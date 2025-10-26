Flying trade for Farquhar’s tups at North Country Cheviot sale in Dingwall

North Country Cheviot hill rams met a strong trade at Dingwall Mart on Friday.

Trade reached £8,000 from the Allanshaws flock and saw a new centre record average of £930 achieved for the 650 rams sold.

A huge crowd forward for the event ensured fierce bidding from start to finish as only 15 rams from the entire offering were unsold.

The pre-sale show, held in conjunction with the North Country Cheviot Sheep Society, was judged by Neil Montgomery, Ose Farm, Isle of Skye.

650 rams average £930

Galashiels breeder Roderick Runicman, Allanshaws, enjoyed a flying trade for his six two-shear tups, when they topped at £8,000 and averaged out at £5,400.

All of his entries were by Philiphaugh Excitable.

Along with son Lewis, Roderick runs 120 hill-type ewes and 700 park-type ewes, with a proportion used commercially to produce Cheviot Mules.

Dearest at £8,000, was Roderick’s first in the ring, Allanshaws Everest, bred out of a home-bred dam by Inkstack Tima.

He sold in a two-way split to Caithness, with Jonnie Campbell, Bardnaclavan, and the Sutherland family, Brackside, both based near Thurso.

At £6,800, was Allanshaws Emerald, bred out of an Allanshaws Amen dam, which sold to Messrs Mackay, Mull.

Two others bred out of Allanshaws Amen dams made £5,000, including Allanshaws Empire, to Rory McKenzie, Craiglands, and Allanshaws Eastwood, to Messrs Polson, Shetland.

Allanshaws pen averages £5,400

Meanwhile, Allanshaws Earl, bred out of an Inkstack VIP dam, made £4,800 when bought by Robbie Stevenson, Orkney.

The second top price was £7,500 from Andrew Sinclair’s Mill House flock from Thurso.

Achieving a personal best for his 85-ewe flock, was Andrew’s three-shear tup by a Taldale sire, and bred out of an East Lodge female, bought on an online sale during the pandemic.

This tup stood reserve champion at Caithness Show, as well as second in its class at the Highland Show and Black Isle Show, and reserve male at the Scottish National Show at Peebles.

He sold to the Dunlop family, Commonside, Hawick.

It was a memorable day for Michael Kirk of the Hollandmake flock, Thurso, when he sold his first tup from his 20-ewe flock for £6,000.

Hollandmake achieves £6,000 at first tup sale

This was a two-shear by Inkstack Cool Teddy, out of a home-bred ewe, which sold to Coul Estate, Newtonmore.

Farquhar Renwick, who runs 130 hill-type ewes in his Strathcanaird flock, alongside the family’s Inverbroom flock, near Ullapool, stood overall champion and sold to £5,500 three times.

His pen of wo-shear tups are sons of Allanshaws Ben Nevis, a £12,000 stock tup bought at Dingwall in a share with his father Scott and uncle Graham, of the Kintail flock.

Young breeder hits £5,500 three times

That same stock tup has already produced the goods this year, with two tups from the Inverbroom and Kintail flocks, selling for £20,000 at Lairg earlier this month.

Selling for £5,500, was the champion to Pat Wilson Farms, Kinlochewe, while the others at the same money went to Coul Estate, Newtonmore, and David Baillie, Calla, Lanarkshire.

Farquhar also sold other tups at £4,200 to Keoldale Sheep Stock Club, £4,000 to Gavin MacDonald, Clachan, and £3,500 to Ben Reive, Glenbow.

Graeme MacRae and family’s Kintail flock from Newton of Ferintosh, Conon Bridge, sold to £6,200 and £3,500 for two-shears by Allanshaws Ben Nevis.

Dearest, was Kintail Eilean Donan, to Nicholson Farms’ Clebrig flock in Sutherland, while the other at £3,500 sold to Messrs Laurie, Isle of Mull.

On the other side of the coin, Graeme paid £3,500 for a three-shear ram from Badanloch Estate, Kinbrace, managed by Hughie MacKenzie.

Judge pays £3,800 for second prize winner

The Badanloch pen also stood reserve champion with the first prize aged ram which sold to Phil Jones, Wales.

Inkstack sold to £4,500 for a son of an Attonburn tup to Scott Renwick, Inverbroom, while the Inverbroom flock topped at £3,200 for a son of Armadale Seagull.

Judge Neil Montgomery, paid £3,800 for the second prize winner to the champion, a two-shear by Newbank Bell Ringer, from George Irving’s Benger flock, Yarrow.

Other top prices included £5,200 from Suisgill Estate; £3,500 from Catslackburn; £3,000 from Dorrery; and £3,000 from Dalrachie.

The last offering of tups from Robert MacDonald, Castle Grant Home Farm, topped the shearlings at £2,000 on two occasions, with another at the same money from 12 Bualnaluib, Aultbea.