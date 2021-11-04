Commercial property: Electra Learning adds to a flurry of Aberdeen firms moving home

IT change management and learning specialist Electra Learning has relocated to new premises in the west end of Aberdeen.

The company, which is based in the Granite City and also has Canadian offices in Calgary and Toronto has moved into 34 Albyn Place.

It is the latest in a flurry of business relocations to the west end, filling space vacated by other firms on the move – in some cases to new offices in the city centre.

The new office will give us the space and flexibility we require to continue to expand.” Donna McWilliams, managing director, Electra Learning.

Operating for more than 20 years and employing 15 people in its home city, Electra provides an end-to-end IT change service, from consultancy and training to e-learning development and learning management system hosting.

The business previously operated from Original House on Craigshaw Drive, West Tullos.

Managing director Donna McWilliams said: “The new office provides us with a prime location right in the heart of the city, with all the benefits that brings – such as easy access to public transport and local amenities.

“It also means that we are closer to many of our clients, which will make meeting up much easier.

“In addition to this, we have recruited several new team members in recent months while we diversify our service offering.

“The new office will give us the space and flexibility we require to continue to expand.”

She added: “Remaining in the city centre demonstrates our continued commitment to Aberdeen and the northeast region as we embrace the current energy transition.”

Industry accolades

Electra was incorporated in March 1997 as Electra Consulting (Aberdeen).

The company and its partners now work together across industries including oil and gas, renewables, manufacturing and transportation.

It was cited as one of the top 30 highest-performing learning providers of 2020 in the UK by the Learning & Performing Institute, which also recently reaccredited Electra to gold standard.

Electra’s new headquarters are in a building that was previously home to law firm Stronachs, which now operates from 28 Albyn Place. The listed property is also the HQ of marketing and PR agency Hampton.

A few years ago there was a fear in some quarters that modern new office complexes in or near Union Street could see firms deserting the west end in their droves.

But just a few months ago the area was described by one landlord as “one of the most sought-after areas for the commercial property market in Aberdeen”.

This is despite the flight of some big names – such as KPMG and EY – into new-build accommodation in the city centre.

Office market on the up

Another Albyn Place property, No 37, is earmarked to become home to the Aberdeen team of law firm Shepherd and Wedderburn.

Accountancy firm Azets has taken a further 2,000sq ft of space at the same address, giving the firm capacity for a further 20 staff as it responds to growing demand from businesses across the north-east.

These and other recent deals in and around the Granite City have boosted take-up levels in the local office market.

According to property firm Knight Frank, office take-up in Aberdeen between July and September reached 51,316sq ft – up around 97% on the near-26,000sq ft recorded during the second quarter of 2021.

It was also markedly ahead of the first quarter’s total of 28,000sq ft.