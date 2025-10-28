Ellon NFUS chief hails Aldi’s commitment to Scottish produce

Aberdeenshire farmer and NFU Scotland (NFUS) president Andrew Connon has hailed three leading grocers for putting more local produce on their shelves.

Aldi is the the best of the bunch for local sourcing among supermarkets north of the border, he said.

But the Co-op and Asda are closing the gap, he revealed.

Union’s challenge to UK’s top grocers

Mr Connon farms near Ellon, which is home to one of Aldi’s 100-plus Scottish stores.

He was speaking as NFUS unveiled the findings of its latest ShelfWatch survey.

The farmers’ union is challenging UK grocers to work with the industry to increase home-grown or reared produce on their shelves.

Its latest ShelfWatch survey was carried out over the summer.

It looked at the amount of Scottish produce at Aldi, Asda, the Co-op, Lidl, M&S Food, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

NFUS was specifically looking at soft fruit and red meat.

It surveyed more than 70 stores of the eight major UK retailers.

Support for Scottish produce “continues to vary by category”, the union said.

It added: “Milk, eggs and beef remain the strongest commodities for Scottish own-label sourcing.

“In contrast, chicken, pork and yoghurts are predominantly labelled as British, with limited Scottish representation.”

Compared with earlier in the year, there has been a three percentage point increase in Scottish produce, to 19%.

Year-on-year, Scottish-sourced products have also increased by three percentage points.

Aldi comes out on top in NFU Scotland’s latest ShelfWatch survey

NFUS said Aldi had consolidated its position as the strongest supporter of Scottish produce.

More than two-fifths (41%) of shelf stock in Aldi’s supermarkets north of the border is now Scottish.

This is a 7% increase since January and up 6% year-on-year, the union said.

Who’s bottom of the league for Scottish produce?

Sainsbury’s continues to show the lowest proportion of Scottish produce in its stores north of the border, at 8%.

But this is a two percentage point increase year-on-year, and Sainsbury’s remains the leading retailer for British-labelled produce overall.

The NFUS survey showed Tesco had the highest volume of imported products.

One-fifth of the produce (20%) in the Scottish Tescos was sourced from outside the UK.

While Aldi remains the top performer overall, NFUS said other retailers had shown strong improvement.

The union added: “Co-op has improved its sourcing more since January, while Asda’s year-on-year progress matches Aldi’s.”

Aldi’s progress ‘encouraging’

Mr Connon said: “Aldi’s progress is encouraging and shows what’s possible when retailers genuinely commit to local sourcing.

“But it’s equally positive to see other supermarkets closing the gap, particularly the Co-op and Asda, who have also made real progress this year.

“Across the sector, however, less than one in five products on shelves are Scottish-sourced – and that must change.”

Imported lamb on the increase in leading Scottish supermarkets

Imported lamb rose by eight percentage points year-on-year, with major retailers like Tesco and Morrisons now stocking product from New Zealand and Australia.

The Asda stores stocked no Scotch lamb, with 82% imported lamb on its shelves.

Imported vegetables have surged across several retailers.

NFUS said: “While this may reflect the impact of this year’s dry weather, it highlights the urgent need for investment in the supply chain to build long-term resilience.”

Mr Connon added: “Consumers want to buy Scottish. Farmers want to supply Scottish.

“Supermarkets are still too reliant on imports — whether that’s lamb from the southern hemisphere or veg flown in from overseas.

“ShelfWatch shows encouraging steps forward from several supermarkets, but also that there’s still a long way to go.”

Aldi Scotland buying director Graham Nicolson said: “We’re proud of the progress we’ve made and remain committed to supporting Scottish farmers and producers.”