Construction firm Chap appoints well-kent face to newly created senior role

Chap Group has unveiled experienced north-east construction industry professional Fraser Taylor as its new operations director.

Mr Taylor is a former operations director of Robertson Group.

He was previously a director at Oldmeldrum-based Andrew Cowie Construction (ACC), overseeing operations from civil engineering projects through to ACC’s main contract builds.

Fraser is a well-kent face in the north-east construction sector.” Hugh Craigie, managing director, Chap Group.

At Chap, which has its headquarters in Westhill, near Aberdeen, Mr Taylor has taken up the newly created operations director post to oversee all construction and “civils” work.

The company said he would play a key role in the delivery of its ambitious growth plans.

Chap managing director Hugh Craigie said: “Fraser is a well-kent face in the north-east construction sector, having successfully overseen many large and complex projects both locally and further afield.

“His in-depth market and construction knowledge, combined with his drive and commercial focus will undoubtedly help accelerate Chap’s development over the coming months and years ahead.”

Mr Fraser said: “I am excited to be joining a well-established and respected firm like Chap, especially as it embarks on an what I am sure will be an exciting new chapter in its history.”

Chap said Mr Taylor was the first of a series of key senior appointments, with others to be announced in the coming months.

Earlier this year Chap said Covid-19 had delivered a “massive” financial blow.

‘Well-positioned for new opportunities

But Mr Craigie also said Chap’s team was “well-positioned and ready for business levels picking up over the coming months”.

As of June, the company employed 141 people across its three remaining trading divisions following the sale of its quarrying operations to JKR Quarries and Concrete Products, part of JKR Contractors.

Cost of building UK’s first spaceport in the Highlands could be on the way up

Reporting results for the 12 months to September 30 2020, Chap said full-year turnover dropped slightly to £29.6 million and the company suffered pre-tax losses of £934,000.

But the group said its commitment to the growth, efficiency and margin enhancement of its core divisions was “undiminished” and fresh investment in them was planned for the year ahead.