farm, Moray. Image: Jane Craigie

One of the big things he learned from his Nuffield travels was just how much farmers everywhere have in common. Whether you’re in Scotland, Japan or Uruguay, everyone is trying to do the same job, produce good food and do it well.

There’s so much to be gained in the industry by learning from each other, Jock said.

He told us he hopes next month’s Nuffield Farming Conference will help kick-start wider conversations on consistency, consumer focus and the value of rewarding quality.

Who else is speaking at Nuffield Farming Conference in Aberdeen?

Other scholars who’ll be speaking at the event include Wallace Currie, an agricultural lecturer from Arran.

He’ll be reflecting on the power of education in building resilient global food systems.

Wallace said: “I’ve been to every continent apart from Antarctica. I can’t wait to share everything I’ve learnt along the way.”

Meanwhile, Caithness farmer Ranald Angus will speak about how soil-sequestered carbon can become a powerful tool for rural regeneration and climate action.

Conference sessions open to all

It is the farthest north the annual conference has ever been.

You don’t need to be a Nuffield Scholar to attend.

Conference sessions are open to everyone with an interest in food and farming.

They’re billed as “a fantastic opportunity for local farmers, businesses and the wider north-east community to learn more about this life-changing scholarship opportunity”.

Those attending will hear from returning scholars from throughout the UK.

2023 Nuffield Scholar Ruth Grice speaking at the 2024 conference in Belfast. Image: Nuffield Farming Scholarships

Nuffield Farming Scholarships Trust will hold its annual dinner, followed by a ceilidh, on Wednesday November 19.

There are also pre-conference farm tours showcasing innovation, diversification and sustainable land management in the north-east. These take in Duncan Farms, the MacRobert Trust and Mackie’s of Scotland.

Aberdeen event is ‘rare opportunity’

Conference chairwoman Jenna Ross, of Tarland, Aberdeenshire, said: “It’s a rare opportunity to meet and learn from people who are not just thinking about the future, but out there shaping it”.

Tickets for the conference, dinner and tours can be purchased at nuffieldscholar.org/Aberdeen2025

