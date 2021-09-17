North-east to host major travel trade event next year

Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have together been unveiled as the host region for a prestigious travel trade event in 2022.

The announcement came at the annual convention of trade association UKinbound in Manchester.

Next year’s event will take place over two days at P&J Live, in Aberdeen.

The winning bid was submitted by north-east tourism body VisitAberdeenshire.

Aberdeen is a bit of a hidden gem.” Joss Croft, chief executive, UKinbound.

It is expected more than 200 businesses from across the UK’s diverse inbound tourism sector will attend, including tour operators and trade buyers from key international markets.

Alongside high-profile speakers, topical industry debates and business-to-business workshops, the event schedule will also feature an evening networking dinner.

‘Great opportunity’

VisitAberdeenshire chief executive Chris Foy said: “Hosting the UKinbound Annual Convention is a great opportunity for the north-east of Scotland to demonstrate its credentials as a destination where the inbound travel trade can do business and delight its clients.

“We look forward to hosting delegates from across the UK, so they can experience the warm Scottish welcome the region is known for.”

Working in partnership with VisitAberdeenshire, UKinbound will coordinate a range of familiarisation trips for delegates – allowing them to experience the diverse tourism offering of not only Aberdeen but also the wider region, while aiding the development of key relationships between buyers and local industry.

UKinbound chief executive Joss Croft said: “We’re really pleased to announce Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as the destination of our 2022 annual convention.

‘Inspiring bid’

“VisitAberdeenshire presented an inspiring bid, and a real desire to work with the travel trade and the inbound tourism industry.”

Mr Croft added: “Aberdeen is a bit of a hidden gem – offering that true Scottish experience of warm welcome, authentic tastes, and fantastic heritage and culture, mixed with awe-inspiring landscapes.

“It will be a great chance to bring these to a new and influential audience.”

UKinbound is wholly focused on the inbound tourism sector. It has more than 300 members, including tour operators, destination management companies, accommodation providers, attractions, marketing associations and service providers.

