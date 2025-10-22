Farming 72 pictures from Royal Highland charity’s big ball at Thainstone It was part of the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland's 2025-26 Presidential Initiative. By Keith Findlay October 22 2025, 6:00 am October 22 2025, 6:00 am Share 72 pictures from Royal Highland charity’s big ball at Thainstone Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/farming/6876567/gallery-royal-highland-thainstone/ Copy Link 0 comment Band members at the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland's Aberdeenshire Presidential Initiative charity dinner and dance. Image: Steve Pink People flocked to the Thainstone Centre, near Inverurie, in droves for the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) Presidential Initiative Ball. Thainstone is best known for its livestock sales. But it was all posh frocks, dinner suits and Highlandwear for the RHASS dinner dance. Highlights of the ball included a fundraising auction, with substantial prizes up for grabs. It was conducted by Aberdeen and Northern Marts auctioneer Colin Slessor. And there were stirring tunes from Alford Academy Pipe Band. The 2025-26 Presidential Initiative is led by RHASS members in Aberdeenshire. Heading up the Initiative team as president is Pat Machray, who runs a flock of pedigree Suffolk sheep near Inverurie. Guests chatting at the RHASS ball at Thainstone. Image: Steve Pink Compere for the evening was Robert Lovie. Image: Steve Pink Fiddler entertains the guests. Image: Steve Pink The guests had a ball. Image: Steve Pink Young couple listening to one of the speakers during the charity dinner and dance. Image: Steve Pink It was a full house for the RHASS event. Image: Steve Pink The charity bash had everyone smiling. Image: Steve Pink There were plenty of toe-tapping tunes. Image: Steve Pink Group in deep conversation at the RHASS ball. Image: Steve Pink Dressed to impress. Image: Steve Pink Table 11 had a brilliant time. Image: Steve Pink Everyone loved the musical entertainment. Image: Steve Pink Smiles all around. Image: Steve Pink It was a fun-packed night. Image: Steve Pink There was fun and laughter in abundance on table 15. Image: Steve Pink A young violinist shows off her skills. Image: Steve Pink The guests turned up in all their finery. Image: Steve Pink They came from all over. Image: Steve Pink New friendships were made. Image: Steve Pink Time for one more tune? Image: Steve Pink Dining in style. Image: Steve Pink The chaplain says Grace. Image: Steve Pink Alford Academy Pipe Band entertain. Image: Steve Pink More fantastic fiddling. Image: Steve Pink And some perfect piano playing too. Image: Steve Pink It was a feast of food and entertainment. Image: Steve Pink Simon Howie saluting the haggis. Image: Steve Pink Robert Lovie takes a knife to the main course. Image: Steve Pink The musicians were fabulous. Image: Steve Pink And the guests lapped it up. Image: Steve Pink RHASS president Pat Machray. Image: Steve Pink Robert Lovie did a splendid job as compere. Image: Steve Pink It truly was a night to remember. Image: Steve Pink The final two contestants in a game of Heads or Tails. Image: Steve Pink Colin Slessor addresses the audience. Image: Steve Pink Alford Academy Pipe Band delivers another stirring tune. Image: Steve Pink The night was full of musical memories. Image: Steve Pink The entertainment came thick and fast. Image: Steve Pink Everyone had a great time. Image: Steve Pink Smiling guests at the big ball. Image: Steve Pink Alford Academy Pipe Band in full flow. Image: Steve Pink This talented Scottish country dancer didn’t put a foot wrong. Image: Steve Pink Adam Carson, of Diageo, at the RHASS event. Image: Steve Pink Robert Lovie addresses the haggis. Image: Steve Pink More from the young stars of Alford Academy Pipe Band. Image: Steve Pink The Heads or Tails challenge generated plenty of laughs. Image: Steve Pink Robert Lovie, left, and Harry Fraser. Image: Steve Pink The RHASS charity dinner at Thainstone attracted fantastic support. Image: Steve Pink Pipe band members deliver another musical highlight. Image: Steve Pink Dinner guests in conversation. Image: Steve Pink Captivated diner. Image: Steve Pink Guests line up for our camera at the charity dinner reception. Image: Steve Pink The young musicians from Alford Academy put on a great show. Image: Steve Pink Another happy group at the event. Image: Steve Pink Gent at the bar. Image: Steve Pink Smiling couple at Thainstone. Image: Steve Pink Networking time. Image: Steve Pink There were lots of fabulous frocks on show. Image: Steve Pink Thainstone’s guests were a splendid sight. Image: Steve Pink It was a night for dressing up. Image: Steve Pink Piper from Alford Academy. Image: Steve Pink There were plenty of opportunities to mingle. Image: Steve Pink People gathered early to enjoy the atmosphere. Image: Steve Pink Thainstone was the perfect venue. Image: Steve Pink These two clearly had a fantastic night. Image: Steve Pink Another happy group. Image: Steve Pink It was a grand get-together at Thainstone. Image: Steve Pink These Alford Academy pupils have a bright future on the pipe band circuit. Image: Steve Pink Another pair of happy dinner guests. Image: Steve Pink Pre-drinks at the mart. Image: Steve Pink There were bagpipes, haggis and lots more to enjoy at the RHASS Aberdeenshire presidential committee charity dinner and dance. Image: Steve Pink
Conversation