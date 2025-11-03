This Caithness crofter became a TV star and now you can be one too

Caithness crofter Sally Crowe and her family got used to having a film crew around on their way to becoming reality show stars on TV.

They loved the experience so much they’d do it all again in an instant.

Sally, who lives in Keiss, near Wick, featured in six episodes of the last season of BBC’s This Farming Life (TFL).

The popular show will return to our screens next year with new farming heroes.

And producers are already planning for a ninth series which will air in 2027.

They’re now on the hunt for more “cast members” to help deliver a warts-and-all look behind the scenes of a busy farm.

What’s it like being on a TV show?

Single mum Sally, 47, told us it was initially strange having a film team record her daily life.

But she soon got used to being followed around, as did her son, William, who was four at the time. Appearing alongside them in This Farming Life were Sally’s mum and dad, Julia and Iain.

Filming at their croft at Hawkhill took place on three days a month over nearly a year.

“The crew try not to interfere with your day-to-day work, but filming days were long,” Sally said.

“It was the first time we’d done any TV and it all seemed really exciting.

“There were times when we maybe felt like cursing it a little – but we got to really love it.

“William loved finding out what went on behind the cameras.”

“While being on the show had its highs and lows, I would definitely go back to doing it again tomorrow.”

There were a couple of months of editing and fact checking before Sally and other farmers featured on the show were invited to the series seven launch party in Glasgow.

“There was then a two-week lull before it aired, which was very nerve-racking,” she said.

Mum’s kept young TV star ‘grounded’

William has enjoyed being a mini celebrity, but mum has tried to “keep him grounded”.

Sally’s own mum, now 80, once ran the croft. She now has dementia and moved into a care home during filming.

Sally said: “It was important for me that mum was shown and acknowledged.”

Being part of the series helps to tell the story of Scottish farming and its many challenges.

The industry is full of farms and families with great stories to tell, Sally explained.

She continued: “Our filming took place during the worst summer for farmers in decades. It was a really bad year.

“And This Farming Life covers all sizes of farms, giving a broad perspective of farming.”

Sally has sheep, coos and 60 hens

Sally has a 55-strong flock of hill-type Cheviots, nine Irish Moiled cows and about 60 hens. The croft’s been in her family since 1972.

She told us her Facebook page, The Croft, has gained about 10,000 followers since her appearance on This Farming Life.

“If anybody is thinking about doing it, then I’d tell them to just do it,” she added.

The award-winning series first aired in 2016 and continues to attract strong audiences on both BBC Scotland and BBC Two, as well as on BBC iPlayer.

Each episode captures the realities of modern agriculture.

The shows portray the hard work, unpredictable weather, triumphs and challenges.

They also highlight the deep sense of pride that comes with caring for animals or crops.

Executive producer Jo Roe said: “This Farming Life has always been about celebrating the families behind farming in Scotland – their triumphs and tribulations, and their passion for livestock and the land.

“We’re looking for farmers and crofters from all backgrounds who’d like to share their experiences, whether they’re just starting out or have generations of history on the same land.”

Filming for the ninth series will take place across Scotland during 2026. To apply or find out more, email tfl@bbc.co.uk or phone 07593 897241.