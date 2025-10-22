72 pictures from Royal Highland charity’s big ball at Thainstone

People flocked to the Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, in droves for the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) Presidential Initiative Ball.

Thainstone is best known for its livestock sales.

But it was all posh frocks, dinner suits and Highlandwear for the RHASS dinner dance.

Highlights of the ball included a fundraising auction, with substantial prizes up for grabs. It was conducted by Aberdeen and Northern Marts auctioneer Colin Slessor.

And there were stirring tunes from Alford Academy Pipe Band.

The 2025-26 Presidential Initiative is led by RHASS members in Aberdeenshire.

Heading up the Initiative team as president is Pat Machray, who runs a flock of pedigree Suffolk sheep near Inverurie.