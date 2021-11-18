Commercial property: Skye’s the limit for Fusion’s new guesthouse

The Fusion Group of Companies has started work on a £250,000 refurbishment at its Isle of Skye Guest House.

Built in 1912 by Archie MacKinnon, the former MacKinnon Country House Hotel is one of the first Inner Hebridean stop-offs after the Skye Bridge.

It has nine guest bedrooms in the main house and a further six in a separate garden lodge.

We’re referencing the stunning setting here on Skye within our decoration and furnishings, but our look is not in any way twee.” Alex Mackie, managing director, Fusion.

Subject to planning consent, which will be sought in the spring, Fusion aims to develop part of the recently acquired property’s five acres of grounds into a modern, eco-friendly, lodge park, offering 34 two-bedroom lodges for let, alongside a new clubhouse.

Stirling-based Fusion said the guesthouse had already secured forward bookings for 2022 worth several hundred pounds via reservations partner Accommodation Services.

Group managing director Alex McKie said: “Local firms are now hard at work giving the Isle of Skye Guest House a fresh new look ahead of our opening (following the refurbishment) in February of next year.

“This involves the installation of brand new en-suite bathrooms, re-wiring, the reconfiguration of room layouts, and the installation of modern IT, including wifi, and televisions in all the bedrooms.”

He added: “We’ve developed a classic and understated signature look within Fusion properties.

“We’re referencing the stunning setting here on Skye within our decoration and furnishings, but our look is not in any way twee.

“We’re all about exceeding customers’ expectations, and we’re confident they will very much enjoy staying at the Isle of Skye Guest House.”

Tourism ‘bouyant’

On the healthy forward bookings, Mr McKie said: “We said at the time of acquisition that Skye was enjoying a very buoyant period, with staycationers discovering the island‘s delights. This shows no signs of slowing into 2022.

“Our refurbishment of the guesthouse together with our new breakfast offering… are proven ways to add value to the business.”

VisitScotland regional leadership director Chris Taylor said: “We know how important tourism is to the economy on Skye and it is encouraging to see strong demand already for this new development.”

Going green

Fusion aims to create the new lodge park with a net-zero impact.

Mr McKie added: “This is important and something we will very much be mindful of.

“It will attract additional clientele to the island, with the capacity for up to 120 guests to stay overnight.

“We are creating five new jobs straight off, rising to 10, including live-in management, and have already recruited locally.”

1,000-plus bedrooms

Hospitality group Fusion owns, operates, leases or manages more than 1,000 guest bedrooms throughout Scotland, either directly or through joint ventures.

It also has a commercial property arm, Drysdale & Company, aimed at hospitality businesses looking to sell or restructure. Recent contracts include The Lake of Menteith Hotel and Poppies Hotel, Callander.

FG Burnett beefs up property management team with former Army man