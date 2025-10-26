16 best pictures from top Scottish ploughing contest held in north-east

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business Farming

16 best pictures from top Scottish ploughing contest held in north-east

The ploughing action took place at Arbikie Farm, Lunan, near Montrose

Young spectator Finn Hutchinson, two, with his dad, Matthew, at the Scottish Ploughing Championships at Arbikie Farm, Lunan, near Montrose.
Young spectator Finn Hutchinson, two, with his dad, Matthew, at the Scottish Ploughing Championships at Arbikie Farm, Lunan, near Montrose. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay, Kath Flannery and Steve MacDougall

North and north-east competitors were among 130 from around the country who showed off their farming skills at the 61st Scottish Ploughing Championships.

The event was the climax of the Scottish ploughing calendar.

It was held at Arbikie Farm, Lunan, near Montrose.

All classes of tractor and plough were represented.

Church blessing held on eve of Scottish Ploughing Championships

The championships were preceded by a “blessing of the plough” at Inverkeilor Church on Thursday night.

Farmers, friends and family gathered in the Links Hotel, Montrose, for a dinner and social evening on Saturday.

Photographers Kath Flannery and Steve MacDougall captured some of the best moments from the weekend.

Scottish Ploughing Championships
Ssome of the championship rosettes up for grabs. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Scottish Ploughing Championships
Ploughing action at Arbikie Farm. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Scottish Ploughing Championships
This pair both won honours for ploughing perfection. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Scottish Ploughing Championships
Another top ploughman with his trophy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Scottish Ploughing Championships
Fantastic ploughing skills were on show. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Scottish Ploughing Championships
This trio fully deserved their rosettes. Image:: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Scottish Ploughing Championships
More prize-winning ploughmen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Scottish Ploughing Championships
Top ploughers from across Scotland competed for honours. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Scottish Ploughing Championships
There were lots of prizes up for grabs at Arbikie Farm. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Scottish Ploughing Championships
Celebrating success at the Scottish Ploughing Championships. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Scottish Ploughing Championships
There were ploughs of all kinds. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Scottish Ploughing Championships
Another three winners show off their rosettes. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Scottish Ploughing Championships
This young competitor came away with a prize. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Scottish Ploughing Championships
Three top ploughmen congratulate each other after the sporting contest. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Scottish Ploughing Championships
This proud pair both went home with honours. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Conversation