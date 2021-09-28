Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Speyside distillery taking shape and on track to open next summer

By Ian Forsyth
September 28, 2021, 6:00 am
Global demand for whisky is driving investment in the industry, including Gordon & MacPhail's new distillery The Cairn.
One of the new distilleries currently under construction in Scotland is near Grantown.

Family-owned whisky specialist Gordon & MacPhail (G&M) is spending £20 million on the project.

The distillery, to be known as The Cairn, is due to open next summer.

Elgin-based G&M describes itself as the world’s leading malt whisky specialist.

It was originally established as a grocery business in 1895 before expanding its interests. The company also owns Benromach distillery in Forres.

Bulk of the work going to nearby firms

In the construction of The Cairn, it is showing an ongoing commitment to local business – with more than 90% of the work going to firms from the nearby area.

Contracts for work as varied as earthworks and scaffolding went to companies based in Moray, the Highlands and Aberdeenshire.

The Cairn’s name reflects the distillery’s location overlooking the Cairngorm mountains, at the gateway to Speyside.

Work started on site in July last year and by the start of this month the structure of the building was largely complete.

Work continues apace at The Cairn.

The last stages of the cladding, as well as the roof and windows, are currently being installed.

Distillation equipment is in the final stages of installation before commissioning. The next phase of work at the site is the visitor centre.

G&M managing director Ewen Mackintosh said: “The Cairn is a key part of the company’s commitment to a long-term sustainable business.

“With the expected increase in demand for single malt whisky, it will allow us to add further distillation capacity and offer a high-quality visitor experience.”

Gordon & MacPhail managing director Ewen Mackintosh.

G&M was in the news earlier this month when it unveiled the world’s oldest single malt in London.

Only 250 special bottles of the 80-year-old from Glenlivet distillery are available, with the first decanter due to be auctioned on October 7.

The auction will benefit Findhorn-based environmental charity Trees for Life, whose mission is to rewild the Caledonian Forest.

The 80-year-old whisky was poured into its cask on February 3 1940, under the watch of George Urquhart – a member of the second generation of G&M’s owning family – and his father, John.

The world’s oldest single malt. The head of cask 340, nurtured by Gordon & MacPhail for eight decades.

Internationally renowned architect and designer Sir David Adjaye has designed the decanter and oak box for the whisky.

Mr Mackintosh said: “The decanter and oak pavilion that David has created for our historic release is a true reflection of this art. The presentation is itself a work of art.

“I’m sure George Urquhart and his father, John, who had the extraordinary foresight to lay down spirit from the Glenlivet distillery in a bespoke Gordon & MacPhail cask to be enjoyed after their lifetime, would love the design.”

All eyes on the price

There will be much interest in the whisky world in how much decanter No1 fetches in the auction.

Last October a single bottle of Scotch broke the record for most expensive wine or spirit ever sold at auction.

The Macallan Fine and Rare 60-Year-Old went for around £1.37m.

The world can just can’t get enough of our national drink

Rare whiskies from ‘lost’ Brora distillery raise more than £160,000 at auction

