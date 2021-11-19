Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

ScotWind bidders commit to study into marine impacts of offshore turbines

By Keith Findlay
November 19, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: November 19, 2021, 5:41 pm
The future of fishing and wind farms is one of the thorny issues that may be looked at under a new research partnership between renewables firms and marine scientists.

One of the consortia bidding for seabed rights for new offshore wind farms has teamed up with marine scientists to study the environmental impacts of floating turbines.

Consortium partners Orsted, Falck Renewables and BlueFloat Energy will – if their ScotWind leasing round bids are successful – work with the Scottish Association for Marine Science (Sams) on a range of topics.

These would include investigating how fishing interests and offshore wind can work together, and how fish, marine mammals and seabirds interact with floating technologies.

Research into how floating offshore wind can operate alongside the fishing industry has also been proposed.

With all-new technology, it is vital to ensure it is carefully designed, with the environment in mind, and that we fully understand any effects it might have on the marine ecosystem.”

Duncan Clark, Orsted UK.

Mike Spain, head of enterprise at Sams, which is based at Dunstaffnage, near Oban, said: “Given Sams’ wide research portfolio, we have an interest in contributing to the resolution of several data gaps in floating offshore wind research.

“Collaboration with Falck Renewables, Orsted and BlueFloat Energy will allow for some of these issues to be explored in detail, which would be of great benefit to the wider sector and to other stakeholders.”

‘Immense’ energy potential

Duncan Clark, who heads up Orsted’s UK business, said: “The potential for generating power from floating offshore wind as we move towards a net-zero world is immense.

“With all-new technology, it is vital to ensure it is carefully designed, with the environment in mind, and that we fully understand any effects it might have on the marine ecosystem, and how to avoid and mitigate them.

“This work with Sams aligns with Orsted’s strong commitment to protect biodiversity, having announced earlier this year our ambition to deliver a net-positive biodiversity impact from all new renewable energy projects we commission from 2030 at the latest.”

Duncan Clark, Orsted UK.

Falck Renewables Wind managing director Richard Dibley said: “Our track record is of working as closely as possible with the communities around our developments.

“We’re currently carrying out a consultation into how Scottish communities could benefit from ownership of offshore wind.

“A similar study to work out how the fishing industry and offshore wind could peacefully and profitably coexist fits in well with our approach.”

Future studies could also focus on increasing the role of marine robotics in collecting data before and after the construction of floating offshore wind farms at remote sites.

Orsted’s Hornsea 1 project off the Yorkshire coast.

BlueFloat Energy chief executive Carlos Martin added: “Floating wind is fast emerging as a game-changer for the energy transition and we are at the forefront of the technology evolution.

“We believe it is vital to collect more data and improve our understanding of the effects it has on the surrounding environment.

“With floating developments well-suited to being sited far offshore, research into the use of robotics in collecting data will be invaluable.”

£12bn-plus investment

Danish renewable energy giant Orsted recently unveiled plans to directly invest up to £12 billion in Scotland if it is successful with all five of its bids in the Crown Estate Scotland (CES) ScotWind offshore wind auction.

Billions more will be spent on the Scottish supply chain if Crown Estate Scotland gives the 8.8-gigawatt proposals the thumbs up, Orsted said.

Orsted’s bids include three on its own and a further two as part of the consortium with Spanish firm BlueFloat Energy and Italy’s Falck Renewables.

Developing new technologies is key to north-east’s net-zero future

The five proposed schemes involve a mix of fixed and floating wind technologies, with Orsted pledging to work with Scottish ports and suppliers to develop infrastructure and a supply chain that will establish this country as ‘a leading player in the global offshore wind market”.

CES aims to make initial offers to successful applicants in January.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]