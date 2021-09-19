Aberdeen event creates digital bridge to smart cities of the future

Plans for the annual Aberdeen-United Arab Emirates (UAE) Gateway are taking shape as the organisers celebrate the success of their smart city-themed Aberdeen-Norway event.

The link-up between the Granite City and UAE will take place over two days, on November 3 and 4.

It has been held every year since 2018, although the 2020 edition had to be held virtually because of Covid-19.

Smart cities in the spotlight

The eighth annual Aberdeen-Norway Gateway, which like its sister Gateway events is organised by Granite PR, took place virtually over two days last week.

Held in association with Nordic Edge and RamBase UK, the aim was to strengthen links between the two locations on either side of the North Sea through knowledge and networking.

Creating the smart cities of the future using expertise gained in the energy sector was one of the key themes.

The event was the 29th in Granite PR’s growing Gateway series. Leading the speaker line-up were the UK Ambassador to Norway, Richard Wood, and Aberdeen Lord Provost Barney Crockett.

They were joined by other speakers from both sides of the North Sea, and a record, global audience of more than 190 registered delegates.

Granite PR founder and managing director Brett Jackson said: “The unprecedented level of interest in the 2021 Aberdeen-Norway Gateway is a clear indication of the appetite which exists for exploring and nurturing the links between Scotland and Norway.

‘Smarter and more sustainable’

Stig Finnesand, chief executive of smart-cities focused Norwegian firm Nordic Edge, said: “The cities of tomorrow will be, and will have to be, smarter and more sustainable.

“By that, I mean that we are at the cusp of an energy and technology transformation that will make sure our future societies are not using up the resources for future generations.

“Smart cities are at the forefront of using existing technology, from whatever industry it may come, such as oil and gas or manufacturing, and combining this with innovation and new products and services to make sure there is a chance of reaching the UN sustainable development goals.”