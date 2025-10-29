Farmer says BrewDog forest sale shows government’s lack of control on land ownership

Dumfriesshire hill farmer Lorraine Luescher tackled Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon over the Scottish Government’s lack of control on land being sold to rewilding companies.

Speaking at the recent NFU Scotland conference in Edinburgh, Ms Luescher, who farms near Langholm, made reference to BrewDog’s sale of its ‘Lost Forest’ at Kinrara Estate, near Aviemore, to Oxygen Conservation.

The brewing giant paid £8.8m for Kinrara and pledged it would plant millions of trees but roughly 250,000 of these trees then failed to survive.

Ms Luescher highlighted the unprecedented loss of livestock and the change of land use to afforestation, rewilding and carbon farming.

‘We cannot prevent land being sold to specific buyers’

She said: “You (Mairi Gougeon) and Jim Fairlie, have said to me in the past that the Scottish Government can’t do anything about who owns Scotland. But are you happy to see the likes of BrewDog and Oxygen Conservation own Scotland?”

Ms Gougeon replied: “A big part of what we are trying to do through the Bill is to address some of these issues and make sure land in Scotland is being used for the benefit of people in Scotland.

“We want local communities to know what is happening to the land around them and make sure they are involved in the discussions.”

Ms Gougeon continued: “We cannot intervene or control who buys the land in Scotland because of human rights therefore we cannot prevent it being sold to specific buyers.

“We can try and ensure that our land is sold in a more transparent way and that more people are involved in the decision making.”

Ms Luescher made reference to other countries such as Switzerland, where land use can be controlled.

Ms Gougeon added: “A lot of these systems in other countries were put in place before the European Convention on Human Rights.

“The Scottish Parliament would not be permitted to legislate or introduce legislation that would impact in that way. It’s just simply not possible.

“We are trying to use the tools that we do have to try and address these issues which we don’t have complete power over.”

Scottish Government not permitted to legislate or introduce legislation over land ownership

Scotland’s controversial Land Reform Bill is now going through its final changes and Stage 3 vote in Scottish Parliament.

The final debate kicked off in Holyrood yesterday, allowing MSPs to propose further amendments to the bill and to debate whether it should become law or not.

It will then be taken to the chamber on November 4.

A key measure in the proposed bill requires large landowners (those with holdings above 1,000 hectares) to publish long-term land management plans, providing community bodies with pre-notification of sales.

This would give ministers the power to break up large estates for sale to create more opportunities for tenants and local communities.