Aberdeen University ‘a micro-business world full of opportunities’

Aberdeen University Business School students benefit from a highly personalised and flexible study experience that will develop their enterprise and entrepreneurial skills.

It can also considerably enhances their job prospects and set them on a path to a brilliant career.

The school has academics at the forefront of research and teaching, and a curriculum that is relevant to the needs of industry.

Its location in a city which is an internationally recognised business centre means the curriculum is strongly geared towards the needs of industry.

Our students are encouraged to seize opportunities, be creative and develop problem-solving skills.”

Many of our academics started their careers in the business world and are entrepreneurs in their own right.

Our courses benefit from their experience across a range of sectors – and our strong engagement with industry ensures students develop an appreciation of business needs, so they are ready to hit the ground running in their chosen career.

Another strength of the school is the flexibility we offer to students.

There are a number of part-time and distance learning study options, plus all students have the chance to break into the business world by converting their undergraduate degree from any discipline, in any background, into a highly valuable masters degree in accounting, finance, economics, marketing, or real estate.

We are committed to enhancing student employability, and we understand that entrepreneurial skills are highly valued by employers.

These form part of the university’s “graduate attributes” that students develop throughout their studies.

‘Unlocking entrepreneurial growth’

We offer a curriculum that is vocationally relevant, with opportunities to develop specific employability skills.

A key priority for the school is in unlocking entrepreneurial growth through the development of a wide range of courses and programmes, including the planned launch of our MSc in entrepreneurship.

This two-year masters programme, which will incorporate student placement and business-engagement opportunities, will have a clear focus on the application of entrepreneurial knowledge to real-life issues.

It will also offer an ideal opportunity for ambitious graduates from any background who intend to start high-impact businesses, with room for more experienced entrepreneurs seeking to develop their skills further.

In addition, the school plans to open a new entrepreneurship research centre in 2022.

The Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship will give students and the wider community the opportunity to co-create, collaborate and build solutions to global challenges.

We are committed to supporting student and graduate entrepreneurship opportunities via ABVentures, the university’s dedicated service for students and recent graduates thinking about starting their own business or social enterprise.

ABVentures has significantly increased support to student entrepreneurs in a variety of ways, including guidance and advice, funding, accelerator programmes and workshops.

Business incubation

Linked to this is the ABventure Zone – a dedicated incubation space for start-up and spin-out companies associated with the university.

It is a comfortable, collaborative working space, with state-of-the-art equipment designed to support growing businesses, and to encourage entrepreneurs to develop new products and services.

As we emerge from the pandemic, one of the university’s key priorities aligned to its Aberdeen 2040 strategy is in supporting regional economic recovery, by providing the talent and expertise that can support local businesses and the economy more widely.

This means, among other things, providing a steady stream of graduate talent that will benefit local businesses.

Our graduates emerge with the skills required to make a real impact in the workplace, and our careers and employability service works in partnership with small and medium-sized enterprises, including start-up organisations.

Current students and recent graduates gain valuable workplace experience and skills through paid internships that last up to 10 weeks, and small and medium-sized enterprises benefit from access to talented individuals who have the ability to add real value to their business.

Our support towards regional economic recovery also extends to collaborations and strategic partnerships with industry on projects that harness the expertise of our world-leading academics.

Collaborations

Our industry partnerships help many businesses to harness new skills and technologies which have been developed to address current challenges.

We are proud of our collaborations, which not only deliver a contemporary and highly skilled workforce, but also important technology and IT breakthroughs that unlock new solutions and improve business activity.

Our experts work in partnership with colleagues from across industry sectors in areas such as research and knowledge exchange, consultancy, knowledge-transfer partnerships, education and learning, mentoring, student projects and continuing professional development.

The university attracts thousands of students to Aberdeen, and 120 nationalities are represented across our staff and student communities, bringing huge benefits to the regional economy in terms of finance and talent.

We are home to a thriving community of diverse students, staff and industry experts.

Together, this community gives students the chance to be part of something special – a micro-business world full of opportunities.

Our position as a top 20 UK university is testament to the transformational learning experience we offer our students and, as we look to the future, the business school will continue to nurture the entrepreneurial talent of tomorrow.

King Omeihe is director of the global MBA online programme at Aberdeen University Business School.

