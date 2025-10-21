Record-breaking Limousin sale at Stirling as Goldies bull makes 36k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

Record-breaking Limousin sale at Stirling as Goldies bull makes 36k

The 39 Limousins averaged £9,329, up £3,026 on the year and with an 89% clearance.

The senior honours went to Garry Patterson's Aultside herd, with the Davidson family's Corsairtly herd in reserve.
The senior honours went to Garry Patterson's Aultside herd, with the Davidson family's Corsairtly herd in reserve.
By Katrina Macarthur

Records were smashed for the Limousin breed at Stirling when the overall champion from Bruce Goldie and family, Dumfries, sold for 36,000gns.

The 39 Limousins averaged £9,329, up £3,026 on the year for 1 more sale, with an 89% clearance.

Fresh from their successful sale at Carlisle, the Goldie family topped with Goldies Volvo, an April 2024-born son bred from the Goldies Juggler dam, Goldies Pleasure.

Limousins average £9,329

His father is the 40,000gns Ampertaine Opportunity, which sired bulls to 70,000gns and 32,000gns at Carlisle on Saturday.

First at the Highland Show, he sold to Garrowby Farms, Yorkshire.

The Irvine family from Keith, sold the first crop of bulls by Anside Superted, to 19,000gns, 11,000gns and 10,000gns.

Anside Valor sold for 19,000gns to a commercial producer at Blairgowrie.

Dearest from the 65-cow herd, was second prize winner Anside Valor, out of the Anside Orton-sired dam, Anside Suzie, to A and E Grant, Glendamph Farm, Blairgowrie.

Anside Venom, out of another Anside Orton heifer, which is a maternal sister to the 18,000gns Anside Trinity, sold for 11,000gns to Jim Cannon, Redbrae, Wigtown.

Anside Superted sons make 19,000gns, 11,000gns and 10,000gns

At 10,000gns, was Anside Verve, to George McFadzean, Woodhead of Mailer, Perth.

Mike and Lisa Massie’s 40-cow Elrick herd from Mains of Elrick, Auchnagatt, topped at 16,000gns for second prize winner Elrick Valiant.

An AI son of Fuschia, which three sons sold privately off farm this summer to average £9,000, he is bred out of the Whinfellpark Nobu heifer, Elrick Stella.

He sold back to George Wordie, Mains of Cairnborrow, Huntly.

The Maraiscote herd owned by Ian Nimmo, Wishaw, peaked at 14,000gns.

This was for the reserve junior champion Maraiscote Vanadum, by Virginia Andy, to the Alexander family, Mains of Mause, Blairgowrie.

Stephen and Melissa Irvine give one of the Anside bulls a feed before its photoshoot.

Tom Stirling, Auchterblair Farm, Carrbridge, paid 13,000gns for Maraiscote Vermillion, by Morhan Peter.

The Scottish Government Bull Stud, bought another Maraiscote bull at 10,000gns.

The reserve senior champion from the Davidson family’s 100-cow Corsairtly herd at Keith, sold for 10,000gns to Mains of Mause.

This was Corsairtly Vavavoom, by the privately purchased Whinfellpark Ronaldo.

Michael Robertson and family from Fodderletter, Tomintoul, sold Fodderletter Valiente, for 11,000gns to the Scottish Government Bull Stud.

Fodderletter and Corsairtly achieve 11,000gns and 10,000gns, respectively

He is bred out of Overthwaite Nancy, bought in Carlisle when carrying this bull calf, while the sire is Hartsideanew Shearer.

Other bulls at 10,000gns, included Burnbank Uptownfunk, from the Graham family, Mains of Burnbank, Stirling, to DS Stark and Sons, South Ballo, Abernyte.

Dyke Vivaldi, from Jimmy and Donald MacGregor, Milton of Campsie, made the same money to John King, South Hill of Dripps, Glasgow.

Robert and Jean Graham, Bridge of Allan, sold Grahams Vin, for 10,000gns to Mains of Mause.

The senior and reserve champion from Garry Patterson’s Aultside herd at Rothes, was unsold.

Conversation