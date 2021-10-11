Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business Local Business

Aberdeen firm Xodus looks to the Far East for new growth opportunities

By Keith Findlay
October 11, 2021, 12:01 am
Itsuka Ogawa, Xodus' country manager in Japan.

Global energy consultancy Xodus Group has opened its first Asian office, in Japan.

The Aberdeen-based company is eyeing opportunities in the Far East country’s offshore wind industry.

Xodus has already delivered a string of projects in Japan and sees huge potential for floating and fixed offshore wind, as well as green hydrogen, as the key drivers for a clean energy transition there.

The new office adds to existing bases in the UK, US, Australia, the Middle East and Africa.

We have significant experience in Japan and establishing a full-time presence is something we have considered for a long time.”

Steve Swindell, managing director, Xodus.

Itsuka Ogawa, newly appointed country manager for Xodus in Japan, said the country’s offshore wind sector faced challenges.

She added: “Ambitious targets of 10GW (gigawatts) by 2030 and 30-45GW by 2040 are encouraging.

“But the lack of clarity on the policy, including process of the auction rounds and financial incentives, makes investment in local manufacturing and infrastructure high risk.

“This will not only cause delays in offshore wind farm developments and, hence, failing to achieve their net-zero targets, but it will also make Japan miss its opportunity to revitalise the manufacturing industry and to create a driver for green economic recovery.”

‘Perfect time’

Xodus managing director Steve Swindell said: “We have significant experience in Japan and establishing a full-time presence is something we have considered for a long time.

“However, we feel now is the perfect time as we expect a surge of interest in offshore wind, particularly floating.

“We have been at the forefront of floating offshore wind from the beginning.

“As lead consultant in the environmental impact assessment for Equinor’s Hywind project, we played a pivotal role in the creation of the environmental statement for the world’s first floating wind project, and we want to support the first projects in Japan from the beginning.”

Xodus Group managing director Steve Swindell.

Xodus is also at the heart of the Salamander floating wind project, off Peterhead, which is being led by Simply Blue Energy and Subsea 7.

Salamander is seen as a “stepping stone” project to bridge the gap between the tens of megawatts of floating projects that are currently operational and future GW-sized developments.

