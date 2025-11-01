Meet the young Turriff sparkie with ambitions to see more of the world

Every month, we catch up with a member of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC). This time we hear from Greig Christie, of Turriff and District Junior Agricultural Club.

What’s your background?

I’ve lived in Turriff all my life. I’d say I don’t have much of a first-hand agricultural connection, but my dad was brought up on a farm between Cuminestown and New Deer. He’s a mechanic working on sprayers.

My brother served his time as a tractor mechanic and is now a salesman with the same firm.

Granda’ on my mum’s side was a wholesalesman for a few abattoirs before he retired last year after 60 years in the profession.

I’ve also lots of friends who own or work on farms, so get to hear it all when sitting in the pub.

What’s your occupation?

I’m an electrician. I left school during the Christmas holidays of 2015 and then started serving my time working for a housebuilder, from Ellon, on sites across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and Angus.

I qualified in the summer of 2020. It was a bit surreal when sitting in the garden on a glorious day in the middle of a Covid lockdown to get the email saying I had passed.

Fast forward until now, and I’ve been working with my current firm for more than four and a half years on a wide spread of jobs.

I’m currently on a bit of a marquee job at Fyvie Castle, helping with the renovation of the racquet court and bowling alley. They were damaged when a tree fell through the roof during a storm. This is alongside some of the stuff I do by myself on the side.

Are you an office bearer in Young Farmers or have you been previously?

At club level I first got onto the local committee when I was 22. My first role was a committee member. I went on to be vice-chairman, chairman and, for the past 18 months, treasurer.

I also bear the weight of dealing with the licensing for our club’s annual marquee.

At district level I was chairman last year and am now vice-chairman.

Meanwhile, at regional level I’m into a second year on the north committee.

And at national level, while being totally biased, I’m part of the best committee — international travel.

Why did you join Young Farmers?

To be completely honest I have no idea. I remember being in registration at school and the teacher reading out notices about Young Farmers’ meetings. I thought it would be interesting. At that time, there would’ve been a couple of us at a similar age who went.

That’s still pretty much what we see now, groups of friends coming to meetings together and, hopefully, they stay on. I never set out to gain anything from Young Farmers when I joined at 14. But now, more than 10 years later, I wouldn’t change any of it.

What is your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far?

I’ve been a member at Turriff for more than a decade. I’ve seen the club win the Grampian Rally and had the pleasure of meeting the Princess Royal at Turriff Show.

Another highlight has been travelling with SAYFC. Last year I visited Vietnam with other members from all over the country. The opportunities we get to travel is fantastic.

Do you remember your first meeting?

Yes, it was a stock judging at Fishers (dairy), of Invercamey. I remember it well as I came third in the junior section.

If you could change something in the world, what would it be?

My upstairs bathroom could do with being changed but, more seriously, something work-related would be good.

I’d say people’s perceptions of pricing and how long it takes to do jobs. Tradesmen charge a fair price because they’ve learned at college for four years and are constantly retraining to keep up with the times. They may do a job in five minutes, while someone who is not qualified could take an hour.

A new car would be nice as well.

How has Young Farmers impacted your life?

I’ve met and made friends from all over the country, along with some closer to home.

I remember coming into Young Farmers thinking I wouldn’t stick it out, but came to realise how special it is. There is something of a community spirit that ties members — past and present — together around a club. I’ve learned a few things during my time in Young Farmers that will stay with me for a long time, even if it includes rope-making.

What are your life ambitions?

To travel to more of the world. Also, getting serious about going self-employed, and having the courage to buy a van and go for it. Everyone says there is no perfect time to make that jump and nobody I’ve spoken to regrets it.

Why would you encourage somebody to join SAYFC?

The opportunities SAYFC provides are fantastic. These include the chance to travel the world to destinations you wouldn’t usually think of. Membership also lets you build your business acumen by taking part in the cultivating leaders programme.

Meanwhile, the agri conferences that are put on every year are full of great events.

And then there’s the sporting events held throughout the year.

There is so much more to SAYFC than what happens at club level on a Tuesday night.

Once members take part in something and they see the opportunities that this organisation can offer, the sky is the limit.