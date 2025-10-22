72 pictures from Royal Highland charity’s big ball at Thainstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

72 pictures from Royal Highland charity’s big ball at Thainstone

It was part of the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland's 2025-26 Presidential Initiative.

By Keith Findlay
Band members at the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland's Aberdeenshire Presidential Initiative charity dinner and dance.
Band members at the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland's Aberdeenshire Presidential Initiative charity dinner and dance. Image: Steve Pink

People flocked to the Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, in droves for the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) Presidential Initiative Ball.

Thainstone is best known for its livestock sales.

But it was all posh frocks, dinner suits and Highlandwear for the RHASS dinner dance.

Highlights of the ball included a fundraising auction, with substantial prizes up for grabs. It was conducted by Aberdeen and Northern Marts auctioneer Colin Slessor.

And there were stirring tunes from Alford Academy Pipe Band.

The 2025-26 Presidential Initiative is led by RHASS members in Aberdeenshire.

Heading up the Initiative team as president is Pat Machray, who runs a flock of pedigree Suffolk sheep near Inverurie.

Guests chatting at the RHASS ball in Aberdeen.
Guests chatting at the RHASS ball at Thainstone. Image: Steve Pink
Robert Lovie
Compere for the evening was Robert Lovie. Image: Steve Pink
Fiddler entertains the guests.
Fiddler entertains the guests. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS ball guest
The guests had a ball. Image: Steve Pink
Young couple listening to one of the speakers during the charity dinner and dance.
Young couple listening to one of the speakers during the charity dinner and dance. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS dinner
It was a full house for the RHASS event. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
The charity bash had everyone smiling. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS ball
There were plenty of toe-tapping tunes. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Group in deep conversation at the RHASS ball. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Dressed to impress. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Table 11 had a brilliant time. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Everyone loved the musical entertainment. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Smiles all around. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
It was a fun-packed night. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
There was fun and laughter in abundance on table 15. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
A young violinist shows off her skills. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS ball
The guests turned up in all their finery. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
They came from all over. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
New friendships were made. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Time for one more tune? Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Dining in style. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
The chaplain says Grace. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Alford Academy Pipe Band entertain. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
More fantastic fiddling. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
And some perfect piano playing too. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
It was a feast of food and entertainment. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Simon Howie saluting the haggis. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Robert Lovie takes a knife to the main course. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
The musicians were fabulous. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
And the guests lapped it up. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS president Pat Machray
RHASS president Pat Machray. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Robert Lovie did a splendid job as compere. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
It truly was a night to remember. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
The final two contestants in a game of Heads or Tails. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Colin Slessor addresses the audience. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Alford Academy Pipe Band delivers another stirring tune. Image: Steve Pink
Image: RHASS
The night was full of musical memories. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
The entertainment came thick and fast. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Everyone had a great time. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Smiling guests at the big ball. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Alford Academy Pipe Band in full flow. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
This talented Scottish country dancer didn’t put a foot wrong. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Adam Carson, of Diageo, at the RHASS event. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Robert Lovie addresses the haggis. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
More from the young stars of Alford Academy Pipe Band. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
The Heads or Tails challenge generated plenty of laughs. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Robert Lovie, left, and Harry Fraser. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS
The RHASS charity dinner at Thainstone attracted fantastic support. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Pipe band members deliver another musical highlight. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Dinner guests in conversation. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS ball
Captivated diner. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS
Guests line up for our camera at the charity dinner reception. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
The young musicians from Alford Academy put on a great show. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS
Another happy group at the event. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Gent at the bar. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Smiling couple at Thainstone. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Networking time. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
There were lots of fabulous frocks on show. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Thainstone’s guests were a splendid sight. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
It was a night for dressing up. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Piper from Alford Academy. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
There were plenty of opportunities to mingle. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
People gathered early to enjoy the atmosphere. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Thainstone was the perfect venue. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
These two clearly had a fantastic night. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Another happy group. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
It was a grand get-together at Thainstone. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
These Alford Academy pupils have a bright future on the pipe band circuit. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Another pair of happy dinner guests. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
Pre-drinks at the mart. Image: Steve Pink
RHASS Ball
There were bagpipes, haggis and lots more to enjoy at the RHASS Aberdeenshire presidential committee charity dinner and dance. Image: Steve Pink

Conversation