Record-breaking Limousin sale at Stirling as Goldies bull makes 36k

Records were smashed for the Limousin breed at Stirling when the overall champion from Bruce Goldie and family, Dumfries, sold for 36,000gns.

The 39 Limousins averaged £9,329, up £3,026 on the year for 1 more sale, with an 89% clearance.

Fresh from their successful sale at Carlisle, the Goldie family topped with Goldies Volvo, an April 2024-born son bred from the Goldies Juggler dam, Goldies Pleasure.

Limousins average £9,329

His father is the 40,000gns Ampertaine Opportunity, which sired bulls to 70,000gns and 32,000gns at Carlisle on Saturday.

First at the Highland Show, he sold to Garrowby Farms, Yorkshire.

The Irvine family from Keith, sold the first crop of bulls by Anside Superted, to 19,000gns, 11,000gns and 10,000gns.

Dearest from the 65-cow herd, was second prize winner Anside Valor, out of the Anside Orton-sired dam, Anside Suzie, to A and E Grant, Glendamph Farm, Blairgowrie.

Anside Venom, out of another Anside Orton heifer, which is a maternal sister to the 18,000gns Anside Trinity, sold for 11,000gns to Jim Cannon, Redbrae, Wigtown.

Anside Superted sons make 19,000gns, 11,000gns and 10,000gns

At 10,000gns, was Anside Verve, to George McFadzean, Woodhead of Mailer, Perth.

Mike and Lisa Massie’s 40-cow Elrick herd from Mains of Elrick, Auchnagatt, topped at 16,000gns for second prize winner Elrick Valiant.

An AI son of Fuschia, which three sons sold privately off farm this summer to average £9,000, he is bred out of the Whinfellpark Nobu heifer, Elrick Stella.

He sold back to George Wordie, Mains of Cairnborrow, Huntly.

The Maraiscote herd owned by Ian Nimmo, Wishaw, peaked at 14,000gns.

This was for the reserve junior champion Maraiscote Vanadum, by Virginia Andy, to the Alexander family, Mains of Mause, Blairgowrie.

Tom Stirling, Auchterblair Farm, Carrbridge, paid 13,000gns for Maraiscote Vermillion, by Morhan Peter.

The Scottish Government Bull Stud, bought another Maraiscote bull at 10,000gns.

The reserve senior champion from the Davidson family’s 100-cow Corsairtly herd at Keith, sold for 10,000gns to Mains of Mause.

This was Corsairtly Vavavoom, by the privately purchased Whinfellpark Ronaldo.

Michael Robertson and family from Fodderletter, Tomintoul, sold Fodderletter Valiente, for 11,000gns to the Scottish Government Bull Stud.

Fodderletter and Corsairtly achieve 11,000gns and 10,000gns, respectively

He is bred out of Overthwaite Nancy, bought in Carlisle when carrying this bull calf, while the sire is Hartsideanew Shearer.

Other bulls at 10,000gns, included Burnbank Uptownfunk, from the Graham family, Mains of Burnbank, Stirling, to DS Stark and Sons, South Ballo, Abernyte.

Dyke Vivaldi, from Jimmy and Donald MacGregor, Milton of Campsie, made the same money to John King, South Hill of Dripps, Glasgow.

Robert and Jean Graham, Bridge of Allan, sold Grahams Vin, for 10,000gns to Mains of Mause.

The senior and reserve champion from Garry Patterson’s Aultside herd at Rothes, was unsold.