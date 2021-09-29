Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, October 6th 2021 Show Links
Business / Local Business

Vysus’ new CFO aims to help the firm ‘significantly accelerate’ growth

By Keith Findlay
September 29, 2021, 6:00 am
Geoff Morrison, the new chief financial officer at Vysus Group.

The new head of finance at Aberdeen-based Vysus Group boasts a string of senior roles since his days studying accountancy at Robert Gordon University (RGU).

Vysus – formerly the energy division of Lloyds Register – has unveiled Geoff Morrison as chief financial officer.

He has joined the company from Claxton Engineering Services, where he was also CFO.

A former pupil of Aberdeen Grammar School, Mr Morrison graduated from RGU in 2002.

From energy to aviation and back

He went on to work for companies including Weatherford and GE Oil and Gas – at home and overseas – before taking up the post of head of finance at Aberdeen International Airport in September 2011.

A return to the energy industry in spring 2013 saw him working in a variety of key roles at Proserv, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, before joining Claxton in August 2019.

At engineering and technical consultancy Vysus, he has taken over the CFO’s role from Olga Redondo Molina, who Vyus said had “moved on”.

Vysus chief executive David Clark said: “The skills Geoff has gained in his numerous years in leading finance roles based both in the UK and internationally, will stand him in good stead for the next chapter in our business journey.

“We see tremendous opportunity to leverage the extensive technical and regulatory experience across the global Vysus Group team as we help customers realise and deliver on the transformational changes needed across all sectors as we transition to a low carbon world.”

Vysus Group chief executive David Clark.

The change of CFO coincides with the first anniversary of Vysus – based at the Prime Four business park – becoming a standalone business.

Mr Morrison said: “I am excited in the direction we are taking the company.

“The Vysus Group global team has worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to continue ensuring operational delivery for our customers, while establishing the new organisation.

Growth opportunity

“With all of this now in place, we have the opportunity to significantly accelerate the growth and development of the business.

“I look forward to drawing on my international experience and that of our experienced team to further the Vysus Group capability and footprint.”

Dozens made redundant as Aberdeen energy firm closes department

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]