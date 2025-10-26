16 best pictures from top Scottish ploughing contest held in north-east

North and north-east competitors were among 130 from around the country who showed off their farming skills at the 61st Scottish Ploughing Championships.

The event was the climax of the Scottish ploughing calendar.

It was held at Arbikie Farm, Lunan, near Montrose.

All classes of tractor and plough were represented.

Church blessing held on eve of Scottish Ploughing Championships

The championships were preceded by a “blessing of the plough” at Inverkeilor Church on Thursday night.

Farmers, friends and family gathered in the Links Hotel, Montrose, for a dinner and social evening on Saturday.

Photographers Kath Flannery and Steve MacDougall captured some of the best moments from the weekend.