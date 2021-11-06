Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Aberdeen firm’s long-time boss wins one of the top gongs at WeDo Scotland Awards

By Keith Findlay
November 6, 2021, 12:01 am
Woollard and Henry managing director Fred Bowden.

The boss of employee-owned engineering firm Woollard and Henry, of Aberdeen, was named international director of the year at the WeDo Scotland Awards last night (November 5).

Fred Bowden’s honour is the latest accolade for the company, which earlier this year was presented with its second Queen’s Award for Enterprise, in the category celebrating export success.

Woollard & Henry dates back to 1873 and is one of the last remaining independent dandy roll makers servicing the global paper industry.

Woollard & Henry has been making dandy rolls for the paper industry since 1873.

The Dyce-based company supplies equipment to most of the world’s banknote manufacturers.

Mr Bowden – a former chief executive of paper-maker Tullis Russell – has been the firm’s managing director since April 2002.

The WeDO Scotland Awards – now in their 10th year – celebrate business scale-ups and entrepreneurship.

Last night’s ceremony in Edinburgh raised funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the charity launched by former Scotland rugby star Doddie Weir in 2017 to help fellow motor neuron disease sufferers and seek ways to further research into this, as yet, incurable disease.

Former Scotland rugby star Doddie Weir.

WeDO Scotland chairman Gordon White said: “It’s great to be back at a live, in-person event to celebrate the success of Scotland’s entrepreneurial and business community.

“We’ve supported businesses of all sizes and sectors throughout the pandemic and have been so impressed by their tenacity and resilience.”

WeDo Scotland chairman Gordon White.

The entrepreneur of the year title went to Andy Kerr of the McHardy Group in Edinburgh, a firm of chartered financial planner and independent financial advisers.

Other successes included employee-owned David Narro Associates, an engineering consultancy services firm with operations in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stirling, Aberdeen and Inverness.

Established in 2008, WeDo Scotland focuses on collaboration, leadership and peer-to-peer learning for high-growth entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Award entries ‘testament to growing business confidence’

Founder Belinda Roberts said: “I’m proud that WeDO Scotland continues to give support to entrepreneurs, business owners and businesses throughout Scotland.

“We have worked hard to create an engaging community during the last 13 years, and we are delighted that we have finally been able to celebrate our 10th awards anniversary.

“The last 18 months have been unprecedented in terms of challenges. But the number of competitive and impressive entries we’ve received to this year’s awards are testament to growing business confidence.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]