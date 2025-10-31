Gallery: Fettercairn Show trophy night highlights

Autumn is traditionally the time of year for agricultural show trophy nights.

We sent a photographer along to Fettercairn Show‘s big prize presentation.

It took place at the Panmure Arms Hotel in Edzell.

People travelled from across Aberdeenshire and Angus, with some coming from further afield, to celebrate agricultural success.

Highlights included farming stalwart Jimny McMillan, of Brechin, being presented with the Robson Cup.

There was also the presentation of a cheque for £1,500 to the Brain Tumour Research charity. The cash was raised in memory of local man Iain Cochrane at a Fettercairn farmers’ clay shoot.