North and north-east pupils in contest to find new generation of investors

Pupils from a host of schools across the north and north-east are battling it out with rivals across Scotland in a contest to prove they can be the next stars of the investment industry.

Students from Cults and Lochside academies in Aberdeen plus Aberdeenshire’s Meldrum Academy are among more than 70 teams from 48 schools taking part in the Growing Future Assets Competition, designed to nurture a future generation of expert women investors.

Senior girls from Fortrose Academy, Lochaber High School in Fort William, Millburn Academy in Inverness and Tain Royal Academy are also taking part.

The contest, which aims to introduce senior girls to the world of investment and its range of careers, sees the teenagers vying to spot the next big investment opportunity.

Hundreds of pupils taking part

And it has ignited fierce competition this year, with entries up by 300%.

Financial education organisation Future Asset is challenging a total of 320 girls, divided into teams of 13-18-year-olds to research, analyse and pitch a company they think will be a great long-term investment.

The youngsters are paired with a mentor from an investment company to provide advice, inspiration and career insights, and have the chance to attend online masterclasses as they develop an understanding that good investing focuses on a company’s long-term prospects, profits and sustainability.

This year more than 80 investment mentors from 28 firms have stepped up to counsel the pupils.

Breaking down barriers

Walter Scott & Partners investment analyst and investment mentor Ashley-Jane Kyle said: “Not only have I thoroughly enjoyed being an investment mentor as part of the competition, but I have also been so impressed with the students’ enthusiasm and effort put in to their investment reports and pitches.

“This is a great way to break the barrier that often puts girls off from considering investment management as a career, as it allows them to experience in quite a real way what it’s like to research and invest in businesses.

“It also gives them an opportunity to develop valuable skills which they will be able to use throughout their careers.”

Now in its third year, the competition features a senior contest for fifth and sixth year pupils, as well as a junior challenge for third and fourth years.

The teams of three to six girls will present their case in a research report and three-minute elevator pitch by November 30.

The top teams will then deliver an extended pitch to judges at the final in March next year.

There is a range of cash prizes on offer for the winners and runners-up.

Experts from journalism and business are also advising the teenagers.

Executive and voice coach Susan Room is helping to boost their skills and confidence, while author, broadcaster and financial journalist Iona Bain, who launched the contest in September, is on hand to explain how they can invest their way to a better future.

Future Asset programme manager Helen Bradley said: “We are overwhelmed by the enthusiasm shown by the schools, the teachers and all the investment experts who have come forward to mentor the teams.

“We’re also hugely impressed by the commitment shown by teachers who have really responded to this extra-curricular opportunity for their students – especially when they have already faced such a difficult period and increase in their own workload over the last 18 months.”