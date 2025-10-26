Farming 16 best pictures from top Scottish ploughing contest held in north-east The ploughing action took place at Arbikie Farm, Lunan, near Montrose Young spectator Finn Hutchinson, two, with his dad, Matthew, at the Scottish Ploughing Championships at Arbikie Farm, Lunan, near Montrose. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Keith Findlay, Kath Flannery and Steve MacDougall October 26 2025, 11:46 am October 26 2025, 11:46 am Share 16 best pictures from top Scottish ploughing contest held in north-east Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/business/farming/6879710/best-pictures-from-scottish-ploughing-contest/ Copy Link 0 comment North and north-east competitors were among 130 from around the country who showed off their farming skills at the 61st Scottish Ploughing Championships. The event was the climax of the Scottish ploughing calendar. It was held at Arbikie Farm, Lunan, near Montrose. All classes of tractor and plough were represented. Church blessing held on eve of Scottish Ploughing Championships The championships were preceded by a “blessing of the plough” at Inverkeilor Church on Thursday night. Farmers, friends and family gathered in the Links Hotel, Montrose, for a dinner and social evening on Saturday. Photographers Kath Flannery and Steve MacDougall captured some of the best moments from the weekend. Ssome of the championship rosettes up for grabs. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Ploughing action at Arbikie Farm. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson This pair both won honours for ploughing perfection. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Another top ploughman with his trophy. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Fantastic ploughing skills were on show. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson This trio fully deserved their rosettes. Image:: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson More prize-winning ploughmen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Top ploughers from across Scotland competed for honours. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson There were lots of prizes up for grabs at Arbikie Farm. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Celebrating success at the Scottish Ploughing Championships. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson There were ploughs of all kinds. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Another three winners show off their rosettes. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson This young competitor came away with a prize. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson Three top ploughmen congratulate each other after the sporting contest. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson This proud pair both went home with honours. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
