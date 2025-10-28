Ellon NFUS chief hails Aldi’s commitment to Scottish produce

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Ellon NFUS chief hails Aldi’s commitment to Scottish produce

But Andrew Connon also urges Britian's biggest supermarkets to do more.

By Keith Findlay
NFUS ShelfWatch
NFU Scotland president Andrew Connon, right, with Aldi Scotland buying director Grahame Nicolson outside an Aldi supermarket. Image: NFUS

Aberdeenshire farmer and NFU Scotland (NFUS) president Andrew Connon has hailed three leading grocers for putting more local produce on their shelves.

Aldi is the the best of the bunch for local sourcing among supermarkets north of the border, he said.

But the Co-op and Asda are closing the gap, he revealed.

Union’s challenge to UK’s top grocers

Mr Connon farms near Ellon, which is home to one of Aldi’s 100-plus Scottish stores.

He was speaking as NFUS unveiled the findings of its latest ShelfWatch survey.

The farmers’ union is challenging UK grocers to work with the industry to increase home-grown or reared produce on their shelves.

Its latest ShelfWatch survey was carried out over the summer.

It looked at the amount of Scottish produce at Aldi, Asda, the Co-op, Lidl, M&S Food, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Tesco.

Asda supermarket
Asda was one of the supermarkets surveyed for its commitment to Scottish produce. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

NFUS was specifically looking at soft fruit and red meat.

It surveyed more than 70 stores of the eight major UK retailers.

Support for Scottish produce “continues to vary by category”, the union said.

It added: “Milk, eggs and beef remain the strongest commodities for Scottish own-label sourcing.

“In contrast, chicken, pork and yoghurts are predominantly labelled as British, with limited Scottish representation.”

Tesco supermarket
Tesco was also under scrutiny over its sourcing. Image: DC Thomson.

Compared with earlier in the year, there has been a three percentage point increase in Scottish produce, to 19%.

Year-on-year, Scottish-sourced products have also increased by three percentage points.

Aldi comes out on top in NFU Scotland’s latest ShelfWatch survey

NFUS said Aldi had consolidated its position as the strongest supporter of Scottish produce.

More than two-fifths (41%) of shelf stock in Aldi’s supermarkets north of the border is now Scottish.

This is a 7% increase since January and up 6% year-on-year, the union said.

Who’s bottom of the league for Scottish produce?

Sainsbury’s continues to show the lowest proportion of Scottish produce in its stores north of the border, at 8%.

But this is a two percentage point increase year-on-year, and Sainsbury’s remains the leading retailer for British-labelled produce overall.

The NFUS survey showed Tesco had the highest volume of imported products.

One-fifth of the produce (20%) in the Scottish Tescos was sourced from outside the UK.

Stonehaven Co-op
Stonehaven Co-op. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

While Aldi remains the top performer overall, NFUS said other retailers had shown strong improvement.

The union added: “Co-op has improved its sourcing more since January, while Asda’s year-on-year progress matches Aldi’s.”

Aldi’s progress ‘encouraging’

Mr Connon said: “Aldi’s progress is encouraging and shows what’s possible when retailers genuinely commit to local sourcing.

“But it’s equally positive to see other supermarkets closing the gap, particularly the Co-op and Asda, who have also made real progress this year.

“Across the sector, however, less than one in five products on shelves are Scottish-sourced – and that must change.”

Imported lamb on the increase in leading Scottish supermarkets

Imported lamb rose by eight percentage points year-on-year, with major retailers like Tesco and Morrisons now stocking product from New Zealand and Australia.

The Asda stores stocked no Scotch lamb, with 82% imported lamb on its shelves.

Imported vegetables have surged across several retailers.

NFUS said: “While this may reflect the impact of this year’s dry weather, it highlights the urgent need for investment in the supply chain to build long-term resilience.”

Sainsbury's supermarket
Sainsbury’s was worst for Scottish produce. Image: Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

Mr Connon added: “Consumers want to buy Scottish. Farmers want to supply Scottish.

“Supermarkets are still too reliant on imports — whether that’s lamb from the southern hemisphere or veg flown in from overseas.

“ShelfWatch shows encouraging steps forward from several supermarkets, but also that there’s still a long way to go.”

Aldi Scotland buying director Graham Nicolson said: “We’re proud of the progress we’ve made and remain committed to supporting Scottish farmers and producers.”

