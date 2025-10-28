Katrina Macarthur: Immense stress of inheritance tax changes in local farming community

I’ve certainly clocked up the miles this week but it has been a fairly positive week in the world of farming.

My week kicked off with Stirling Bull Sales on Sunday and Monday, followed by a visit to a fruit farm near Nairn on Wednesday.

I was then down to Edinburgh on Thursday for NFU Scotland’s autumn conference in Edinburgh, finishing off with the Cheviot sale at Dingwall on Friday.

The confidence in the beef industry was certainly highlighted at the bull sales.

A busy week on the road, topped off with funding boost

Breed averages increased massively on the year, particularly for Simmentals and Limousins, up by more than £3,500 and £3,000, respectively.

There was some good news at the NFUS conference when the Scottish Government announced a cash boost to the Future Farming Investment Scheme (FFIS).

Rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon announced that an additional £7.4 million would be added to the pot, bringing the total funding to £21.4 million.

She also confirmed that applicants would be notified from October 31 on whether they have been successful with the grant or not.

I spoke to her after her announcement and said that while the additional funding was most welcome, it still wouldn’t come close to covering even half of the 7,584 applicants.

Applicants to be notified from October 31

She said that priority would be given to tenant farmers, new entrants, young farmers and smaller farms, so I will leave you in suspense until Halloween or thereafter.

The union highlighted its increased membership to 9,500 but I couldn’t help but wonder why only 100 odd people were at the conference.

Not to mention the fact I was possibly the youngest in the room. Is the union missing something?

Chief executive John Davidson did add that the union’s board committee will be hosting meetings across every region of Scotland in due course.

He said this was part of their “ongoing efforts to be more visible.”

Nonetheless, president Andrew Connon must be commended on his opening speech.

Union is making “ongoing efforts to be more visible” says NFUS chief

He told the room that despite unpredicted uncertainty, Scottish farmers and crofters continue to show the kind of grit, professionalism and adaptability that make him proud to be president.

Mr Connon said the union has been relentless in ensuring Scottish farmers haven’t faced cliff edges on funding like England and Wales.

But he said the union is still far from satisfied and that the Scottish Government is moving too slowly.

He said future support must be practical and fair, and not a box ticking exercise.

He said NFUS will once again be seeking an increased, ring-fenced muti annual funding settlement in the upcoming budget in January.

The president also noted that too many producers were still being squeezed by tight margins and made reference to the malting barley sector.

He told the maltsters last November, if they (maltsters) want a premium product, they must start paying a premium price.

He said “enough is enough” and that fairness in the supply chain isn’t optional, it’s essential.

‘If maltsters want a premium product, they must pay a premium price’

Mr Connon reiterated that the number one issue was inheritance tax and that members must be assured that NFUS is not just reacting to this, it is leading on it.

There was a part of his speech that stuck with me.

He told the room that not long after the announcement of the inheritance tax changes announcement, an 89-year-old farmer from Aberdeenshire said: “Well Andrew, I’m 89. I guess I’ll just need to die before April.”

And sadly, this will be the feeling of so many more across the UK.