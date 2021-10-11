Aberdeen firm Xodus looks to the Far East for new growth opportunities

Global energy consultancy Xodus Group has opened its first Asian office, in Japan.

The Aberdeen-based company is eyeing opportunities in the Far East country’s offshore wind industry.

Xodus has already delivered a string of projects in Japan and sees huge potential for floating and fixed offshore wind, as well as green hydrogen, as the key drivers for a clean energy transition there.

The new office adds to existing bases in the UK, US, Australia, the Middle East and Africa.

Itsuka Ogawa, newly appointed country manager for Xodus in Japan, said the country’s offshore wind sector faced challenges.

She added: “Ambitious targets of 10GW (gigawatts) by 2030 and 30-45GW by 2040 are encouraging.

“But the lack of clarity on the policy, including process of the auction rounds and financial incentives, makes investment in local manufacturing and infrastructure high risk.

“This will not only cause delays in offshore wind farm developments and, hence, failing to achieve their net-zero targets, but it will also make Japan miss its opportunity to revitalise the manufacturing industry and to create a driver for green economic recovery.”

‘Perfect time’

Xodus managing director Steve Swindell said: “We have significant experience in Japan and establishing a full-time presence is something we have considered for a long time.

“However, we feel now is the perfect time as we expect a surge of interest in offshore wind, particularly floating.

“We have been at the forefront of floating offshore wind from the beginning.

“As lead consultant in the environmental impact assessment for Equinor’s Hywind project, we played a pivotal role in the creation of the environmental statement for the world’s first floating wind project, and we want to support the first projects in Japan from the beginning.”

Xodus is also at the heart of the Salamander floating wind project, off Peterhead, which is being led by Simply Blue Energy and Subsea 7.

Salamander is seen as a “stepping stone” project to bridge the gap between the tens of megawatts of floating projects that are currently operational and future GW-sized developments.

