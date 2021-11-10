Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RGU launches start-up accelerator to support growth in the north-east

By Keith Findlay
November 10, 2021, 12:00 am
Robert Gordon University

Robert Gordon University (RGU) has launched a start-up accelerator programme to support early-stage entrepreneurs across the north-east.

Aimed at people with “ambitious and innovative” business ideas, it is hoped the initiative will help the region’s economy to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is backed by the Scottish Government as part of the North East Economic Recovery and Skills Fund (NEERSF) – a £14.3 million investment to support economic recovery and enhance skill levels in Aberdeen city and shire through new economic growth, employment, training, and skills development opportunities.

The launch coincides with Global Entrepreneurship Week.

This programme will allow even more early-stage entrepreneurs to access support, resources and funding to help them on their journey.”

Donella Beaton, vice-principal for business and economic development, RGU.

Successful applicants to the programme will have the chance to test their ideas and accelerate the development of projects through valuable training, resources and guidance from industry mentors.

To help deal with start-up costs, there will also be an overall pot of equity-free seed funding and prizes of £250,000, supported through NEERSF and Opportunity North East (One).

Participants will have access to co-working space and participate in workshops in RGU’s Startup Station, based in One Tech Hub in Aberdeen.

Eligibility criteria

The programme is open to applications from any sector, but only to people living in Aberdeen or Aberdeenshire.

In the year of COP26, teams with a particular focus on net-zero technologies or innovations will be particularly welcomed.

Donella Beaton, vice-principal for business and economic development, RGU, said: “The region has a rich history of entrepreneurship and innovative thinking.

“This programme will allow even more early-stage entrepreneurs to access support, resources and funding to help them on their journey, all for the benefit of the north-east.

Donella Beaton

“We have a proven track record of delivering successful accelerator programmes through our entrepreneurship and innovation Group, having supported 56 teams in the past three years which have gone on to create £1.6m in economic impact through sales, jobs and investment.

“We are absolutely committed to working in partnership with key regional stakeholders to accelerate and add value to the economic development of the north-east.”

Accelerating the recovery

One chief executive Jennifer Craw said: “Entrepreneurial business growth will be critical to accelerating recovery in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, and diversifying our business base in the low-carbon economy.”

Applications for the accelerator are now open and anyone wishing to submit must do so by January 9. More information on how to apply is available online.

