Aberdeen firm’s long-time boss wins one of the top gongs at WeDo Scotland Awards

The boss of employee-owned engineering firm Woollard and Henry, of Aberdeen, was named international director of the year at the WeDo Scotland Awards last night (November 5).

Fred Bowden’s honour is the latest accolade for the company, which earlier this year was presented with its second Queen’s Award for Enterprise, in the category celebrating export success.

Woollard & Henry dates back to 1873 and is one of the last remaining independent dandy roll makers servicing the global paper industry.

The Dyce-based company supplies equipment to most of the world’s banknote manufacturers.

Mr Bowden – a former chief executive of paper-maker Tullis Russell – has been the firm’s managing director since April 2002.

The WeDO Scotland Awards – now in their 10th year – celebrate business scale-ups and entrepreneurship.

Last night’s ceremony in Edinburgh raised funds for the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the charity launched by former Scotland rugby star Doddie Weir in 2017 to help fellow motor neuron disease sufferers and seek ways to further research into this, as yet, incurable disease.

WeDO Scotland chairman Gordon White said: “It’s great to be back at a live, in-person event to celebrate the success of Scotland’s entrepreneurial and business community.

“We’ve supported businesses of all sizes and sectors throughout the pandemic and have been so impressed by their tenacity and resilience.”

The entrepreneur of the year title went to Andy Kerr of the McHardy Group in Edinburgh, a firm of chartered financial planner and independent financial advisers.

Other successes included employee-owned David Narro Associates, an engineering consultancy services firm with operations in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Stirling, Aberdeen and Inverness.

Established in 2008, WeDo Scotland focuses on collaboration, leadership and peer-to-peer learning for high-growth entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Award entries ‘testament to growing business confidence’

Founder Belinda Roberts said: “I’m proud that WeDO Scotland continues to give support to entrepreneurs, business owners and businesses throughout Scotland.

“We have worked hard to create an engaging community during the last 13 years, and we are delighted that we have finally been able to celebrate our 10th awards anniversary.

“The last 18 months have been unprecedented in terms of challenges. But the number of competitive and impressive entries we’ve received to this year’s awards are testament to growing business confidence.”