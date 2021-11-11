Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

ETP funding helps Innovo’s robot boat set sail for global markets

By Keith Findlay
November 11, 2021, 6:00 am
Innovo's innovative drone vessel, Oceandrone.

Engineering, construction and equipment rental company Innovo, of Aberdeen, has received a cash boost to support its plans to develop drone sailing craft.

The £10,000 funding for Innovo and project partner Strathclyde University is from the Energy Technology Partnership (ETP) – an alliance of 14 independent Scottish higher education institutions supporting energy industry research and development (R&D).

It will support R&D for Innovo’s innovative autonomous “eco-robotic” surface vessel, Oceandrone.

“Innovo’s innovation will help the Scottish government reach its goal of net-zero carbon by 2045.”

Garry Millard, Innovo.

Designed by Innovo engineers and naval architects, Oceandrone uses a combination of wind, solar and hydrogen power, together with patented sail management and propulsion systems.

It is aimed at reducing CO2 emissions from a wide range of offshore operations.

Industries expected to benefit include offshore energy, ocean sciences, marine environmental protection and the military.

Other potential markets for Oceandrone include telecoms, subsea data storage, ocean research, fish farming, seabed mineral exploration, carbon capture and hydrogen generation.

Job, revenue and export targets

Business development director Garry Millard said Innovo was committed to “developing an autonomous, eco-robotic wind, solar-cell and hydrogen fuel-cell sailing craft that will revolutionise unmanned autonomous surface vehicles.”

He added: “Innovo’s innovation will help the Scottish government reach its goal of net-zero carbon by 2045 by relacing marine survey support vessels working within the renewable energy sector and supporting a reduction in travel, thereby reducing CO2 emissions.

“This R&D project with Strathclyde University moves us closer to our objectives of creating 15 Scottish jobs, generating £10 million in annual revenue, spending an additional £3m on R&D and achieving an export value of £20m by 2025.”

Garry Millard

Strathclyde University is hosting the ETP-funded R&D project in its Power Networks Demonstration Centre, which accelerates new technologies towards commercial deployment.

Innovo’s website says Oceandrone is the result of “our team’s decades of experience in underwater robotics”, as well as technologies developed in America’s Cup yacht racing events.

The craft will be performance-tested in different, simulated weather conditions and locations, with the aim being to achieve the maximum possible endurance using only clean energy.

Successful partnership

ETP project manager Brian Cross said: “At our very first meeting with Innovo we knew we were dealing with a highly innovative Scottish SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) that needed some additional technical expertise to take their product forward.

“The partnership has been a complete success, proving once again, that knowledge exchange between Scotland’s SMEs and our university researchers can be a game-changer in low carbon energy product development”.

Innovo and its technologies and services Innovo supports the communications, offshore energy, and marine industries worldwide.

Knowledge exchange between Scotland’s SMEs and our university researchers can be a game-changer in low carbon energy product development.”

Brian Cross, ETP project manager.

According to documents filed at Companies House, the firm – based on Regent Quay – is controlled by founder and executive director Stefano Malagodi.

Mr Malgodi is the co-inventor of 10 patents, a chartered engineer in both the UK and Italy, and a fellow of the Royal Institution of Naval Architects.

Mr Millard is a former chief executive of Flexlife, a specialist provider of lifecycle management equipment and services for oil and gas industry flexible pipes and umbilicals, and ex-managing director of DOF Subsea UK – responsible for its operations in the UK, Mediterranean and Africa.

Seeing the world from a new perspective – thanks to drone