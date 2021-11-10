It’s a building packed full of history, tradition and culture with strong links to the Royal family. And now the Braemar Highland Games Visitor Centre is offering the chance for someone to run their café.

This new and exciting opportunity hopes to attract applications from a wide range of skilled catering professionals.

The board in charge of the centre want to ensure the right person (or people) can identify a vast array of key business opportunities associated with this catering opportunity in Scotland and who can make a positive visible impact.

High quality Scottish hospitality

Board member Sandra McLennan explained that what will be key for the successful applicant is how they embrace the centre and what it stands for.

She said: “What we are really looking for is high standards of Scottish hospitality that incorporate and reflect the traditions and culture we represent.

“The centre tells the story of the celebrated Braemar Gathering but it also includes the wider story of the area.”

The successful caterer will work closely with the board to ensure that the café’s food and drinks offerings match the beautiful surroundings of the centre, which is situated in the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park where the Gathering takes place each year on the first Saturday in September.

She added: “Where possible we would also like the café to source products locally and with sustainability in mind.”

Food fit for a Queen

Named after HRH Prince Charles, the Duke of Rothesay, the café sits in the Duke of Rothesay Pavilion and was officially opened by Her Majesty The Queen in September 2018.

“The Queen and members of the Royal family attend the world famous Braemar Gathering which attracts thousands of visitors from home and abroad each year.

“Whoever we appoint should be comfortable serving food and drinks to a wide range of visitors including the centre’s sponsors and donors and on occasion VIPs.”

Catering for private functions and events

The core requirement in the café will be to provide for day visitors – opening hours are likely to be from 10am – 4pm, with the summer season being open more widely than other times of the year.

The centre also hosts various events throughout the year, ranging from weddings to private corporate events, that could have over 100 guests. The hope is that the appointed caterer will be able to contribute to these functions, although it’s not an essential requirement.

Applying for this Scottish catering opportunity

Board members will be looking at each application in detail before narrowing down a shortlist, who will then be invited to prepare food for the board to sample.

But as much as the right caterer needs to have the culinary skills, they need to be “flexible and adaptable” while being respectful of the centre and its heritage.

“The person should have an awareness of the culture not just in Braemar, but the north-east and how that pairs with food.

“They also have to work well with the board and event organisers and see the potential for promoting the centre to a wider audience, particularly our international market.”

Find out more about the Braemar Highland Games Visitor Centre at their website. And applicants can email Alan Mearns at alan@brhcharity.org to express their interest in this opportunity.