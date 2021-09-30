Commercial property: Deals see Aberdeen west end office site fully let

Prestigious office space in the west end of Aberdeen is now fully let after another two lease deals.

Formerly the Granite City base of global professional services firm KPMG, 37 Albyn Place is earmarked to become home to the Aberdeen team of law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn (S&W).

And accountancy firm Azets has taken a further 2,000sq ft of space at the same address, giving the firm capacity for a further 20 staff as it responds to growing demand from businesses across the north-east.

S&W’s Granite City operation is currently based at 2 Rubislaw Terrace.

The move to 37 Albyn Place later this year offers the firm enough space to double its headcount in the city amid expectations of strong growth for the business in the north-east.

Its local team is focusing on key sectors for the region’s economy, including renewable energy.

Economic potential

S&W now has one of the largest private wealth and tax practices in Scotland, following the acquisition of Dentons’ 20-strong Scottish private client team earlier this year.

Andrew Bain, the firm’s managing partner, said: “This latest investment in our Aberdeen presence underscores our commitment to our clients in the north-east.

“It reflects our confidence in the economic potential of the region, particularly in sectors where we have particular expertise – such as renewables, education, corporate, agribusiness, and private wealth and tax.”

Tim Stevenson, director of west end landlord GSS Developments, said: “The address at 37 Albyn Place is currently one of the most sought-after areas for the commercial property market in Aberdeen.

“It is particularly pleasing that this (S&W) letting now sees the property fully let, particularly given the current Covid-19 environment.

“We are delighted to offer Shepherd and Wedderburn a modern, bespoke office base in the heart of the city centre from which to further expand its horizons.”

‘Comprehensive search’

Dan Smith, director and head of office at property agent Savills in Aberdeen, said: “We undertook a comprehensive search for alternative office accommodation on behalf of Shepherd and Wedderburn.

“This search ultimately settled on 37 Albyn Place. The building has recently undergone extensive refurbishment, and the quality and specification of the product – being open plan and highly specified – is unique for the prime west end of Aberdeen.”

Azets has had a base at 37 Albyn Place since March and grown its Aberdeen operation significantly this year.

Its Granite City team now occupies 6,000sq ft –meaning there is space to grow in line with a target of around 100 staff by the end of 2022.

Azets regional managing partner David Booth said: “The additional space means that we have the capacity to accelerate our expansion plans and continue to hire a wide range of talent from across the north-east, including expanding our established graduate and trainee recruitment programme.”

KPMG handed over the keys to 37 Albyn Place last year in advance of it relocating its 130-strong Aberdeen-based workforce to the fourth floor of 1MSq at Marischal Square.