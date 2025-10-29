Farmer says BrewDog forest sale shows government’s lack of control on land ownership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Farmer says BrewDog forest sale shows government’s lack of control on land ownership

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said the Scottish Government cannot control or intervene who buys land in Scotland.

By Katrina Macarthur
BrewDog’s Neil Simpson and Sarah Warman at the time of their land acquisition in 2022. Pictures by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Dumfriesshire hill farmer Lorraine Luescher tackled Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon over the Scottish Government’s lack of control on land being sold to rewilding companies.

Speaking at the recent NFU Scotland conference in Edinburgh, Ms Luescher, who farms near Langholm, made reference to BrewDog’s sale of its ‘Lost Forest’ at Kinrara Estate, near Aviemore, to Oxygen Conservation.

The brewing giant paid £8.8m for Kinrara and pledged it would plant millions of trees but roughly 250,000 of these trees then failed to survive.

Ms Luescher highlighted the unprecedented loss of livestock and the change of land use to afforestation, rewilding and carbon farming.

‘We cannot prevent land being sold to specific buyers’

She said: “You (Mairi Gougeon) and Jim Fairlie, have said to me in the past that the Scottish Government can’t do anything about who owns Scotland. But are you happy to see the likes of BrewDog and Oxygen Conservation own Scotland?”

Ms Gougeon replied: “A big part of what we are trying to do through the Bill is to address some of these issues and make sure land in Scotland is being used for the benefit of people in Scotland.

“We want local communities to know what is happening to the land around them and make sure they are involved in the discussions.”

Ms Gougeon continued: “We cannot intervene or control who buys the land in Scotland because of human rights therefore we cannot prevent it being sold to specific buyers.

“We can try and ensure that our land is sold in a more transparent way and that more people are involved in the decision making.”

Kinrara Estate near Aviemore, pictured in 2020.

Ms Luescher made reference to other countries such as Switzerland, where land use can be controlled.

Ms Gougeon added: “A lot of these systems in other countries were put in place before the European Convention on Human Rights.

“The Scottish Parliament would not be permitted to legislate or introduce legislation that would impact in that way. It’s just simply not possible.

“We are trying to use the tools that we do have to try and address these issues which we don’t have complete power over.”

Scottish Government not permitted to legislate or introduce legislation over land ownership

Scotland’s controversial Land Reform Bill is now going through its final changes and Stage 3 vote in Scottish Parliament.

The final debate kicked off in Holyrood yesterday, allowing MSPs to propose further amendments to the bill and to debate whether it should become law or not.

It will then be taken to the chamber on November 4.

A key measure in the proposed bill requires large landowners (those with holdings above 1,000 hectares) to publish long-term land management plans, providing community bodies with pre-notification of sales.

This would give ministers the power to break up large estates for sale to create more opportunities for tenants and local communities.

