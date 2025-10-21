North-east breeders dominate Simmentals as 28 five-figure prices achieved

Simmental breeders stole the show at Stirling yesterday when they sold to 30,000gns and produced a record average of £11,070 for 61 sold.

The sale met an 80% clearance and saw an impressive 28 bulls reach 10,000gns or more.

This helped boost the average by a massive £3,636 on the year for 12 more sold.

Society president Chris Martindale said it was the most consistent show of bulls forward for some time, with a strong bidding from commercial breeders.

Breeders from the north-east dominated much of the sale, with the majority of bulls also selling to pedigree and commercial producers in the north.

Iain Green and family from Corskie, Garmouth, sold six bulls to average £14,490 but it was the seventh bull from daughter Laura that topped the trade at 30,000gns.

Selling to Reece and Andrew Simmers, Backmuir, Keith, was the junior and reserve overall winner Garmouth Robert from Laura’s 12-cow herd.

Smashing her previous top price of 10,000gns achieved in 2023, was Garmouth Robert, a son of the €8,300 Rathnashan Magnum, which the family bought online from Roscommon.

Breed average jumps £3,636 on the year

He is bred out of the 45,000gns Bel Dhu Capercaillie-sired dam, Garmouth Glory’s Jessica, and was male champion at the Highland Show.

The Stronach family – Hazel, Stewart and Fiona, together with family Michael, Lauren, Ellie, Emma and Aimee – enjoyed a flying trade when their eight bulls sold to average £17,062.50, with a top of 26,000gns.

This was paid for Islavale Ruben, a junior bull by the privately purchased Rockytop Luca, which has already sired females to 15,000gns for the herd based at Keith.

Bred out of the Shacon Hannibal-sired dam Islavale Teresa, he sold to near neighbours Graeme Smith and sons Ryan and Lewis, from Towiemore, Keith.

The judge Geoff Anderson, Pitgaveny, Elgin, was the back bidder.

Other bulls from Islavale sold to 18,000gns for the reserve junior champion Islavale Rico, to the Green family for their Corskie herd.

He is one of the first bulls by Islavale McCoist, which also sired the NxtGen 24 calf champion at 8,500gns.

Islavale bulls average £17,062.50

Two others by the same sire made 17,000gns, including Islavale Raymondo, to commercial producers John Callum and sons John and Bruce, Milton of Culloden, Inverness.

Cameron and Valerie Fraser from Housebay Farm, Stronsay, Orkney, paid the same money for Islavale Rookie.

Other Islavale bulls were 14,000gns for Islavale Rockstar, to TC and G Greenhill, Craighill Farm, Dundee; 13,000gns for reserve intermediate champion Islavale Rocco, to TG Hamilton, Killumpha Farm, Wigtownshire; 13,000gns for Islavale Radar to Welbeck Scottish Farms, Worksop; and 12,000gns for Islavale Reggie, to K and S Meason, Frustigarth, Shapinsay.

The Corskie bulls topped at 20,000gns for the senior and overall champion Corskie Rome, by the €8,300 Rathnashan Magnum.

Bred out of the Kilbride Farm Haka-sired, Corskie Kabasha, he sold to Gary and Angela Christie of the Rockytop herd, Midtown of Glass, Huntly.

Robert Manson, Brodieshill, Alves, paid 15,000gns for Corskie Rosco, one of the first by the 14,000gns Blackford Mars, while G Allan, Glenturk Farm, Newton Stewart, bought Corskie Roll, by Rathnashan Leonardo, for 14,000gns.

At 12,000gns, was Corskie Randy, to Alan Whiteford, Moulandale, Kemnay.

Blackford herd tops at 18,000gns

Three other bulls sold at 18,000gns including reserve senior champion, Grangewood Robert The Bruce, from the Leedham family, Ayrshire, to Yorkshire with AR Bulmer.

Billy and Anne MacPherson, Blackford, Croy, made the same money for intermediate champion Blackford Rob Roy, to Rory McKenzie, Wester Craiglands, Fortrose.

He is by Blackford Nimrod, a bull which was used at home before selling privately.

Neil, Graeme and Brian Sutherland, Connachie, Elgin, paid 18,000gns for Newbiemains Red Bull, by Annick Klondyke, from Jim and Patricia Goldie, Newbiemains, Annan.

Glenlivet breeder Michael Durno, Auchorachan, sold at 16,000gns twice, and 14,000gns.

First at 16,000gns, was Auchorachan Revolution, one of the first by the €16,200 Coose Nebraska, to Maesquoy Farms, Harray, Orkney.

The other was Auchorachan Roland, by Coose Nelson, out of the junior champion at Stars of the Future Calf Show, to Andrew Swanson, Quarryside, Thurso.

Glenlivet breeder sells to 16,000gns twice and 14,000gns

Auchorachan Redhill sold for 14,000gns to S Gummow, Newquay.

The Wood family’s Popes herd from Lancashire, topped at 16,000gns for Popes Randolph, to Stewart Farms, Lennoxtown, and 13,000gns for Popes Rollo, to Moulandale, Kemnay.

Dorothy Moffat from Dunbar, sold Innerwick Rockstar, by Delfur Maverick, for 14,000gns to Heather Duff, Pitmudie Farm, Brechin, while Innerwick Rocky, sold for 11,000gns to Terry Coghill, Orkney.

On the other side of the coin, Heather Duff’s 50-cow herd topped at 11,000gns for Pitmudie Rambler, by Kyleston Kaiser, to Alan and Stuart Nicolson, Relugas Mains, Forres.

Strong bidding from commercial producers

Bulls from Richard McCulloch’s Overhill House herd, Armadale, sold for 13,000gns to the Macaskill family, Woodhall, Dunbar, and 11,000gns to MJ and A Mill, Shawsmill, Cardenden.

Reece and Andrew Simmers, Keith, sold Backmuir Rusty, by Wolfstar Jimmy Choo, for 10,000gns to A and F Baillie, Low Glasnick Farm, Newton Stewart.

Also at 10,000gns, was Strathisla Rhinestone, by Rathnashan Newton, to J Gunn, Carsgoe, Halkirk.