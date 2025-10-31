Gallery: Fettercairn Show trophy night highlights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Gallery: Fettercairn Show trophy night highlights

Local agricultural success was celebrated by people from across the Mearns and beyond.

Jimmy McMillan, left, receives the Robson Trophy from Fettercairn Show president Brian Barclay. Image: Paul Reid
By Keith Findlay

Autumn is traditionally the time of year for agricultural show trophy nights.

We sent a photographer along to Fettercairn Show‘s big prize presentation.

It took place at the Panmure Arms Hotel in Edzell.

People travelled from across Aberdeenshire and Angus, with some coming from further afield, to celebrate agricultural success.

Highlights included farming stalwart Jimny McMillan, of Brechin, being presented with the Robson Cup.

There was also the presentation of a cheque for £1,500 to the Brain Tumour Research charity. The cash was raised in memory of local man Iain Cochrane at a Fettercairn farmers’ clay shoot.

Scott Middleton with the Mike Broomfield Shield. Image: Paul Reid
Fallon Mather with the Grieve Function Management Rose Bowl for best pen of cross lambs at Fettercairn Show. Image: Paul Reid
Annie Anderson with the Timewarp Cup and Templewood Trophy. She competed in the in-hand hunter horse classes at this year’s Fettercairn Show. Image: Paul Reid
Lilly Davie and Amy Ross from Caterthun Texels. Amy and her four-legged friend, Max, starred in Fettercairn Show’s “gun dog scurry”. Image: Paul Reid
David Cochrane, left, with a cheque for cash raised in memory of his brother, Iain Cochrane, and Fettercairn Show president Brian Barclay. Image: Paul Reid
Darren Scott and Ashleigh Nelson with the Doig Cup for best pair, male and female, in the cattle classes at Fettercairn Show. Image: Paul Reid
Rodney Blackhall with his trophy for most points in the sheep and cattle sections. Image: Paul Reid

Conversation