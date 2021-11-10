RGU launches start-up accelerator to support growth in the north-east

An error occurred. Please try again.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) has launched a start-up accelerator programme to support early-stage entrepreneurs across the north-east.

Aimed at people with “ambitious and innovative” business ideas, it is hoped the initiative will help the region’s economy to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is backed by the Scottish Government as part of the North East Economic Recovery and Skills Fund (NEERSF) – a £14.3 million investment to support economic recovery and enhance skill levels in Aberdeen city and shire through new economic growth, employment, training, and skills development opportunities.

The launch coincides with Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Successful applicants to the programme will have the chance to test their ideas and accelerate the development of projects through valuable training, resources and guidance from industry mentors.

To help deal with start-up costs, there will also be an overall pot of equity-free seed funding and prizes of £250,000, supported through NEERSF and Opportunity North East (One).

Participants will have access to co-working space and participate in workshops in RGU’s Startup Station, based in One Tech Hub in Aberdeen.

Eligibility criteria

The programme is open to applications from any sector, but only to people living in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire.

In the year of COP26, teams with a particular focus on net-zero technologies or innovations will be particularly welcomed.

Donella Beaton, vice-principal for business and economic development, RGU, said: “The region has a rich history of entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.

“This programme will allow even more early-stage entrepreneurs to access support, resources and funding to help them on their journey, all for the benefit of the north-east.

“We have a proven track record of delivering successful accelerator programmes through our entrepreneurship and innovation Group, having supported 56 teams in the past three years which have gone on to create £1.6m in economic impact through sales, jobs and investment.

“We are absolutely committed to working in partnership with key regional stakeholders to accelerate and add value to the economic development of the north-east.”

Accelerating the recovery

One chief executive Jennifer Craw said: “Entrepreneurial business growth will be critical to accelerating recovery in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and diversifying our business base in the low-carbon economy.”

Applications for the accelerator are now open and anyone wishing to submit must do so by January 9. More information on how to apply is available online.

