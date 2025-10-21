North producers fork out money as Charolais bulls hit 18k three times

A strong commercial demand saw 22 Charolais bulls hit five-figure prices, peaking at 18,000gns on three occasions, with averages up by more than £1,000 on the year, for 21 more sold.

Overall, 86 bulls sold to average £9,039.77, with a 95% clearance, which according to the breed secretary, James Hudson, reflects an increase in appetite for Charolais bulls.

“Purchasers were almost exclusively commercial buyers, who are benefiting from exceptional prices for all ages of Charolais-sired cattle,” he added.

95% clearance for Charolais bulls

Three bulls topped the sale leader board at 18,000gns, including Glenericht Verdi, a second-prize winner from Peter and Allen Drysdale’s Blairgowrie-based herd.

He is sired by Caylers Oxford, a bull that’s previously bred sons to 20,000gns, while the dam, Glenericht Ola, is a daughter of Caylers Gladiator.

The MacLeans of Heylipool, Tiree, were the final bidders on that one, while another from the same home, Glenericht Vented, sold at 10,000gns, to Grove Farms, Irongray.

The junior champion, Maerdy Victory, an Oakchurch Samson son from Esmor Evans, Monfa, was another to make 18,000gns.

He was one of the few bulls to sell to a pedigree herd, going to John Jeffrey, Kersknowe, Kelso.

Mr Evans also sold Maerdy Ventriloquist at 10,000gns, to E Scott, Linross, Glamis.

The other at 18,000gns was Wensleydale Vinegar, a second-prize winner from Chris Timm, York.

Three bulls hit 18,000gns

That Balthayock Nominee son sold to Declan Whyte, Hindstones, New Aberdour.

Bill Bruce’s reserve senior champion, Balmyle Victory, from his Meigle-based herd, sold at 16,000gns, to George Wordie, Cairnborrow, Glass.

He is sired by the home-bred Balmyle Patrick.

Grant and Mark Smeaton enjoyed a strong trade for their Bombax bulls, from Cotton of Ovenstone, Inverarity, with the team topping at 15,000gns.

Making that money was the second prize winner, Bombax Viper, a son of the 12,000gns Glenericht Ryder, out of the privately bought Balthayock Oklahoma.

He went to Willie Paterson, Golland, Kinross.

Overall champion achieves 15,000gns

From the same herd, Bombax Viking made 12,000gns to JM Fisher, Meikle Larbrax, Leswalt; Bombax Venom sold at 11,000gns to R Paterson and Son, Watsonhead, Newmains, and Bombax Vinnie reached 10,000gns, to T and I Alexander, Slickly, Lyth.

Johnny and Raymond Irvine’s overall show champion, Inverlochy Vincent, from their herd at Tomintoul, sold at 15,000gns to the Wallaces’ Claycrop herd at Kirkinner, Newton Stewart.

That Caylers Napoleon son had also stood reserve male champion at the Royal Highland Show in June.

Mike Massie also had a successful day, with sales at 14,000gns and 13,000gns. Dearest of the two, Elrick Victor, by Ballinlare Phantom, sold to David MacTaggart for Douganhill Farms.

Auchnagatt breeder sells to 14,000gns and 13,000gns

Another by the same sire, Elrick Volt, sold to commercial producer Jonny Stewart, Nether Balfour Farms, Banchory.

Inverden Victor, the reserve junior champion from Stuart Allan, Goryhill, Glenkindie, made 14,000gns, selling to Liam Muir, Upper Onston, Orkney.

Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth, sold up to 12,000gns late in the day, with their first prize winner, Allanfauld Vantastic, making that money to Andrew McNee, Woodend, Armadale.

They also sold Allanfauld Vermont for 11,000gns, to Glenkiln Farms, Bettyknowes, Crocketford.

Best for Matthew Milne’s Elgin consignment, was 11,000gns for Elgin Vincent, which sold to JB and EJ Peile, Greystoke Castle, Lowlands.

At the same money, Catherine MacGregor sold her Moss Uzziah, to Steven Sandison, Millburn, Harray.

Marwood Van Nistelroy, from the Blyth family’s Hartlepool-based herd, also made 11,000gns, selling to A and J Craig, Craigton, Castle Douglas.

The Forrests, from Hillend, Roberton, Biggar, sold Ladygill Vandemerwe for 10,000gns to S Rorison, Dalowie, Patna.

Andrew Clark, Blackhill, Carluke, achieved his top price to-date, selling Teiglum Vincent at 10,000gns to Douganhill Farms, Palnackie.

Final 10,000gns seller was Hollywell Vulcan, from Sandra and John Middleton, Cowfords, New Pitsligo, with that one going to Messrs Orr, Lawhead, West Calder.